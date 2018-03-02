NIOWA
LOYCHI

No Text

MVC champ Loyola Chicago holds off N Iowa 54-50 in quarters

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Donte Ingram had 13 points and eight rebounds, Marques Townes had 13 points and the game-clinching free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining and top-seeded Loyola Chicago held off ninth-seeded Northern Iowa 54-50 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Ingram's layup with 57.7 seconds to go had the Ramblers (26-5), who have their most wins since the 1948-49 team went 26-9, up 51-43. A putback by Klint Carlson at 48.1 seconds and a 3-pointer from the right wing by Wyatt Lohaus after Loyola missed the front end of a one-and-one, made it 51-48 with 30 seconds left.

Loyola again missed a free throw but UNI missed a 3-pointer before freshman Lucas Williamson got his only points of the game with two free throws at 10.8 seconds. Tywhon Pickford scored on a putback for Northern Iowa before Townes iced it.

Loyola, on a season-best eight-game winning streak, faces the Bradley-Drake winner in the semifinals on Saturday.

Bennett Koch scored 20 points for Northern Iowa (16-16).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Carlson
C. Custer
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
41.4 Field Goal % 53.3
32.1 Three Point % 45.7
65.4 Free Throw % 78.1
  Defensive rebound by Klint Carlson 2.0
  Marques Townes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Marques Townes made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Klint Carlson 1.0
+ 2 Tywhon Pickford made tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford 3.0
  Wyatt Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Personal foul on Clayton Custer 8.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Klint Carlson 11.0
Team Stats
Points 50 54
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 27 21
Team 1 7
Assists 11 14
Steals 2 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 14 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
B. Koch F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
D. Ingram G/F
13 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 16-16 212950
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 26-5 252954
O/U 121.5, LOYCHI -6.0
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
O/U 121.5, LOYCHI -6.0
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 16-16 64.7 PPG 37.2 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 26-5 73.6 PPG 34.5 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
25
B. Koch F 12.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.5 APG 55.5 FG%
5
M. Townes G 11.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.4 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
25
B. Koch F 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
5
M. Townes G 13 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
39.2 FG% 44.2
25.0 3PT FG% 23.5
85.7 FT% 57.1
Northern Iowa
Starters
B. Koch
H. Rhodes
T. Pickford
I. Brown
K. Carlson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Koch 29 20 4 2 0 1 2 1 8/14 0/0 4/5 0 4
H. Rhodes 32 9 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 3
T. Pickford 34 4 7 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 5
I. Brown 28 3 2 3 1 0 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
K. Carlson 36 2 15 1 0 2 2 4 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 12
Starters
B. Koch
H. Rhodes
T. Pickford
I. Brown
K. Carlson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Koch 29 20 4 2 0 1 2 1 8/14 0/0 4/5 0 4
H. Rhodes 32 9 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 3
T. Pickford 34 4 7 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 5
I. Brown 28 3 2 3 1 0 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
K. Carlson 36 2 15 1 0 2 2 4 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 12
Bench
W. Lohaus
T. Friedman
S. Haldeman
A. McDermott
L. Conrey
J. Dahl
L. McDonnell
R. de Souza
T. Lohaus
J. McCloud
A. Phyfe
M. Wentzien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 28 10 0 2 0 0 1 4 3/7 2/4 2/2 0 0
T. Friedman 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Haldeman 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
A. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. de Souza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lohaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCloud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 32 11 2 3 10 14 20/51 4/16 6/7 5 27
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
D. Ingram
M. Townes
B. Richardson
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ingram 35 13 8 0 0 0 0 0 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 8
M. Townes 31 13 4 3 1 0 1 0 6/12 0/4 1/2 0 4
B. Richardson 34 9 1 6 4 1 1 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
C. Krutwig 20 8 4 0 0 3 0 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 4
C. Custer 34 2 1 3 0 0 3 2 1/7 0/1 0/2 0 1
Starters
D. Ingram
M. Townes
B. Richardson
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ingram 35 13 8 0 0 0 0 0 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 8
M. Townes 31 13 4 3 1 0 1 0 6/12 0/4 1/2 0 4
B. Richardson 34 9 1 6 4 1 1 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
C. Krutwig 20 8 4 0 0 3 0 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 4
C. Custer 34 2 1 3 0 0 3 2 1/7 0/1 0/2 0 1
Bench
A. Jackson
L. Williamson
C. Satterwhite
B. Skokna
C. Shanks
J. Baughman
N. DiNardi
A. Avery
C. Negron
D. Boehm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 20 7 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/1 1/1 2 1
L. Williamson 18 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 2/2 0 2
C. Satterwhite 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Skokna 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiNardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 23 14 5 4 7 8 23/52 4/17 4/7 2 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores