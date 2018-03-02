MVC champ Loyola Chicago holds off N Iowa 54-50 in quarters
ST. LOUIS (AP) Donte Ingram had 13 points and eight rebounds, Marques Townes had 13 points and the game-clinching free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining and top-seeded Loyola Chicago held off ninth-seeded Northern Iowa 54-50 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Ingram's layup with 57.7 seconds to go had the Ramblers (26-5), who have their most wins since the 1948-49 team went 26-9, up 51-43. A putback by Klint Carlson at 48.1 seconds and a 3-pointer from the right wing by Wyatt Lohaus after Loyola missed the front end of a one-and-one, made it 51-48 with 30 seconds left.
Loyola again missed a free throw but UNI missed a 3-pointer before freshman Lucas Williamson got his only points of the game with two free throws at 10.8 seconds. Tywhon Pickford scored on a putback for Northern Iowa before Townes iced it.
Loyola, on a season-best eight-game winning streak, faces the Bradley-Drake winner in the semifinals on Saturday.
Bennett Koch scored 20 points for Northern Iowa (16-16).
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|32.1
|Three Point %
|45.7
|65.4
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|Defensive rebound by Klint Carlson
|2.0
|Marques Townes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Marques Townes made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Klint Carlson
|1.0
|+ 2
|Tywhon Pickford made tip-in
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|3.0
|Wyatt Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Personal foul on Clayton Custer
|8.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Klint Carlson
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|54
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|14
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 16-16
|64.7 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 26-5
|73.6 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|39.2
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Koch
|29
|20
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8/14
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|4
|H. Rhodes
|32
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Pickford
|34
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|5
|I. Brown
|28
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Carlson
|36
|2
|15
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Lohaus
|28
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Friedman
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Haldeman
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. de Souza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lohaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCloud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|32
|11
|2
|3
|10
|14
|20/51
|4/16
|6/7
|5
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ingram
|35
|13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|8
|M. Townes
|31
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/12
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|B. Richardson
|34
|9
|1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Krutwig
|20
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Custer
|34
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jackson
|20
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|1
|L. Williamson
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Satterwhite
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Skokna
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Shanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiNardi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Negron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|23
|14
|5
|4
|7
|8
|23/52
|4/17
|4/7
|2
|21
