LAS VEGAS (AP) Kameron Edwards scored 25 on 11-of-15 shooting and 10th-seeded Pepperdine shot 70.8 percent from the field in an 85-69 win over 7th-seeded Santa Clara in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Pepperdine (6-25) made 34 of 48 shots and advanced to face No. 22 and second-seeded Saint Mary's in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. It was the Waves' third-best shooting performance in program history.

Santa Clara (11-20) briefly threatened in the second half, going on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 51-44. But Pepperdine quickly turned it around with a 9-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Waves took the lead for good at 4-3 and led by as many as 16 in the first half.

Trae Berhow added 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and made 5 of 6 from 3-point range for Pepperdine. Colbey Ross added 15 points.

Matt Hauser had 15 points, KJ Feagin scored 14, Henry Caruso added 12 and Josip Vrankic 10 for Santa Clara.

