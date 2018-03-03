Pepperdine beats Santa Clara 85-69 in WCC opening round
LAS VEGAS (AP) Kameron Edwards scored 25 on 11-of-15 shooting and 10th-seeded Pepperdine shot 70.8 percent from the field in an 85-69 win over 7th-seeded Santa Clara in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday night.
Pepperdine (6-25) made 34 of 48 shots and advanced to face No. 22 and second-seeded Saint Mary's in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. It was the Waves' third-best shooting performance in program history.
Santa Clara (11-20) briefly threatened in the second half, going on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 51-44. But Pepperdine quickly turned it around with a 9-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
The Waves took the lead for good at 4-3 and led by as many as 16 in the first half.
Trae Berhow added 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and made 5 of 6 from 3-point range for Pepperdine. Colbey Ross added 15 points.
Matt Hauser had 15 points, KJ Feagin scored 14, Henry Caruso added 12 and Josip Vrankic 10 for Santa Clara.
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|52.0
|45.5
|Three Point %
|37.8
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 2
|KJ Feagin made layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|0.0
|Jarvis Pugh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Henrik Jadersten
|9.0
|KJ Feagin missed jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made driving layup
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Colbey Ross
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Henry Caruso
|36.0
|Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot
|38.0
|+ 2
|Shaquille Walters made driving layup
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Jarvis Pugh
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|69
|Field Goals
|34-48 (70.8%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-12 (58.3%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive
|2
|16
|Defensive
|21
|12
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|16
|5
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 6-25
|71.1 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Santa Clara 11-20
|66.0 PPG
|30.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|K. Edwards F
|14.7 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
12
|M. Hauser G
|9.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|38.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Edwards F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|M. Hauser G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|70.8
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|58.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|28
|25
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11/15
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|7
|T. Berhow
|33
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8/10
|5/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|C. Ross
|30
|15
|1
|7
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6/8
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Atewe
|23
|8
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|6
|A. Udenyi
|33
|5
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|28
|25
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11/15
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|7
|T. Berhow
|33
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8/10
|5/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|C. Ross
|30
|15
|1
|7
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6/8
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Atewe
|23
|8
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|6
|A. Udenyi
|33
|5
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|28
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|1
|K. Hellums
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Cooper Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hempy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Meads
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|23
|16
|6
|1
|14
|17
|34/48
|7/12
|10/13
|2
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hauser
|34
|15
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Feagin
|34
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/22
|0/9
|6/6
|1
|0
|H. Caruso
|33
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/6
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|3
|J. Vrankic
|31
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|1
|E. Ndumanya
|29
|7
|9
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|7
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hauser
|34
|15
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Feagin
|34
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/22
|0/9
|6/6
|1
|0
|H. Caruso
|33
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/6
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|3
|J. Vrankic
|31
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|1
|E. Ndumanya
|29
|7
|9
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|7
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pugh
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|H. Jadersten
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Walters
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Healy
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Roche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jasaitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|28
|5
|6
|1
|12
|17
|26/62
|6/27
|11/13
|16
|12
