Pepperdine beats Santa Clara 85-69 in WCC opening round

  • Mar 03, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Kameron Edwards scored 25 on 11-of-15 shooting and 10th-seeded Pepperdine shot 70.8 percent from the field in an 85-69 win over 7th-seeded Santa Clara in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Pepperdine (6-25) made 34 of 48 shots and advanced to face No. 22 and second-seeded Saint Mary's in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. It was the Waves' third-best shooting performance in program history.

Santa Clara (11-20) briefly threatened in the second half, going on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 51-44. But Pepperdine quickly turned it around with a 9-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Waves took the lead for good at 4-3 and led by as many as 16 in the first half.

Trae Berhow added 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and made 5 of 6 from 3-point range for Pepperdine. Colbey Ross added 15 points.

Matt Hauser had 15 points, KJ Feagin scored 14, Henry Caruso added 12 and Josip Vrankic 10 for Santa Clara.

Key Players
C. Ross
H. Caruso
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
47.1 Field Goal % 52.0
45.5 Three Point % 37.8
83.9 Free Throw % 85.2
+ 2 KJ Feagin made layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin 0.0
  Jarvis Pugh missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Henrik Jadersten 9.0
  KJ Feagin missed jump shot 11.0
+ 2 Colbey Ross made driving layup 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Colbey Ross 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Henry Caruso 36.0
  Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot 38.0
+ 2 Shaquille Walters made driving layup 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Jarvis Pugh 1:02
Team Stats
Points 85 69
Field Goals 34-48 (70.8%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 6-27 (22.2%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 28
Offensive 2 16
Defensive 21 12
Team 3 0
Assists 16 5
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
20
K. Edwards F
25 PTS, 7 REB
12
M. Hauser G
15 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 6-25 384785
home team logo Santa Clara 11-20 244569
O/U 135.5, SNCLRA -2.0
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 6-25 71.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 11-20 66.0 PPG 30.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
20
K. Edwards F 14.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.1 APG 48.6 FG%
12
M. Hauser G 9.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.4 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
20
K. Edwards F 25 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
12
M. Hauser G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
70.8 FG% 41.9
58.3 3PT FG% 22.2
76.9 FT% 84.6
Pepperdine
Starters
K. Edwards
T. Berhow
C. Ross
M. Atewe
A. Udenyi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Edwards 28 25 7 0 1 0 1 4 11/15 0/2 3/4 0 7
T. Berhow 33 23 2 0 1 0 0 1 8/10 5/6 2/3 0 2
C. Ross 30 15 1 7 1 0 5 3 6/8 1/2 2/2 0 1
M. Atewe 23 8 7 2 0 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 6
A. Udenyi 33 5 1 7 1 0 4 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Dunn
K. Hellums
J. Smith
E. Cooper Jr.
E. Lee
N. Taylor
K. Yee-Stephens
K. Hempy
C. Martin
E. Mailliard
H. Meads
M. Wexler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dunn 28 9 2 0 2 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 3/3 1 1
K. Hellums 17 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Smith 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Cooper Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hempy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Meads - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 23 16 6 1 14 17 34/48 7/12 10/13 2 21
Santa Clara
Starters
M. Hauser
K. Feagin
H. Caruso
J. Vrankic
E. Ndumanya
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hauser 34 15 5 0 2 0 0 2 6/10 3/7 0/0 1 4
K. Feagin 34 14 1 2 0 0 3 1 4/22 0/9 6/6 1 0
H. Caruso 33 12 7 2 0 0 2 4 5/6 0/1 2/2 4 3
J. Vrankic 31 10 1 1 1 0 4 4 3/9 2/5 2/3 0 1
E. Ndumanya 29 7 9 0 2 1 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 7 2
Bench
J. Pugh
H. Jadersten
S. Walters
K. Healy
J. Roche
J. Sawyer
M. Jasaitis
M. Turner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Pugh 9 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
H. Jadersten 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Walters 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Healy 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Roche - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jasaitis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 28 5 6 1 12 17 26/62 6/27 11/13 16 12
