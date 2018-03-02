PORT
Loyola Marymount beats Portland 78-72 to advance

  • Mar 02, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) James Batemon scored 29 points and made 11 of 12 free throws and eight-seeded Loyola Marymount rallied from 15 points down in the first half to beat ninth-seeded Portland 78-72 in Friday night's opening round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Eli Scott scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and four assists and Mattias Markusson added 11 points for the Lions (11-19), who face No. 7-ranked and top-seeded Gonzaga in Saturday's quarterfinals.

It was Scott's sixth double-double of the season.

Batemon's 3 amid a 13-0 run put the Lions up 50-47 and they led 71-62 on his free throw with 2:06 left. Portland closed to 71-67 on D'Marques Tyson's 3, but LMU hit five straight free throws for a nine-point lead with 39 seconds to go. Marcus Shaver Jr.'s layup with 22 seconds left cut it to 77-72, but Zafir Williams made one of two free throws to seal it.

Shaver scored 17 points, McSwiggan had 16 with four 3s and Tahirou Diabate added 14 points for the Pilots (10-22), who hit 10 3s and shot 54 percent, but have lost seven straight.

Key Players
P. Hartwich
J. Batemon
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
65.8 Field Goal % 47.0
Three Point % 36.5
31.3 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Allen 11.0
  Josh McSwiggan missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Zafir Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Zafir Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Franklin Porter 20.0
+ 2 Marcus Shaver Jr. made layup 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate 29.0
  Cameron Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Cameron Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on D'Marques Tyson 29.0
+ 3 Josh McSwiggan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Marques Tyson 34.0
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 27-50 (54.0%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 30
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 23 22
Team 2 2
Assists 13 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
M. Shaver Jr. G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
J. Batemon G
29 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Portland 10-22 423072
home team logo LMU 11-19 384078
O/U 140.0, LOYMRY -3.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Portland
Starters
M. Shaver Jr.
J. McSwiggan
T. Diabate
M. Porter
P. Hartwich
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shaver Jr. 32 17 1 4 1 0 2 3 7/12 1/2 2/2 0 1
J. McSwiggan 27 16 1 2 0 0 1 1 6/12 4/8 0/0 0 1
T. Diabate 32 14 7 0 0 1 2 3 6/9 0/0 2/5 1 6
M. Porter 27 5 3 2 2 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/1 0 3
P. Hartwich 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Tyson
J. Walker
F. Porter
J. Smoyer
R. Jackson
T. Fahrensohn
H. Hogland
B. Smith
A. Stone
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Tyson 29 9 4 2 0 0 0 4 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 4
J. Walker 18 8 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 4/5 0 2
F. Porter 16 3 2 0 0 0 2 4 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Smoyer 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hogland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 25 13 3 1 10 23 27/50 10/19 8/13 2 23
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
E. Scott
M. Markusson
J. McClendon
E. Johansson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 38 29 1 3 0 0 0 2 8/13 2/4 11/12 0 1
E. Scott 35 12 10 4 1 0 2 2 4/11 0/0 4/5 4 6
M. Markusson 23 11 3 1 1 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 2
J. McClendon 32 3 6 1 1 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 6
E. Johansson 15 3 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
C. Allen
Z. Williams
D. Gipson
S. Haney Jr.
P. Herman
D. Causwell
J. Quintana
M. Simmons
L. Eberhardt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Allen 30 10 2 1 1 0 2 2 4/7 1/3 1/3 0 2
Z. Williams 22 10 4 0 2 0 0 4 3/10 1/1 3/4 1 3
D. Gipson 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Haney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Causwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Eberhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 10 6 1 6 18 25/53 6/14 22/28 6 22
