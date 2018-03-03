UGA
TENN

No Text

No. 16 Vols beat Georgia 66-61, win share of SEC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Admiral Schofield scored 23 points to lead Tennessee's second-half comeback Saturday as the 16th-ranked Volunteers rallied past Georgia 66-61 to win a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

The Vols (23-7, 13-5) share the SEC regular-season title with No. 14 Auburn, which defeated South Carolina 79-70 on Saturday. Because Auburn won 94-84 at Tennessee on Jan. 2 in their lone regular-season matchup, the Tigers (25-6, 13-5) get the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament that starts Wednesday in St. Louis.

Tennessee is getting a share of its first league crown since 2008 after being picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams by the league's media before the season. The Vols also won a share of the Eastern Division title in 2009.

The Vols have won four straight and 11 of their last 13. Tennessee's latest victory ended Georgia's five-game winning streak in this series.

It didn't come easily.

After trailing by as many as 11 late in the first half, Tennessee pulled ahead for good at 62-61 when Jordan Bowden sank two free throws with 1:01 left.

Georgia's Tyree Crump tried passing in the paint to SEC scoring leader Yante Maten on the Bulldogs' next possession, but Tennessee's Kyle Alexander stole it. Schofield then hit a jumper with 18 seconds left to make it 64-61.

William Jackson II missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Schofield made two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to close the scoring.

Grant Williams scored 22 points for Tennessee. Maten scored 18, Rayshaun Hammonds had 12 and Jackson had 10 for Georgia (16-14, 7-11).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs grabbed a double-digit lead by shooting 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, but they went just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second half. They also were held scoreless for a stretch of nearly 7 minutes early in the second half as Tennessee made its comeback. Georgia's hot shooting in the first half was a surprise because the Bulldogs entered the night having made just 31.8 percent of their 3-pointers to rank 13th out of 14 SEC teams.

Tennessee: The Vols didn't get much scoring from their backcourt Saturday as Schofield and Williams carried the load. But they did get some big 3-pointers from Lamonte' Turner in the second half. Turner's first 3-pointer tied the game at 49-all. His second one put Tennessee ahead with 6:22 left for the Vols' first lead since a 5-0 run to open the game.

NEXT UP

Georgia: The Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament hopes depend on winning the SEC Tournament that begins Wednesday.

Tennessee: The Vols will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and won't play until Friday's quarterfinals.

Key Players
Y. Maten
G. Williams
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
46.5 Field Goal % 47.4
33.3 Three Point % 12.0
81.1 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 1 Admiral Schofield made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Admiral Schofield made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Yante Maten 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Alexander 4.0
  William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Admiral Schofield made fade-away jump shot 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyree Crump, stolen by Kyle Alexander 40.0
+ 1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds 1:02
  Traveling violation turnover on Tyree Crump 1:27
Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 22 19
Team 5 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 1 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 1 1
1
Y. Maten F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
5
A. Schofield F
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 16-14 421961
home team logo 16 Tennessee 23-7 343266
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
away team logo Georgia 16-14 68.9 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 16 Tennessee 23-7 74.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
1
Y. Maten F 19.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.6 APG 47.0 FG%
5
A. Schofield F 13.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.6 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Y. Maten F 18 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
5
A. Schofield F 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
42.3 FG% 38.9
44.4 3PT FG% 38.9
60.0 FT% 94.4
Starters
Y. Maten
R. Hammonds
W. Jackson II
J. Parker
D. Ogbeide
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Maten 36 18 9 2 0 0 4 5 5/15 1/3 7/9 4 5
R. Hammonds 36 12 4 0 0 0 2 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 1 3
W. Jackson II 38 10 2 8 0 0 0 1 4/10 2/6 0/1 0 2
J. Parker 18 5 0 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Ogbeide 16 3 7 1 0 1 0 3 1/3 0/0 1/3 1 6
Bench
T. Crump
N. Claxton
M. Edwards
E. Wilridge
P. Diatta
T. Hightower
I. Kante
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
J. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Crump 23 8 1 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 1
N. Claxton 18 5 7 1 1 2 0 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 4 3
M. Edwards 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
E. Wilridge 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Diatta 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Hightower 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Kante 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 33 13 1 3 10 19 22/52 8/18 9/15 11 22
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
J. Bowden
K. Alexander
J. Daniel III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 33 23 3 2 0 0 0 2 8/16 2/7 5/6 2 1
G. Williams 27 22 3 0 0 1 1 5 7/17 0/1 8/8 0 3
J. Bowden 31 4 2 7 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/2 4/4 0 2
K. Alexander 29 2 9 0 2 1 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 7
J. Daniel III 21 0 1 4 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
L. Turner
J. Bone
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
D. Walker Jr.
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
C. Darrington
Z. Kent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 29 9 3 2 1 0 0 2 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 2
J. Bone 19 6 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 2
J. Fulkerson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Y. Pons 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Walker Jr. 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Darrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 25 15 4 2 4 17 21/54 7/18 17/18 6 19
NCAA BB Scores