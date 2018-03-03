UNC
DUKE

No Text

Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina 74-64 on Saturday night.

Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points - including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes - to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half - the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half - and outrebounded North Carolina 24-13 after halftime.

Cameron Johnson scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7), while Kenny Williams and Luke Maye each had 13. Three weeks after they rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat their fiercest rivals, it was the Blue Devils' turn to flip the script.

Duke trailed by 11 with 14 1/2 minutes to play before the ACC's top offense finally found its rhythm, hitting four 3s in 4 1/2 minutes to erase that deficit. That came as part of a 25-10 burst keyed by six 3s that put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had a chance to spoil Duke's Senior Night for the third time in their last four regular-season-ending visits to Cameron, and sweep their fiercest rivals. Instead they'll enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak.

Duke: This very well might have been the final game at Cameron for a good chunk of the starting five, with Allen - the team's lone senior - surrounded by three potential one-and-done freshmen and coach Mike Krzyzewski acknowledging in the leadup to the game that ''it's the last game probably for a few of our other kids, too.'' The offense came alive just in time to send Allen - and maybe the others - out the way they wanted.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.

Duke: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
M. Bagley III
35 F
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
51.1 Field Goal % 60.4
46.3 Three Point % 36.0
62.5 Free Throw % 62.1
  30-second timeout called 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr. 33.0
  Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Theo Pinson 38.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kenny Williams, stolen by Grayson Allen 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Kenny Williams 45.0
  Joel Berry II missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 1:02
  Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 64 74
Field Goals 26-70 (37.1%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 46
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 23 28
Team 8 4
Assists 15 16
Steals 6 12
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Johnson G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
M. Bagley III F
21 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 9 North Carolina 22-9 352964
home team logo 5 Duke 25-6 254974
O/U 159.0, DUKE -7.5
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
O/U 159.0, DUKE -7.5
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 9 North Carolina 22-9 83.6 PPG 46.2 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logo 5 Duke 25-6 85.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
13
C. Johnson G 13.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.3 APG 44.4 FG%
35
M. Bagley III F 20.7 PPG 11.1 RPG 1.6 APG 60.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Johnson G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
35
M. Bagley III F 21 PTS 15 REB 1 AST
37.1 FG% 45.2
25.8 3PT FG% 37.5
80.0 FT% 45.0
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
T. Pinson
J. Berry II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 35 16 4 2 1 0 2 2 5/17 4/12 2/2 1 3
L. Maye 33 13 7 1 2 1 3 2 6/15 1/2 0/0 1 6
K. Williams 37 13 8 4 0 0 2 1 4/10 3/8 2/2 3 5
T. Pinson 32 12 8 3 0 0 4 4 6/10 0/1 0/1 3 5
J. Berry II 35 6 2 5 2 1 3 3 3/11 0/7 0/0 0 2
Starters
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
T. Pinson
J. Berry II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 35 16 4 2 1 0 2 2 5/17 4/12 2/2 1 3
L. Maye 33 13 7 1 2 1 3 2 6/15 1/2 0/0 1 6
K. Williams 37 13 8 4 0 0 2 1 4/10 3/8 2/2 3 5
T. Pinson 32 12 8 3 0 0 4 4 6/10 0/1 0/1 3 5
J. Berry II 35 6 2 5 2 1 3 3 3/11 0/7 0/0 0 2
Bench
G. Brooks
B. Robinson
S. Woods
B. Huffman
S. Manley
A. Platek
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
W. Miller
K. Ma
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Brooks 11 4 3 0 0 1 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
B. Robinson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Woods 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Huffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Manley 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 64 34 15 6 3 14 19 26/70 8/31 4/5 11 23
Duke
Starters
M. Bagley III
G. Allen
G. Trent Jr.
W. Carter Jr.
J. DeLaurier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bagley III 33 21 15 1 1 2 3 2 9/14 1/2 2/5 6 9
G. Allen 39 15 5 5 5 0 6 3 5/14 2/7 3/5 0 5
G. Trent Jr. 36 13 5 1 1 1 0 0 5/16 3/9 0/0 0 5
W. Carter Jr. 25 9 9 3 0 2 3 5 3/7 1/1 2/2 5 4
J. DeLaurier 12 3 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 1
Starters
M. Bagley III
G. Allen
G. Trent Jr.
W. Carter Jr.
J. DeLaurier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bagley III 33 21 15 1 1 2 3 2 9/14 1/2 2/5 6 9
G. Allen 39 15 5 5 5 0 6 3 5/14 2/7 3/5 0 5
G. Trent Jr. 36 13 5 1 1 1 0 0 5/16 3/9 0/0 0 5
W. Carter Jr. 25 9 9 3 0 2 3 5 3/7 1/1 2/2 5 4
J. DeLaurier 12 3 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 1
Bench
T. Duval
M. Bolden
A. O'Connell
J. White
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Duval 22 7 0 6 2 1 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/3 0 0
M. Bolden 16 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/3 1 3
A. O'Connell 14 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. White 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 74 42 16 12 8 13 12 28/62 9/24 9/20 14 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores