Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina 74-64 on Saturday night.
Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points - including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes - to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half - the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half - and outrebounded North Carolina 24-13 after halftime.
Cameron Johnson scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7), while Kenny Williams and Luke Maye each had 13. Three weeks after they rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat their fiercest rivals, it was the Blue Devils' turn to flip the script.
Duke trailed by 11 with 14 1/2 minutes to play before the ACC's top offense finally found its rhythm, hitting four 3s in 4 1/2 minutes to erase that deficit. That came as part of a 25-10 burst keyed by six 3s that put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Tar Heels had a chance to spoil Duke's Senior Night for the third time in their last four regular-season-ending visits to Cameron, and sweep their fiercest rivals. Instead they'll enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak.
Duke: This very well might have been the final game at Cameron for a good chunk of the starting five, with Allen - the team's lone senior - surrounded by three potential one-and-done freshmen and coach Mike Krzyzewski acknowledging in the leadup to the game that ''it's the last game probably for a few of our other kids, too.'' The offense came alive just in time to send Allen - and maybe the others - out the way they wanted.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.
Duke: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|74
|Field Goals
|26-70 (37.1%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|46
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|6
|12
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|9 North Carolina 22-9
|83.6 PPG
|46.2 RPG
|18.2 APG
|5 Duke 25-6
|85.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|17.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|C. Johnson G
|13.1 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
35
|M. Bagley III F
|20.7 PPG
|11.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|60.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Johnson G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|M. Bagley III F
|21 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|45.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|35
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/17
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|3
|L. Maye
|33
|13
|7
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6/15
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|K. Williams
|37
|13
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|5
|T. Pinson
|32
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|5
|J. Berry II
|35
|6
|2
|5
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3/11
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|35
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/17
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|3
|L. Maye
|33
|13
|7
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6/15
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|K. Williams
|37
|13
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|5
|T. Pinson
|32
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|5
|J. Berry II
|35
|6
|2
|5
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3/11
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Brooks
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|B. Robinson
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Woods
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Manley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Platek
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rohlman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|64
|34
|15
|6
|3
|14
|19
|26/70
|8/31
|4/5
|11
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bagley III
|33
|21
|15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|9/14
|1/2
|2/5
|6
|9
|G. Allen
|39
|15
|5
|5
|5
|0
|6
|3
|5/14
|2/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|G. Trent Jr.
|36
|13
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/16
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|5
|W. Carter Jr.
|25
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3/7
|1/1
|2/2
|5
|4
|J. DeLaurier
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bagley III
|33
|21
|15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|9/14
|1/2
|2/5
|6
|9
|G. Allen
|39
|15
|5
|5
|5
|0
|6
|3
|5/14
|2/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|G. Trent Jr.
|36
|13
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/16
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|5
|W. Carter Jr.
|25
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3/7
|1/1
|2/2
|5
|4
|J. DeLaurier
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Duval
|22
|7
|0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/3
|0
|0
|M. Bolden
|16
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|3
|A. O'Connell
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goldwire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|74
|42
|16
|12
|8
|13
|12
|28/62
|9/24
|9/20
|14
|28
