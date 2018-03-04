Flavors, Fairfield beat Quinnipiac, advance in MAAC tourney
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Ferron Flavors Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Nelson scored 19 points to help Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 74-64 on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Stags, who have won seven in a row, will play No. 4 seed Iona in the championship game on Monday.
Flavors hit three 3-pointers and Tyler Nelson added a fourth during a 16-4 run that gave Fairfield a 24-12 lead midway through the first half and the Stags led until Cameron Young made two free throws to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Bobcats a 54-53 lead with six minutes to play. But seventh-seeded Quinnipiac (12-21) missed 9 of 10 field-goal attempts, and was outscored 21-10 from there. Nelson and Flavors combined to make 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 2:11 to seal it.
Fairfield (17-15) missed one of its 22 foul shots overall and was 19 of 19 in the second half.
Young led Quinnipiac with 24 points. The senior, who went scoreless while playing just eight minutes last season, set the program's Division I record for points in a season with 622, breaking DeMario Anderson's mark of 607 set in the 2007-08 campaign.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|22.3
|Pts. Per Game
|22.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|36.9
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|30.7
|Three Point %
|35.1
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|89.1
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kasibabu
|21.0
|Jacob Rigoni missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ferron Flavors Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ferron Flavors Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Robinson
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Ferron Flavors Jr.
|30.0
|Rich Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Robinson
|32.0
|Aaron Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyler Nelson
|32.0
|+ 1
|Ferron Flavors Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Ferron Flavors Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|74
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|21-22 (95.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|8
|1
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Quinnipiac 12-21
|71.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Fairfield 17-15
|76.2 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Young G
|18.7 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|41.8 FG%
|
23
|F. Flavors Jr. G
|12.1 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|35.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Young G
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|F. Flavors Jr. G
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|95.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Young
|34
|24
|7
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|8/15
|0/3
|8/12
|2
|5
|J. Rigoni
|29
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|0
|R. Kelly
|35
|7
|6
|5
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2/14
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|4
|A. Bundu
|26
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|I. Washington
|24
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|13
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/11
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Aa. Robinson
|28
|5
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|A. Chigha
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Donahue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tarca
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|An. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Donahue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|28
|6
|9
|2
|13
|20
|23/59
|4/16
|14/21
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Flavors Jr.
|40
|21
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/14
|4/10
|7/8
|1
|10
|T. Nelson
|38
|19
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/12
|3/7
|6/6
|1
|3
|J. Cruz
|40
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|6
|J. Kasibabu
|25
|6
|8
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|7
|A. Kavaliauskas
|21
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Segura
|21
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|W. Methnani
|15
|7
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Milin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Cadieux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Benning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. El-Sheikh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. LeGrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sultan Essa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|31
|8
|8
|8
|13
|17
|22/51
|9/25
|21/22
|3
|28
