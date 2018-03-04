QUINN
FAIR

No Text

Flavors, Fairfield beat Quinnipiac, advance in MAAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Ferron Flavors Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Tyler Nelson scored 19 points to help Fairfield beat Quinnipiac 74-64 on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Stags, who have won seven in a row, will play No. 4 seed Iona in the championship game on Monday.

Flavors hit three 3-pointers and Tyler Nelson added a fourth during a 16-4 run that gave Fairfield a 24-12 lead midway through the first half and the Stags led until Cameron Young made two free throws to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Bobcats a 54-53 lead with six minutes to play. But seventh-seeded Quinnipiac (12-21) missed 9 of 10 field-goal attempts, and was outscored 21-10 from there. Nelson and Flavors combined to make 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 2:11 to seal it.

Fairfield (17-15) missed one of its 22 foul shots overall and was 19 of 19 in the second half.

Young led Quinnipiac with 24 points. The senior, who went scoreless while playing just eight minutes last season, set the program's Division I record for points in a season with 622, breaking DeMario Anderson's mark of 607 set in the 2007-08 campaign.

Key Players
R. Kelly
T. Nelson
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
36.9 Field Goal % 42.1
30.7 Three Point % 35.1
74.1 Free Throw % 89.1
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kasibabu 21.0
  Jacob Rigoni missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Ferron Flavors Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Ferron Flavors Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Robinson 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Ferron Flavors Jr. 30.0
  Rich Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Robinson 32.0
  Aaron Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyler Nelson 32.0
+ 1 Ferron Flavors Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Ferron Flavors Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 64 74
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 21-22 (95.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 21 28
Team 8 1
Assists 6 8
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Young G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
F. Flavors Jr. G
21 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Quinnipiac 12-21 303464
home team logo Fairfield 17-15 373774
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Fairfield
Starters
F. Flavors Jr.
T. Nelson
J. Cruz
J. Kasibabu
A. Kavaliauskas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Flavors Jr. 40 21 11 1 0 0 0 0 5/14 4/10 7/8 1 10
T. Nelson 38 19 4 3 1 1 2 2 5/12 3/7 6/6 1 3
J. Cruz 40 11 6 1 1 0 3 4 5/10 0/4 1/1 0 6
J. Kasibabu 25 6 8 2 1 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 7
A. Kavaliauskas 21 2 2 0 1 0 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
F. Flavors Jr.
T. Nelson
J. Cruz
J. Kasibabu
A. Kavaliauskas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Flavors Jr. 40 21 11 1 0 0 0 0 5/14 4/10 7/8 1 10
T. Nelson 38 19 4 3 1 1 2 2 5/12 3/7 6/6 1 3
J. Cruz 40 11 6 1 1 0 3 4 5/10 0/4 1/1 0 6
J. Kasibabu 25 6 8 2 1 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 7
A. Kavaliauskas 21 2 2 0 1 0 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Segura
W. Methnani
J. Harper
M. Milin
T. Nolan
O. Cadieux
T. Benning
O. El-Sheikh
A. LeGrand
K. Senghore-Peterson
A. Sultan Essa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Segura 21 8 0 1 2 0 1 2 3/7 1/1 1/1 0 0
W. Methnani 15 7 0 0 2 5 2 3 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 0
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Milin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Cadieux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Benning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. El-Sheikh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. LeGrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Senghore-Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sultan Essa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 31 8 8 8 13 17 22/51 9/25 21/22 3 28
