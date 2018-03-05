Cotton helps Akron beat Western Michigan in MAC tourney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Daniel Utomi had 26 points and Freshman Virshon Cotton scored five of his 21 points in the final 45 seconds to help Akron beat Western Michigan 79-78 on Monday night in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Utomi was 9-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Cotton had season-high-tying seven assists.
The 11th-seeded Zips will play No. 3 seed Eastern Michigan in the quarterfinals Thursday. Akron lost its only other matchup this season with the Eagles 63-49, its lowest scoring output since Dec. 16, 2014.
Cotton hit his fourth 3-pointer to give Akron (14-17) a seven-point lead with 45 seconds left, but Reggie Jones was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws and then Thomas Wilder's steal and layup trimmed WMU's deficit to 77-75. After a steal by Josh Davis, Bryce Moore banked in a tightly-contested 3 that gave the Broncos a one-point lead with 17 seconds remaining. Cotton, driving the right side of the lane, was fouled with 1.7 second left and hit both free throws and Akron held on.
Wilder had 21 points and seven assists and Jones scored 18, including four 3-pointers, for No. 6 seed Western Michigan.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|33.3
|Three Point %
|32.9
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Thomas Wilder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Virshon Cotton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Virshon Cotton made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Thomas Wilder
|2.0
|+ 3
|Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Josh Davis
|12.0
|+ 2
|Thomas Wilder made layup
|15.0
|Lost ball turnover on Virshon Cotton, stolen by Thomas Wilder
|20.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Jones made 1st of 3 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|78
|Field Goals
|28-52 (53.8%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|12-33 (36.4%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|27
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Akron 14-17
|72.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|W. Michigan 17-15
|75.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|53.8
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Utomi
|39
|26
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9/12
|6/9
|2/5
|0
|2
|M. Duvivier
|34
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4/13
|2/10
|2/5
|1
|4
|J. Ivey
|27
|4
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|E. Parrish
|36
|4
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|5
|M. Kostelac
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Utomi
|39
|26
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9/12
|6/9
|2/5
|0
|2
|M. Duvivier
|34
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4/13
|2/10
|2/5
|1
|4
|J. Ivey
|27
|4
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|E. Parrish
|36
|4
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|5
|M. Kostelac
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Cotton
|31
|21
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6/11
|4/8
|5/6
|1
|1
|T. Patton
|20
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gbadebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sayles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|27
|17
|7
|1
|16
|15
|28/52
|12/33
|11/19
|5
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Printy
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|S. Dugan
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Randall
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Whitens
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Ikongshul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clifford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Flowers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McDermed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|24
|14
|7
|2
|10
|18
|26/54
|9/29
|17/19
|3
|21
-
WMMARY
CHARLS73
83
Final
-
DELST
NCAT61
62
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
OAK44
43
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST57
78
Final
-
FAIR
IONA71
83
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH77
81
Final/OT
-
NILL
KENTST59
61
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH55
68
Final
-
AKRON
WMICH79
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST52
79
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN47
62
Final
-
SANFRAN
6GONZAG60
88
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT53
59
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK58
76
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK68
78
Final
-
BYU
20MARYCA85
72
Final