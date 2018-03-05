AKRON
WMICH

Cotton helps Akron beat Western Michigan in MAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Daniel Utomi had 26 points and Freshman Virshon Cotton scored five of his 21 points in the final 45 seconds to help Akron beat Western Michigan 79-78 on Monday night in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Utomi was 9-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Cotton had season-high-tying seven assists.

The 11th-seeded Zips will play No. 3 seed Eastern Michigan in the quarterfinals Thursday. Akron lost its only other matchup this season with the Eagles 63-49, its lowest scoring output since Dec. 16, 2014.

Cotton hit his fourth 3-pointer to give Akron (14-17) a seven-point lead with 45 seconds left, but Reggie Jones was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws and then Thomas Wilder's steal and layup trimmed WMU's deficit to 77-75. After a steal by Josh Davis, Bryce Moore banked in a tightly-contested 3 that gave the Broncos a one-point lead with 17 seconds remaining. Cotton, driving the right side of the lane, was fouled with 1.7 second left and hit both free throws and Akron held on.

Wilder had 21 points and seven assists and Jones scored 18, including four 3-pointers, for No. 6 seed Western Michigan.

Key Players
J. Ivey
T. Wilder
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
40.2 Field Goal % 43.1
33.3 Three Point % 32.9
76.3 Free Throw % 83.6
Team Stats
Points 79 78
Field Goals 28-52 (53.8%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 27
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 3
Assists 17 14
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Utomi G/F
26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
10
T. Wilder G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Akron 14-17 314879
home team logo W. Michigan 17-15 354378
University Arena Kalamazoo, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 14-17 72.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo W. Michigan 17-15 75.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
3
D. Utomi G/F 16.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.8 APG 44.2 FG%
10
T. Wilder G 18.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.2 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Utomi G/F 26 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
10
T. Wilder G 21 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
53.8 FG% 48.1
36.4 3PT FG% 31.0
57.9 FT% 89.5
Akron
Starters
D. Utomi
M. Duvivier
J. Ivey
E. Parrish
M. Kostelac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Utomi 39 26 2 4 1 0 3 3 9/12 6/9 2/5 0 2
M. Duvivier 34 12 5 4 0 0 6 2 4/13 2/10 2/5 1 4
J. Ivey 27 4 8 0 1 0 2 5 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 8
E. Parrish 36 4 6 1 2 1 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/1 1 5
M. Kostelac 12 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 0
Bench
V. Cotton
T. Patton
L. Smith
M. McIntyre
S. Gbadebo
J. Sayles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Cotton 31 21 2 7 2 0 2 1 6/11 4/8 5/6 1 1
T. Patton 20 10 2 0 1 0 0 2 5/6 0/1 0/0 1 1
L. Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gbadebo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sayles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 27 17 7 1 16 15 28/52 12/33 11/19 5 22
W. Michigan
Starters
T. Wilder
R. Jones
D. Lamont
B. Moore
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Wilder 38 21 3 7 2 0 4 4 8/16 1/8 4/4 1 2
R. Jones 37 18 6 3 0 1 1 2 5/11 4/8 4/5 0 6
D. Lamont 28 14 3 1 0 0 1 3 5/8 0/0 4/5 2 1
B. Moore 35 14 5 1 3 0 1 3 4/8 4/8 2/2 0 5
J. Davis 34 6 5 1 2 1 1 3 3/10 0/5 0/0 0 5
Bench
J. Printy
S. Dugan
J. Randall
J. Whitens
A. Ikongshul
T. Clifford
M. Flowers
K. McDermed
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Printy 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/3 0 0
S. Dugan 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Randall 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Whitens 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Ikongshul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clifford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McDermed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 24 14 7 2 10 18 26/54 9/29 17/19 3 21
NCAA BB Scores