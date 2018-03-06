BYU
BYU upends No. 20 Saint Mary's in WCC semifinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 33 points to lead BYU over No. 20 Saint Mary's 85-72 in Monday night's West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Childs was 13 of 18 from the field, including hitting all three 3-point attempts. He also had six rebounds. Second-seed BYU (24-9), which shot 61 percent from the field, will play No. 7 and top-seed Gonzaga in the championship game Tuesday night.

Elijah Bryant added 25 points for the Cougars, going 8 of 13 from the field and making all eight free-throw attempts.

Jordan Ford led Saint Mary's (28-5) with 27 points and six rebounds. The Gaels' Jock Landale, who fouled out with 21 seconds left, had 23 points but only four rebounds. Landale committed his third foul with 1:49 left before halftime and fourth with 8:39 left in the game.

TJ Haws had 11 points, while Dalton Nixon had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cougars, who will be making their first tournament final appearance in three years. Gonzaga beat BYU twice in the regular season and has won five straight WCC Tournament titles.

After the Cougars led 41-37 at intermission, they expanded their lead to 67-54 with 7:35 left. Saint Mary's cut it to 71-65 with 3:24 left, but the Cougars' hot shooting helped them pulled away in the final three minutes.

Calvin Hermanson had 12 points for Saint Mary's, which now awaits an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

Both teams shot well from the field in the half, BYU at 61 percent, and Saint Mary's 52 percent. The Gaels finished at 50 percent.

UP NEXT

BYU: The Cougars play in final against Gonzaga Tuesday night.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels are expected to receive a NCAA Tournament bid.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Bryant
3 G
E. Naar
3 G
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
45.6 Field Goal % 49.2
39.3 Three Point % 40.7
85.3 Free Throw % 85.3
  Defensive rebound by Brigham Young 14.0
  Emmett Naar missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Jock Landale 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Brigham Young 18.0
  Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Jock Landale 26.0
  Jordan Ford missed driving layup 28.0
+ 1 Elijah Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Elijah Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
Team Stats
Points 85 72
Field Goals 33-54 (61.1%) 28-56 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 27
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 18 18
Team 2 0
Assists 20 11
Steals 7 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
Y. Childs F
33 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
30
J. Ford G
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 24-9 414485
home team logo 20 Saint Mary's 28-5 373572
O/U 137.0, MARYCA -5.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 137.0, MARYCA -5.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 24-9 74.6 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 20 Saint Mary's 28-5 77.0 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
23
Y. Childs F 18.0 PPG 8.6 RPG 2.3 APG 55.2 FG%
30
J. Ford G 10.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.6 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Y. Childs F 33 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
30
J. Ford G 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
61.1 FG% 50.0
45.5 3PT FG% 30.8
87.5 FT% 80.0
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
T. Haws
J. Hardnett
L. Worthington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 39 33 6 1 2 2 2 2 13/18 3/3 4/4 1 5
E. Bryant 40 25 5 1 1 0 2 1 8/13 1/2 8/8 1 4
T. Haws 40 11 2 7 1 0 0 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 2
J. Hardnett 21 4 2 3 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Worthington 10 2 1 2 1 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
M. Cannon
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
P. Dastrup
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nixon 23 10 6 4 1 0 1 3 4/8 0/2 2/4 2 4
Z. Seljaas 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Cannon 19 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bergersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 22 20 7 2 6 16 33/54 5/11 14/16 4 18
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
J. Landale
C. Hermanson
E. Naar
T. Krebs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 40 27 6 1 0 0 1 1 10/18 4/8 3/4 3 3
J. Landale 34 23 4 0 0 1 3 5 9/13 1/2 4/4 3 1
C. Hermanson 32 12 4 2 0 0 1 5 4/11 3/9 1/2 1 3
E. Naar 38 2 3 7 1 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
T. Krebs 20 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. Hunter
E. Fitzner
C. Neal
E. Thomas
K. Clark
D. Sheets
T. Kuhse
J. Perry
K. Zoriks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hunter 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Fitzner 25 2 5 1 0 1 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 5
C. Neal 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Thomas 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kuhse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 27 11 2 2 10 17 28/56 8/26 8/10 9 18
