PITT
ND

No Text

Colson, Notre Dame hold off Pitt 67-64 in ACC Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Bonzie Colson scored 19 points in 33 minutes, getting a full day's work in his third game back from injury as Notre Dame needed the star forward to hold off Pittsburgh 67-64 in its Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament opener Tuesday.

Jared Wilson-Frame made a 3 from the left wing for last-place Pitt (8-24) with 1:34 remaining to cut the lead to 61-58, and he missed another 32 seconds later. After a couple free throws by Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs Jr., Marcus Carr hit another 3 to draw the 15th-seeded Panthers within 63-61.

Colson made two from the line with 22.3 seconds left after loose-ball foul on Carr that drew loud complaints from Pitt coach Kevin Stallings. Carr lost the ball on Pitt's next possession and 10th-seeded Notre Dame managed to close it out without any more drama.

The Irish play seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Colson missed 15 games with a broken left foot before returning last week to play the final two games of the regular season. Against Pitt, the preseason All-American looked fine in a game that was no beauty for the Fighting Irish. Colson's turnaround jumper was working early and he leaned into defenders for a couple more buckets. He finished 5 for 14 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and looked stylish in his emerald green sneakers with gold trim.

Matt Farrell scored 18 for the Irish, who shot 34 percent.

Notre Dame improved to 13-4 with Colson in the lineup and are hoping a good showing here at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will convince the NCAA Tournament selection committee that, with a healthy Colson, the Fighting Irish deserve a spot in field of 68.

Pitt took a 12-point halftime deficit down to 48-45 with 9:00 left on a 3-pointer from Parker Stewart. Mostly, Notre Dame's poor shooting in the second half (4 for 24) kept the Panthers in it.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: Will Stallings be back for a third season with the Panthers? Firing a coach after two seasons is odd, but Pitt has been historically bad this season. The Panthers went 0-19 against the ACC. Plus, Stallings got into some trouble earlier in the year when he taunted a Louisville fan with a reference to paying players. On top of it all the athletic director who hired Stallings at Pitt, Scott Barnes, left for Oregon State last year.

Stallings, who left Vanderbilt for Pitt, is 24-41 and 5-34 against ACC opponents.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish had little to gain and everything to lose against Pitt, but they took care of business and Colson showed no obvious signs of physical limitations.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Stallings watch starts.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish lost 80-75 to Virginia Tech in South Bend, Indiana, without Colson in late January. The Irish also played that game Farrell, who missed several games during Colson's absence with a bad ankle.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Parker Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Matt Farrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Matt Farrell made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Khameron Davis 11.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by T.J. Gibbs 11.0
+ 1 Bonzie Colson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Bonzie Colson made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Carr 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Bonzie Colson 22.0
  Matt Farrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamiel Stevenson 50.0
Team Stats
Points 64 67
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 18-53 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 26-31 (83.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 41
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 19 25
Team 8 5
Assists 11 7
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 25 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Carr G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
B. Colson F
19 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 8-24 244064
home team logo Notre Dame 19-13 363167
O/U 135.5, ND -17.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 135.5, ND -17.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 8-24 62.0 PPG 34.4 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 19-13 75.6 PPG 38.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 12.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.6 APG 37.1 FG%
35
B. Colson F 20.9 PPG 10.6 RPG 1.1 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
35
B. Colson F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
39.3 FG% 34.0
27.3 3PT FG% 26.3
63.6 FT% 83.9
Pittsburgh
Starters
M. Carr
J. Wilson-Frame
P. Stewart
T. Brown
K. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Carr 30 18 4 2 0 0 4 4 5/10 2/4 6/9 1 3
J. Wilson-Frame 36 18 4 1 0 0 1 3 7/15 3/10 1/2 1 3
P. Stewart 33 14 5 1 0 0 0 4 5/13 4/11 0/0 2 3
T. Brown 21 6 4 1 0 3 0 5 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 2
K. Davis 27 0 2 1 0 0 1 4 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
Starters
M. Carr
J. Wilson-Frame
P. Stewart
T. Brown
K. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Carr 30 18 4 2 0 0 4 4 5/10 2/4 6/9 1 3
J. Wilson-Frame 36 18 4 1 0 0 1 3 7/15 3/10 1/2 1 3
P. Stewart 33 14 5 1 0 0 0 4 5/13 4/11 0/0 2 3
T. Brown 21 6 4 1 0 3 0 5 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 2
K. Davis 27 0 2 1 0 0 1 4 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Milligan
K. Chukwuka
S. Stevenson
M. Boykins
Z. Smith
S. George
P. Ilegomah
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Milligan 14 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Chukwuka 18 2 3 0 1 0 0 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
S. Stevenson 21 2 4 4 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
M. Boykins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 26 11 1 3 8 25 24/61 9/33 7/11 7 19
Notre Dame
Starters
B. Colson
M. Farrell
R. Pflueger
T. Gibbs
M. Geben
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Colson 33 19 6 0 2 3 0 2 5/14 0/3 9/10 2 4
M. Farrell 37 18 2 3 0 0 2 2 4/11 3/8 7/9 0 2
R. Pflueger 38 13 6 1 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/4 5/6 1 5
T. Gibbs 38 11 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/10 0/4 5/6 0 3
M. Geben 23 4 9 2 0 0 0 4 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 4
Starters
B. Colson
M. Farrell
R. Pflueger
T. Gibbs
M. Geben
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Colson 33 19 6 0 2 3 0 2 5/14 0/3 9/10 2 4
M. Farrell 37 18 2 3 0 0 2 2 4/11 3/8 7/9 0 2
R. Pflueger 38 13 6 1 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/4 5/6 1 5
T. Gibbs 38 11 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/10 0/4 5/6 0 3
M. Geben 23 4 9 2 0 0 0 4 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 4
Bench
J. Mooney
N. Djogo
A. Torres
M. Gregory
E. Burns
D. Harvey
L. Nelligan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooney 11 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 6
N. Djogo 20 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gregory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nelligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 36 7 5 4 5 11 18/53 5/19 26/31 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores