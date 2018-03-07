SDAK
Jenkins, Daum lift Jackrabbits back to NCAA tourney

  • Mar 07, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) The Jackrabbits are tourney bound again.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 29 points, Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and South Dakota State beat South Dakota 97-87 on Tuesday night to win the Summit League Tournament championship, clinching the Jackrabbits a third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Daum was the Summit League Player of the Year, but was limited to 27 minutes because of foul trouble. Jenkins stepped up in his place in the first half with 16 points - he came in averaging 15.8 points per game.

''I made sure I stayed aggressive at all times,'' Jenkins Jr. said. ''I just took what the defense gave me.''

The Jackrabbits went on a 30-17 run with Daum on the bench. The first half featured 11 lead changes before SDSU opened things up.

SDSU took a 47-35 lead into halftime, with Daum getting just six points in seven minutes. He entered the game averaging 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

''We're not often times forced to play that many minutes in a half without Mike,'' SDSU coach T.J. Otzelberger said. ''If you look at our team night in and night out, different guys step up. If you're a great team, that's what you do.''

Reed Tellinghuisen added 18 points and 11 rebounds for SDSU (28-6), which has won 11 straight. The Jackrabbits shot 48 percent from the field, including 14 for 28 from the 3-point line.

SDSU built the lead to 20 in the second half before South Dakota mounted a challenge midway through the half. Brandon Key's basket for the Jackrabbits made it 57-37 with just under 16 minutes to play. At that point, South Dakota was just 2 for 12 from the field in the second half.

''We really struggled guarding them, and they were cooking on all cylinders,'' South Dakota coach Craig Smith said. ''I just didn't put our guys in a good enough position to win, especially during that run in the first half.''

The Coyotes chipped away at the lead. Nate Fuller came off the bench and scored five straight to cut it to 40-28 with 13:07 to play. It was the first time South Dakota had been within 12 since 40-28 late in the second half.

Tyler Hagedorn scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for the Coyotes (26-8) to help fuel the run, which dwindled SDSU's lead to six with just under three minutes to play.

Jenkins' 3-pointer with 1:38 to play pushed the lead back to 11 at 90-79.

South Dakota's leading scorer, Matt Mooney, led the Coyotes with 30 points but was 9 for 26 from the field, including 3 for 11 from the 3-point line.

Tyler Peterson had 15 points and six rebounds for South Dakota.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The 28 wins is an SDSU team record.

South Dakota: The Coyotes are hoping to finally edge SDSU next year, with Mooney returning for his senior season after averaging 18.3 points per game as a junior.

HE SAID IT

''To Coyotes fans: I know it doesn't help, but I'm sorry. I played really bad and I'm sorry I didn't come through,'' Mooney said.

DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The 97 points allowed by South Dakota is the most this season for the Coyotes.

ATTENDANCE

Attendance at the championship game was 11,114, the largest ever for a Summit League championship game.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits head to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and for the fifth time in seven years. They've never won an NCAA Tournament game.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Mooney
13 G
M. Daum
24 F
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
45.4 Field Goal % 46.2
36.6 Three Point % 42.1
82.4 Free Throw % 85.6
+ 1 Brandon Armstrong made 3rd of 3 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Brandon Armstrong made 2nd of 3 free throws 20.0
  Brandon Armstrong missed 1st of 3 free throws 20.0
  Shooting foul on Skyler Flatten 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Armstrong 23.0
  Matt Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Mike Daum made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Mike Daum made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Carlton Hurst 29.0
+ 2 Matt Mooney made layup 33.0
+ 1 Reed Tellinghuisen made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
Team Stats
Points 87 97
Field Goals 28-74 (37.8%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 42
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 28 33
Team 5 4
Assists 10 13
Steals 5 1
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Mooney G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo South Dakota 26-8 355287
home team logo S. Dak. St. 28-6 475097
O/U 147.0, SDAKST +1.5
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota
Starters
M. Mooney
T. Hagedorn
T. Peterson
T. Burch-Manning
T. Simpson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mooney 38 30 7 4 2 1 2 4 9/26 3/11 9/10 2 5
T. Hagedorn 26 15 3 0 0 2 0 2 6/13 3/6 0/0 1 2
T. Peterson 29 15 6 1 0 2 1 5 6/10 3/5 0/0 2 4
T. Burch-Manning 19 9 7 1 0 0 1 4 4/6 1/1 0/0 1 6
T. Simpson 37 3 1 1 1 0 1 3 1/7 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
N. Fuller
B. Armstrong
C. Hurst
A. Sparks
L. Power
D. Jech
B. Delimont
J. Doss
J. Stensgard
W. Prevost
S. Umude
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Fuller 16 9 4 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/1 5/5 1 3
B. Armstrong 22 4 5 3 1 0 0 2 0/5 0/3 4/5 2 3
C. Hurst 13 2 4 0 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 4
A. Sparks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Power - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jech - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Delimont - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Doss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stensgard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Prevost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Umude - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 37 10 5 6 7 23 28/74 11/29 20/22 9 28
S. Dak. St.
Starters
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Daum
R. Tellinghuisen
S. Flatten
T. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jenkins Jr. 40 29 6 1 0 0 3 3 10/19 3/5 6/6 0 6
M. Daum 27 25 11 0 0 0 1 3 6/15 5/11 8/8 2 9
R. Tellinghuisen 34 18 11 2 0 0 0 4 4/7 3/6 7/10 0 11
S. Flatten 37 8 3 1 0 1 0 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 3
T. King 20 2 3 3 0 1 3 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 1
Bench
B. Key
L. Severyn
I. Theisen
B. Brown
C. Howell
A. Arians
M. Dentlinger
A. Dillon
R. Krueger
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Key 21 10 1 6 0 0 1 1 5/12 0/1 0/2 0 1
L. Severyn 21 5 3 0 1 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 2
I. Theisen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arians - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dentlinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Krueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 97 38 13 1 2 8 19 31/65 14/28 21/26 5 33
NCAA BB Scores