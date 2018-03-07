FAMU
Marrow just misses triple-double; Hampton beats Florida A&M

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help top-seeded Hampton beat No. 9 seed Florida A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Hampton (19-14) moves on to a Friday semifinal and will face the winner of Thursday's North Carolina A&T-Norfolk State game.

Malique Trent-Street made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Pirates. Trent-Street scored Hampton's first 11 points of the second half to stretch its lead to 47-34. Akim Mitchell and Charles Wilson-Fisher chipped in 12 points apiece for Hampton.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (9-26) with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Barham made four free throws and Elijah Mayes a layup during a 6-2 spurt that pulled the Rattlers to 72-71 with 36 seconds remaining, but Marrow made three free throws to end it.

Both teams made six 3-pointers and 15 free throws, and shot 41 percent overall.

Key Players
D. Williams
J. Marrow
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
43.8 Field Goal % 40.5
26.8 Three Point % 29.5
73.9 Free Throw % 79.8
  Offensive rebound by Florida A&amp;M 0.0
  Elijah Mayes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Moragne 3.0
  Marcus Barham missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Barham 10.0
  Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Nasir Core 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow 11.0
  Nasir Core missed layup 13.0
+ 1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 71 75
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 27-66 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 26 29
Team 4 2
Assists 9 17
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 0 0
D. Williams F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
M. Trent-Street G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Florida A&M 9-25 274471
home team logo Hampton 18-14 363975
Team Stats
away team logo Florida A&M 9-25 68.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo Hampton 18-14 79.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
D. Williams F 17.9 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.9 APG 43.6 FG%
M. Trent-Street G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
D. Williams F 27 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
M. Trent-Street G 22 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
39.7 FG% 40.9
30.0 3PT FG% 31.6
88.2 FT% 78.9
Florida A&M
Starters
D. Williams
M. Barham
J. Ravenel
E. Mayes
N. Severado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 38 27 8 2 3 2 1 1 11/22 1/2 4/4 2 6
M. Barham 39 13 7 2 0 0 4 1 4/12 1/7 4/4 0 7
J. Ravenel 38 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 2/4 2/2 0 1
E. Mayes 33 7 3 2 1 0 2 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 0 3
N. Severado 15 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Hampton
Starters
M. Trent-Street
J. Marrow
A. Mitchell
T. Barnes
K. Fisher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Trent-Street 35 22 3 4 2 0 4 2 8/13 3/6 3/5 0 3
J. Marrow 39 15 10 9 1 0 2 3 4/18 1/3 6/8 4 6
A. Mitchell 27 12 6 1 0 0 1 4 5/8 2/2 0/0 3 3
T. Barnes 16 6 6 0 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 4
K. Fisher 39 6 6 2 1 0 1 2 2/12 0/3 2/2 1 5
