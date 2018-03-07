Marrow just misses triple-double; Hampton beats Florida A&M
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help top-seeded Hampton beat No. 9 seed Florida A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
Hampton (19-14) moves on to a Friday semifinal and will face the winner of Thursday's North Carolina A&T-Norfolk State game.
Malique Trent-Street made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Pirates. Trent-Street scored Hampton's first 11 points of the second half to stretch its lead to 47-34. Akim Mitchell and Charles Wilson-Fisher chipped in 12 points apiece for Hampton.
Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (9-26) with 27 points and eight rebounds.
Marcus Barham made four free throws and Elijah Mayes a layup during a 6-2 spurt that pulled the Rattlers to 72-71 with 36 seconds remaining, but Marrow made three free throws to end it.
Both teams made six 3-pointers and 15 free throws, and shot 41 percent overall.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|20.2
|Pts. Per Game
|20.2
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|26.8
|Three Point %
|29.5
|73.9
|Free Throw %
|79.8
|Offensive rebound by Florida A&M
|0.0
|Elijah Mayes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryce Moragne
|3.0
|Marcus Barham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Barham
|10.0
|Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Nasir Core
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow
|11.0
|Nasir Core missed layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|75
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|27-66 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|45
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|13
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 9-25
|68.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Hampton 18-14
|79.5 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Williams F
|17.9 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
00
|M. Trent-Street G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Williams F
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|M. Trent-Street G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|38
|27
|8
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11/22
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|6
|M. Barham
|39
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|4/4
|0
|7
|J. Ravenel
|38
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Mayes
|33
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Severado
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|38
|27
|8
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11/22
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|6
|M. Barham
|39
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|4/4
|0
|7
|J. Ravenel
|38
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Mayes
|33
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Severado
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Core
|20
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/8
|1/2
|5/7
|2
|5
|B. Myles
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Moragne
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|31
|9
|5
|3
|7
|13
|25/63
|6/20
|15/17
|5
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Trent-Street
|35
|22
|3
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8/13
|3/6
|3/5
|0
|3
|J. Marrow
|39
|15
|10
|9
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/18
|1/3
|6/8
|4
|6
|A. Mitchell
|27
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. Barnes
|16
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|K. Fisher
|39
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/12
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Trent-Street
|35
|22
|3
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8/13
|3/6
|3/5
|0
|3
|J. Marrow
|39
|15
|10
|9
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/18
|1/3
|6/8
|4
|6
|A. Mitchell
|27
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. Barnes
|16
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|K. Fisher
|39
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/12
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Wilson-Fisher
|19
|12
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|5
|G. Heckstall
|19
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|L. Bracey
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Carver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Astroth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Houston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Marshall III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Oakley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carlyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|43
|17
|4
|4
|10
|19
|27/66
|6/19
|15/19
|14
|29
