Wright wins 414th game as No. 2 Nova tops Marquette

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Jay Wright was raised on 1980s Big East basketball. He loves the big games that always made this time of the year special at Madison Square Garden with powerhouses like Georgetown, Syracuse and St. John's leading the charge.

Wright knows greed and defections means those days are long gone.

But here's what Wright understands, as well: this reinvented Big East is pretty good at making its own memorable March memories.

Wright became the winningest coach in Villanova history with 414, and the No. 2 Wildcats opened defense of their Big East Tournament championship in a 94-70 win over Marquette on Thursday night.

Wright improved to 414-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He was tied with Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961.

He's alone atop the record book - and should put the total far out of reach.

''I'm mostly proud to be the coach of Villanova, honestly,'' Wright said. ''The wins and everything don't matter. I know I'll look back on it later.''

Take a look at what's happening now - the Wildcats (28-4) took control in the second half and showed why their third tournament title in four years is within reach. Mikal Bridges hit four 3s and scored 25 points and Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson scored 21. The Wildcats made 15 of 29 3s - a stunning 11 of 17 in the second half.

Villanova is the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 - and the tournament. Xavier won the Big East and earned the top seed even though it lost twice this season to the Wildcats.

They seem poised to make it a trilogy in Saturday's final.

''This is pretty cool,'' Wright said. ''I'm excited where this league is right now.''

Fresh off a blowout loss, even Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski had to admit the fact that Xavier and Villanova could both earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament was a boon for the league.

''Both teams have a great chance to win the national championship,'' he said.

The Wildcats blew this game open early in the second half against the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (19-13). Brunson hit a 3 to open a 10-point lead and Booth nailed one to make it a 15-point game.

Then the Wildcats just got 3-point silly: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Omari Spellman, Brunson, Spellman again and Bridges all hit 3s on six straight scores to turn this into a rout and break out the ''Let's Go Nova!'' chants.

''After the game, everyone was talking about shooting,'' Brunson said. ''Now that I look back at it, yeah, we were really shooting well, but that was the last thing on my mind. We really were just trying to focus on defending and rebounding and playing for each other.''

Markus Howard scored 23 points and Andrew Rowsey had 22 for Marquette. Rowsey had tears running down his cheeks as he sat on the bench in the final minutes.

The Wildcats missed eight of their first 10 3-point attempts before they decided to attack the lane for easy buckets and get the juice going in their offense. Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3 and Bridges converted a four-point play for a five-point lead. Bridges was also fouled on a tough basket underneath for a three-point play. He scored 16 points in the half and flashed the skills that made him an All-Big East pick.

The Golden Eagles, who needed the win to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, were a two-shooter show. Howard and Rowsey combined for seven 3s and 24 of Marquette's 34 points. Howard and Rowsey would fire off 3s from about any spot on the court - and made just about all of them.

Then they became the latest team to run into the Villanova buzzsaw.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles were doomed by a four-game losing streak in a six of eight streak that knocked them out of NCAA contention.

''I think our team is capable of winning games in the NCAA Tournament,'' Wojciechowski said.

Villanova: Wright led the Wildcats, who won the 1985 national title under his mentor Rollie Massimino, to their greatest run of success in program history. They've won at least 32 games each of the previous three seasons and he's led them to the NCAAs all but one year (2012) since 2005. Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, Wright took the Wildcats to unprecedented success

UP NEXT

Marquette will likely miss the NCAA Tournament and hope for a second-tier postseason bid.

The Wildcats swept Seton Hall and went 1-1 vs. Butler.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Hauser
10 G/F
J. Brunson
1 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.8 Field Goal % 53.0
50.8 Three Point % 40.9
83.1 Free Throw % 80.3
  Defensive rebound by Denny Grace 28.0
  Jamal Cain missed jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 48.0
  Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Shooting foul on Cam Marotta 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 57.0
  Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 1 Theo John made free throw 1:17
  Shooting foul on Tim Delaney 1:16
+ 2 Theo John made jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott 1:16
Team Stats
Points 70 94
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 33-58 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 37
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 17 28
Team 3 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Howard G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
25
M. Bridges G/F
25 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Marquette 19-13 343670
home team logo 2 Villanova 28-4 415394
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Marquette 19-13 81.5 PPG 35 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 2 Villanova 28-4 87.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
0
M. Howard G 20.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.9 APG 46.2 FG%
25
M. Bridges G/F 17.6 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.1 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Howard G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
25
M. Bridges G/F 25 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
42.1 FG% 56.9
40.7 3PT FG% 51.7
91.7 FT% 76.5
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
A. Rowsey
S. Anim
S. Hauser
M. Heldt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Howard 34 23 3 3 1 0 3 1 9/18 5/10 0/0 1 2
A. Rowsey 36 22 2 2 0 0 2 2 6/14 5/11 5/5 1 1
S. Anim 27 9 2 0 0 0 0 3 4/10 1/3 0/0 1 1
S. Hauser 33 4 4 5 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 4
M. Heldt 21 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
T. John
G. Elliott
J. Cain
C. Marotta
H. Froling
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. John 12 6 1 0 0 1 2 2 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 1
G. Elliott 13 4 2 2 1 1 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 1
J. Cain 23 2 5 0 2 1 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4
C. Marotta 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Froling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 23 12 4 3 10 13 24/57 11/27 11/12 6 17
Villanova
Starters
M. Bridges
J. Brunson
P. Booth
E. Paschall
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 33 25 8 4 1 2 0 1 7/12 4/7 7/8 2 6
J. Brunson 29 21 2 3 1 0 1 2 8/13 3/6 2/3 0 2
P. Booth 28 15 2 2 0 0 1 1 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 2
E. Paschall 29 13 7 2 0 0 3 2 5/7 1/2 2/2 2 5
O. Spellman 26 9 5 3 3 0 0 0 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 5
Bench
D. DiVincenzo
C. Gillespie
T. Delaney
D. Grace
T. Leibig
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Samuels
M. Kennedy
D. Painter
P. Heck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. DiVincenzo 26 8 5 2 0 0 2 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 1 4
C. Gillespie 16 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 1
T. Delaney 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Grace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leibig 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cosby-Roundtree 6 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Samuels 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 35 16 6 2 8 13 33/58 15/29 13/17 7 28
