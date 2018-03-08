SFLA
Davenport scores 27 as Memphis holds of South Florida 79-77

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Kyvon Davenport scored 27 points with nine rebounds and Memphis held off a late-game push from South Florida for a 79-77 win on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 5 seed Memphis (20-12) advances to meet fourth-seeded Tulsa (19-11) in Friday's quarterfinals. The Tigers have won six of the last seven, including an upset of then-No. 23 Houston.

USF (10-22) was seeded 12th and had won just three games in conference, but one was a 75-51 drubbing of Memphis a week ago. Stephan Jiggetts swished an open 3-pointer from the wing and USF, which had trailed by 15 midway through the second half, was within 79-76 with 19.7 seconds remaining. Jiggetts missed a potential game-tying trey as time was running out, but Justin Brown was fouled on the rebound with 0.7 seconds showing.

He made the first, missed the second intentionally, but USF did not get off a shot. The Bulls made just 3 of 6 free throws in the final two minutes.

David Collins scored 30 on 11 of 13 shooting for South Florida, Jiggetts scored 16.

Key Players
S. Jiggetts
J. Martin
3 G
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
37.0 Field Goal % 44.4
39.9 Three Point % 32.7
81.1 Free Throw % 78.4
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 0.0
  Justin Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Justin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jimario Rivers 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Brown 2.0
  Stephan Jiggetts missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Brown 18.0
  Malik Rhodes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Malik Rhodes missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Henry Beard 18.0
+ 3 Stephan Jiggetts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 19.0
Team Stats
Points 77 79
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 28-49 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 16-26 (61.5%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 21 22
Team 4 1
Assists 12 14
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
D. Collins G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
K. Davenport F
27 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo South Florida 10-22 294877
home team logo Memphis 20-12 384179
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 134.0, MEMP -9.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 10-22 62.9 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Memphis 20-12 71.0 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
11
D. Collins G 9.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.4 APG 46.8 FG%
0
K. Davenport F 12.8 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.8 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Collins G 30 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
K. Davenport F 27 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 57.1
41.2 3PT FG% 47.1
61.5 FT% 60.0
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
S. Jiggetts
P. Banks
T. Samuel
N. Scekic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 34 30 4 2 0 0 4 4 11/13 2/2 6/12 1 3
S. Jiggetts 38 16 5 4 2 0 2 4 6/18 2/7 2/2 1 4
P. Banks 27 6 2 1 1 1 2 4 2/9 2/5 0/0 0 2
T. Samuel 27 4 4 4 3 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 3
N. Scekic 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
I. Manderson
M. Martin
J. Brown
H. Beard
T. Holston
T. Da Silva
Y. Alvarado
J. Coffaro
A. Yetna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Manderson 26 9 5 0 1 1 1 1 3/5 0/0 3/5 1 4
M. Martin 22 6 4 1 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 2/3 1 3
J. Brown 13 6 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 2
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Da Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alvarado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 27 12 8 2 10 22 27/54 7/17 16/26 6 21
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
J. Rivers
Ja. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davenport 35 27 9 0 2 2 0 4 10/13 4/7 3/6 2 7
K. Brewton Jr. 28 12 2 3 0 0 5 3 4/13 3/4 1/2 1 1
M. Parks Jr. 24 8 5 2 1 1 1 3 3/6 0/1 2/2 1 4
J. Rivers 26 7 2 2 1 0 5 5 2/3 0/1 3/3 0 2
Ja. Johnson 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Nickelberry
R. Thornton
V. Enoh
M. Rhodes
J. Martin
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
K. Sameh Azab
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nickelberry 23 14 1 2 0 0 2 3 6/8 1/1 1/3 0 1
R. Thornton 17 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 1/3 1 2
V. Enoh 16 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3
M. Rhodes 17 2 1 3 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 2/4 0 1
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 27 14 5 3 14 24 28/49 8/17 15/25 5 22
