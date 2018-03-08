UGA
MIZZOU

Key Players
Y. Maten
1 F
K. Robertson
3 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
46.9 Field Goal % 42.1
34.5 Three Point % 42.5
80.7 Free Throw % 79.9
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnett 1.0
  Kassius Robertson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr. 11.0
  Nicolas Claxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Nicolas Claxton missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Barnett 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton 13.0
  Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jontay Porter 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds 12.0
Team Stats
Points 62 60
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 22-64 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 41
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 28 25
Team 4 7
Assists 6 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 18 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
Y. Maten F
21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. Porter F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 18-14 332962
home team logo Missouri 20-12 243660
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 18-14 68.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Missouri 20-12 73.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
1
Y. Maten F 19.5 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.6 APG 47.3 FG%
11
J. Porter F 9.8 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.2 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Y. Maten F 21 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
11
J. Porter F 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
38.2 FG% 34.4
29.2 3PT FG% 32.0
65.0 FT% 66.7
Georgia
Starters
Y. Maten
W. Jackson II
R. Hammonds
J. Parker
D. Ogbeide
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Maten 38 21 10 1 1 2 1 2 6/16 2/5 7/10 6 4
W. Jackson II 23 7 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 1
R. Hammonds 34 5 2 0 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
J. Parker 19 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 0 5
D. Ogbeide 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
T. Hightower
T. Crump
N. Claxton
C. Harrison
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
E. Wilridge
P. Diatta
J. Harris
I. Kante
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hightower 22 13 7 2 1 0 2 1 5/8 2/3 1/2 0 7
T. Crump 23 7 2 3 1 0 0 2 3/10 1/8 0/0 0 2
N. Claxton 30 7 8 0 0 1 1 2 3/5 1/3 0/2 3 5
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wilridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Diatta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 37 6 3 3 7 18 21/55 7/24 13/20 9 28
Missouri
Starters
J. Tilmon
K. Robertson
J. Geist
J. Barnett
K. Puryear
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tilmon 17 8 5 1 1 0 2 5 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 2
K. Robertson 38 7 4 3 1 0 2 3 3/10 1/4 0/0 1 3
J. Geist 33 6 3 2 1 0 1 3 2/7 0/2 2/4 0 3
J. Barnett 38 3 4 1 0 1 0 2 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 3
K. Puryear 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 5 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Porter
M. Porter Jr.
R. Nikko
B. Rau
T. Phillips
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Porter 26 20 8 2 1 0 1 4 5/8 4/6 6/8 2 6
M. Porter Jr. 23 12 8 1 0 1 0 2 5/17 2/6 0/0 2 6
R. Nikko 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Rau 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 60 34 10 4 2 7 25 22/64 8/25 8/12 9 25
