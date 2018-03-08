No Text
UGA
MIZZOU
No Text
Key Players
Y. Maten
1 F
K. Robertson
3 G
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|34.5
|Three Point %
|42.5
|80.7
|Free Throw %
|79.9
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnett
|1.0
|Kassius Robertson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.
|11.0
|Nicolas Claxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Nicolas Claxton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Barnett
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
|13.0
|Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jontay Porter
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|60
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|22-64 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|41
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|28
|25
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|18
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|38.2
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|38
|21
|10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6/16
|2/5
|7/10
|6
|4
|W. Jackson II
|23
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Hammonds
|34
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Parker
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|D. Ogbeide
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tilmon
|17
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|K. Robertson
|38
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Geist
|33
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|3
|J. Barnett
|38
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Puryear
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Porter
|26
|20
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|4/6
|6/8
|2
|6
|M. Porter Jr.
|23
|12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/17
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Nikko
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Rau
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|60
|34
|10
|4
|2
|7
|25
|22/64
|8/25
|8/12
|9
|25
