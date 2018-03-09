No. 2 Villanova crushes Butler on way to Big East title game
NEW YORK (AP) Mikal Bridges had 18 points and second-ranked Villanova scored the first 19 points and cruised toward its fourth straight trip in the Big East Tournament championship game in an 87-68 win over Butler on Friday night.
About 30 minutes after top-seeded Xavier was upset by Providence in overtime, the Wildcats (29-4) hit the court and showed how a favorite should play in a tournament semifinal.
The Wildcats scored five seconds into the game and used near-perfect execution on a 16-0 run before Butler coach LaVall Jordan finally called a timeout at the 15:37 mark. He could have waved a white flag to signal for the TO.
Omari Spellman buried a 3 to make it 19-0 and the Wildcats proved why the Big East tournament title always goes through the Main Line and straight to MSG. Butler finally scored and heard some mock cheers for the jumper.
Hey, at least the Bulldogs (20-13) were only down 17.
Butler called a 30-second timeout with 11:35 left in the second half and trailed by 25 points. Yes, this was a tournament semifinal game.
The Wildcats hit 10 of their first 12 shots that made for an anticlimactic final 35 minutes at the Garden. Providence had rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and stunned top-seeded and No. 3 Xavier 75-72 in the first conference semifinal that had MSG rocking.
This seemed like a tune-up for a coronation.
Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson scored 17 points and Spellman had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Villanova won the tournament in 2015 and 2017 and lost to Seton Hall in 2016.
The Wildcats did split two games against Providence but the Friars are coming off overtime games on consecutive nights and will be a heavy underdog.
Villanova vs. Xavier - the No. 2 and 3 teams in the AP Top 25 - had been an anticipated final. The Wildcats lost the outright regular-season title even though it beat the Musketeers twice.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs stunned third-seeded Seton Hall 75-74 for its first career Big East Tournament victory and a win over the Wildcats on Dec. 30 made it seem like this should have been competitive.
Instead, Kelan Martin, who averaged 21.1 points, scored just four for the Bulldogs in the first half. He finished with 12.
The Wildcats hit six 3s, including Phil Booth's at the buzzer, to send them into the break ahead 44-25.
BIG PICTURE
Butler: The Bulldogs are still in good shape for an NCAA Tournament bid and should be in the mix for No. 8 or No. 9 seed. Butler has lost three of four games.
Villanova: The Wildcats have won six of seven games and likely clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have won 10 of 11 Big East Tournament games.
UP NEXT
Butler: Butler waits to find out its NCAA Tournament fate
Villanova: The Wildcats beat the Friars 89-69 on Jan. 23 and lost at Providence 76-71 on Feb. 14.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|53.2
|36.3
|Three Point %
|41.2
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Bad pass turnover on Christian David, stolen by Jermaine Samuels
|27.0
|Turnover on Collin Gillespie
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|45.0
|Campbell Donovan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Butler
|1:12
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|1:33
|Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:35
|+ 2
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|1:49
|+ 1
|Kelan Martin made free throw
|2:06
|Shooting foul on Eric Paschall
|2:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|87
|Field Goals
|25-52 (48.1%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
30
|K. Martin F
|21.1 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|17.8 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|51.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Martin F
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|M. Bridges G/F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|37
|13
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|1/3
|0
|4
|K. Baldwin
|33
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Wideman
|13
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|S. McDermott
|25
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Thompson
|20
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|37
|13
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|1/3
|0
|4
|K. Baldwin
|33
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Wideman
|13
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|S. McDermott
|25
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Thompson
|20
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|22
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/3
|6/6
|1
|4
|N. Fowler
|19
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Baddley
|17
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. David
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Donovan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|68
|22
|14
|3
|3
|12
|15
|25/52
|7/20
|11/13
|3
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|28
|18
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7/11
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Brunson
|24
|17
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|P. Booth
|29
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|2
|E. Paschall
|26
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|4
|O. Spellman
|30
|12
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|4/4
|7
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|28
|18
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7/11
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Brunson
|24
|17
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|P. Booth
|29
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|2
|E. Paschall
|26
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|4
|O. Spellman
|30
|12
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|4/4
|7
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gillespie
|24
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|0
|D. DiVincenzo
|26
|5
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|5
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Leibig
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Samuels
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Grace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|36
|17
|9
|1
|11
|15
|29/61
|14/34
|15/17
|12
|24
-
SUTAH
EWASH18
28
1st 9:55
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST7
18
1st 13:01 ESP3
-
OREG
USC9
12
1st 15:10 FS1
-
UTAHST
NMEX14
12
1st 11:37 CBSSN
-
VCU
25RI67
76
Final
-
SMU
8CINCY51
61
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF54
80
Final
-
BAMA
16AUBURN81
63
Final
-
USM
MRSHL75
85
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA67
64
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES49
68
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
84
Final
-
UGA
UK49
62
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB65
71
Final
-
WKY
ODU57
49
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU79
89
Final
-
TROY
GAST51
73
Final
-
RICH
STBON77
83
Final
-
NCAT
HAMP86
96
Final
-
PROV
3XAVIER75
72
Final/OT
-
KENTST
BUFF61
78
Final
-
MISSST
13TENN59
62
Final
-
19CLEM
1UVA58
64
Final
-
TEMPLE
11WICHST81
89
Final
-
KSTATE
9KANSAS67
83
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU55
63
Final
-
NCOLO
MNTNA89
91
Final/OT
-
MORGAN
NCCU70
79
Final
-
SFA
NICHST78
66
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID60
78
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO63
64
Final
-
UCLA
15ARIZ67
78
Final/OT
-
GC
UTVALL75
60
Final
-
SDGST
22NEVADA90
73
Final
-
BUTLER
2NOVA68
87
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV55
52
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM88
74
Final
-
18WVU
14TXTECH66
63
Final
-
12UNC
5DUKE74
69
Final
-
UCF
21HOU56
84
Final
-
ARK
23FLA80
72
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00am ESPU