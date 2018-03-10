SEATTLE
Lofton, New Mexico St. beat Seattle 84-79 in WAC semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Lofton scored 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jemerrio Jones had his 19th double-double of the season to help New Mexico State beat Seattle 84-79 on Friday night in Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Jones finished with 12 points and 22 rebounds, his fifth game with at least 20 rebounds this season. AJ Harris added 16 points and Keyon Jones scored 12 for top-seeded New Mexico State (27-5).

The Aggies, who have won five in a row, will play No. 3 seed Grand Canyon in the championship game on Saturday. New Mexico State swept the regular-season series with Antelopes.

Harris made a layup that gave the Aggies the lead for good and sparked a 7-0 spurt that made it 71-65 with 4:26 to play. Josh Hearlihy's jumper cut Seattle's deficit to 81-79 with 21 seconds left, but Lofton answered with two free throws before Harris added another to cap the scoring.

Hearlihy and Jordan Hill led the fourth-seeded Redhawks (20-13) with 23 points apiece.

Lofton hit three 3s in the first six minutes as New Mexico State took a 13-point lead. He added two more 3-pointers before a third by Jonathan Wilkins made it 34-20 with five minutes left in the half. The Redhawks scored 23 of the final 26 first-half points to take a six-point lead into the break.

Key Players
J. Hill
J. Jones
26.8 Min. Per Game 26.8
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
43.8 Field Goal % 46.6
45.7 Three Point % 5.9
78.3 Free Throw % 58.3
Team Stats
Points 79 84
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 24-37 (64.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 46
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 25 29
Team 5 2
Assists 10 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
13
J. Hearlihy G/F
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
Z. Lofton G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Seattle 20-13 433679
home team logo New Mex. St. 27-5 374784
O/U 135.5, NMEXST -11.0
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Seattle 20-13 75.7 PPG 41 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo New Mex. St. 27-5 76.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
J. Hill G 13.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 40.0 FG%
23
Z. Lofton G 19.8 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.7 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Hill G 23 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
23
Z. Lofton G 31 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
40.6 FG% 38.7
44.0 3PT FG% 52.2
72.7 FT% 64.9
Seattle
Starters
J. Hill
R. Gittens
M. Kavas
A. Menzies
M. Means
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hill 36 23 5 3 1 0 1 5 8/21 2/6 5/7 0 5
R. Gittens 30 12 5 1 0 1 1 4 5/12 2/5 0/0 3 2
M. Kavas 28 11 4 2 1 0 2 3 3/8 3/6 2/2 0 4
A. Menzies 34 5 6 1 0 4 1 5 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 6
M. Means 31 5 3 1 2 0 1 3 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 2
Bench
J. Hearlihy
S. Ulaneo
C. Huun
J. Spurgeon
M. Da Campo
E. Alperin
B. Corrigan
A. Nettles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hearlihy 32 23 3 2 1 0 2 3 7/14 3/4 6/6 1 2
S. Ulaneo 9 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/3 3 3
C. Huun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Spurgeon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Da Campo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Alperin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Corrigan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nettles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 33 10 5 6 8 26 26/64 11/25 16/22 8 25
New Mex. St.
Starters
Z. Lofton
A. Harris
J. Jones
J. Wilkins
S. N'Dir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Lofton 32 31 5 2 1 1 2 3 7/18 6/11 11/15 0 5
A. Harris 34 16 2 3 2 3 2 2 6/11 2/3 2/8 0 2
J. Jones 28 12 22 2 0 1 2 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 6 16
J. Wilkins 24 9 6 0 0 0 0 1 2/9 1/3 4/5 4 2
S. N'Dir 22 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 1
Bench
K. Jones
J. Garza
E. Chuha
J. McCants
S. Buchanan
L. Gordon
G. Hadley
K. Miles
W. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Jones 20 12 1 2 1 0 0 3 4/5 3/4 1/1 0 1
J. Garza 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
E. Chuha 12 0 5 1 1 0 1 0 0/7 0/0 0/0 4 1
J. McCants 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Buchanan 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hadley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 44 10 5 5 9 19 24/62 12/23 24/37 15 29
