Cajuns cruise by Texas St. 80-54 into Sun Belt semifinal
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Frank Bartley scored 23 points, Justin Miller added 14 off the bench and Louisiana-Lafayette cruised past Texas State 80-54 in the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals on Friday, keeping its record-setting season alive.
Top-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette (27-5) will face Appalachian State or Texas-Arlington in a Saturday semifinal.
The Ragin' Cajuns pushed their school-record for wins to 27, continuing a pace that began in conference when they won a school-record 16 Sun Belt games, 15 by double digits, and earned top seed to the tournament for the first time since 2004.
Bartley knocked down five of Louisiana-Lafayette's 14 3-pointers and Miller drained four as Louisiana shot 53 percent from the field (31 of 59) and was 14 of 27 from distance (52 percent).
Miller, a starter last season, led a deep Cajuns bench, outscoring the Texas State bench 40-21. JaKeenan Gant, averaging 14.7 points per game, sat down due to illness after three minutes.
Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats (15-18) with 14 points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Quentin Scott made dunk, assist by Eric Terry
|23.0
|+ 1
|Larenz Stalcup made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Larenz Stalcup missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Eric Terry
|35.0
|+ 1
|Deris Duncan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Deris Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Shooting foul on Mason Aucoin
|57.0
|+ 2
|Larenz Stalcup made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jacob Broussard
|1:17
|+ 1
|Quentin Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:37
|+ 1
|Quentin Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:37
|Shooting foul on Jerekius Davis
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|80
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|36
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|19
|27
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|23
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|N. Pearson G
|15.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
4
|F. Bartley G
|17.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pearson G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|F. Bartley G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|51.9
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pearson
|36
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|4
|T. Blount
|24
|9
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|I. King
|19
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|A. Peacock
|22
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|1
|T. Nottingham
|27
|0
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bartley
|23
|23
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8/18
|5/11
|2/2
|1
|5
|M. Stroman
|26
|10
|3
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Washington
|29
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|J. Gant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Marquetti
|26
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|18
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/8
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Davis
|18
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Russell
|19
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|L. Stalcup
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|P. Hardy
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Stove
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Broussard
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Aucoin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|33
|23
|7
|2
|13
|15
|31/59
|14/27
|4/6
|6
|27
