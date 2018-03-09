TEXST
Cajuns cruise by Texas St. 80-54 into Sun Belt semifinal

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Frank Bartley scored 23 points, Justin Miller added 14 off the bench and Louisiana-Lafayette cruised past Texas State 80-54 in the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals on Friday, keeping its record-setting season alive.

Top-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette (27-5) will face Appalachian State or Texas-Arlington in a Saturday semifinal.

The Ragin' Cajuns pushed their school-record for wins to 27, continuing a pace that began in conference when they won a school-record 16 Sun Belt games, 15 by double digits, and earned top seed to the tournament for the first time since 2004.

Bartley knocked down five of Louisiana-Lafayette's 14 3-pointers and Miller drained four as Louisiana shot 53 percent from the field (31 of 59) and was 14 of 27 from distance (52 percent).

Miller, a starter last season, led a deep Cajuns bench, outscoring the Texas State bench 40-21. JaKeenan Gant, averaging 14.7 points per game, sat down due to illness after three minutes.

Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats (15-18) with 14 points.

Team Stats
Points 54 80
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 36
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 19 27
Team 4 3
Assists 12 23
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
O/U 141.5, LALAF -12.0
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Texas St.
Starters
N. Pearson
T. Blount
I. King
A. Peacock
T. Nottingham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pearson 36 14 5 2 1 0 5 3 5/13 0/2 4/6 1 4
T. Blount 24 9 3 0 2 0 2 0 3/9 2/5 1/2 1 2
I. King 19 5 2 1 0 0 3 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 2
A. Peacock 22 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 2/4 0/1 1/3 0 1
T. Nottingham 27 0 2 5 3 0 1 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. Gurley
E. Terry
Q. Scott
N. Prijovic
D. Duncan
S. Adams
R. Miller
M. Davis
A. Sule
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Gurley 14 6 3 1 1 0 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 3
E. Terry 21 6 2 1 0 1 2 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 0
Q. Scott 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 1
N. Prijovic 14 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 3
D. Duncan 6 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
S. Adams 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 1
R. Miller 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sule - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 24 12 8 2 14 12 20/52 3/14 11/18 5 19
Louisiana
Starters
F. Bartley
M. Stroman
B. Washington
J. Gant
M. Marquetti
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Bartley 23 23 6 2 1 0 0 0 8/18 5/11 2/2 1 5
M. Stroman 26 10 3 8 3 1 2 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Washington 29 7 8 3 3 1 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 6
J. Gant 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Marquetti 26 0 3 2 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Miller
J. Davis
C. Russell
L. Stalcup
P. Hardy
J. Stove
J. Broussard
M. Aucoin
K. Evans
E. McCoy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 18 14 4 1 0 0 2 4 5/8 4/6 0/0 1 3
J. Davis 18 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 5/8 2/5 0/0 0 1
C. Russell 19 9 3 2 0 0 3 1 3/7 3/4 0/0 0 3
L. Stalcup 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
P. Hardy 12 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Stove 15 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Broussard 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Aucoin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 33 23 7 2 13 15 31/59 14/27 4/6 6 27
NCAA BB Scores