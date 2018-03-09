WKY
ODU

No Text

Johnson leads Western Kentucky to CUSA title game, 57-49

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Justin Johnson scored seven straight Western Kentucky points to open up a slim lead and the No. 3 seed Hilltoppers fought past second-seeded Old Dominion 57-49 in the semifinals of the Conference-USA Tournament on Friday.

Western Kentucky (24-9) takes on fourth-seeded Marshall (23-10) in Saturday's championship game.

The Hilltoppers led Old Dominion 47-44 with 3 1/2 minutes left when Johnson went up against the Monarch's leading scorer Trey Porter. Johnson made two free throws after being fouled by Porter, drove for a layup after rebounding a Porter miss, and answered Porter's dunk with a 3-pointer.

The burst put Western Kentucky ahead 54-46 which was enough even as WKU made just 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Johnson had a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards. Taveion Hollingsworth added 11 points.

Porter scored 19 to lead Old Dominion but was called for a technical and fouled out with 34 seconds remaining. The Monarchs lost three times to Western Kentucky this season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Thompson
A. Caver
38.8 Min. Per Game 38.8
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
49.0 Field Goal % 38.7
34.5 Three Point % 26.3
68.9 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Justin Johnson 18.0
  Xavier Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Randy Haynes 28.0
  Justin Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Justin Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on B.J. Stith 28.0
  Darius Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Darius Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trey Porter 35.0
+ 1 Taveion Hollingsworth made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Taveion Hollingsworth made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
Team Stats
Points 57 49
Field Goals 18-49 (36.7%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 1-13 (7.7%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 26 24
Team 4 2
Assists 10 10
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
23
J. Johnson F
19 PTS, 13 REB
home team logo
15
T. Porter F
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Western Ky. 24-9 312657
home team logo Old Dominion 25-7 222749
O/U 137.0, ODU +1.5
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
O/U 137.0, ODU +1.5
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Western Ky. 24-9 79.4 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Old Dominion 25-7 74.1 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
23
J. Johnson F 15.0 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.3 APG 51.9 FG%
15
T. Porter F 13.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.5 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Johnson F 19 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
15
T. Porter F 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
36.7 FG% 36.5
21.4 3PT FG% 7.7
69.2 FT% 50.0
Western Ky.
Starters
J. Johnson
T. Hollingsworth
L. Bearden
D. Thompson
D. Coleby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 37 19 13 0 0 1 1 3 7/12 2/4 3/7 3 10
T. Hollingsworth 32 11 1 0 1 0 0 3 3/9 0/3 5/6 0 1
L. Bearden 32 7 3 4 1 0 2 1 2/8 1/3 2/2 1 2
D. Thompson 38 6 2 6 1 0 2 1 1/9 0/4 4/6 0 2
D. Coleby 19 5 7 0 1 1 1 2 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 4
Bench
J. Anderson
J. Ohmer
M. Nelson
M. Diagne
T. Miller
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Anderson 24 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Ohmer 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1
M. Nelson 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Diagne 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 33 10 4 2 8 16 18/49 3/14 18/26 7 26
Old Dominion
Starters
T. Porter
Br. Stith
A. Caver
BJ. Stith
R. Haynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Porter 28 17 3 1 0 1 1 5 6/12 0/0 5/7 1 2
Br. Stith 30 10 10 0 1 2 0 4 4/9 0/0 2/5 4 6
A. Caver 39 10 3 3 3 0 3 3 4/10 0/3 2/5 1 2
BJ. Stith 33 5 7 1 0 1 2 2 2/9 0/3 1/1 2 5
R. Haynes 32 5 8 5 2 1 1 2 2/8 1/5 0/2 1 7
Bench
X. Green
K. Pinckney
S. Vassor
A. Carver
G. McClinton
M. Godwin
M. Hueitt Jr.
A. Pilavios
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Green 20 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
K. Pinckney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Vassor 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Carver 13 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. McClinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Godwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 33 10 6 6 9 22 19/52 1/13 10/20 9 24
NCAA BB Scores