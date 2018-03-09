Johnson leads Western Kentucky to CUSA title game, 57-49
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Justin Johnson scored seven straight Western Kentucky points to open up a slim lead and the No. 3 seed Hilltoppers fought past second-seeded Old Dominion 57-49 in the semifinals of the Conference-USA Tournament on Friday.
Western Kentucky (24-9) takes on fourth-seeded Marshall (23-10) in Saturday's championship game.
The Hilltoppers led Old Dominion 47-44 with 3 1/2 minutes left when Johnson went up against the Monarch's leading scorer Trey Porter. Johnson made two free throws after being fouled by Porter, drove for a layup after rebounding a Porter miss, and answered Porter's dunk with a 3-pointer.
The burst put Western Kentucky ahead 54-46 which was enough even as WKU made just 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch.
Johnson had a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards. Taveion Hollingsworth added 11 points.
Porter scored 19 to lead Old Dominion but was called for a technical and fouled out with 34 seconds remaining. The Monarchs lost three times to Western Kentucky this season.
|38.8
|Min. Per Game
|38.8
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|49.0
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|34.5
|Three Point %
|26.3
|68.9
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Justin Johnson
|18.0
|Xavier Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Randy Haynes
|28.0
|Justin Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Justin Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on B.J. Stith
|28.0
|Darius Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Darius Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trey Porter
|35.0
|+ 1
|Taveion Hollingsworth made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Taveion Hollingsworth made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|49
|Field Goals
|18-49 (36.7%)
|19-52 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|1-13 (7.7%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|16
|22
|Technicals
|0
|2
|Team Stats
|Western Ky. 24-9
|79.4 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Old Dominion 25-7
|74.1 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Johnson F
|15.0 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
15
|T. Porter F
|13.0 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|59.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson F
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|T. Porter F
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|7.7
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|37
|19
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/12
|2/4
|3/7
|3
|10
|T. Hollingsworth
|32
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|1
|L. Bearden
|32
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Thompson
|38
|6
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/9
|0/4
|4/6
|0
|2
|D. Coleby
|19
|5
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Green
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Pinckney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Vassor
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Carver
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. McClinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Godwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilavios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|33
|10
|6
|6
|9
|22
|19/52
|1/13
|10/20
|9
|24
