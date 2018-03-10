Towns, Lewis help Harvard beat Cornell in Ivy League semis
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Seth Towns and Chris Lewis each had a double-double to help Harvard beat Cornell 74-55 on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.
Towns scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high tying 12 rebounds and Lewis finished with 16 points and 10 boards. Christian Juzang added 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range for Harvard (18-12).
The top-seeded Crimson, who have won nine of their last 10, will play No. 2 seed Penn or third-seeded Yale in the championship game on Sunday.
Juzang hit three 3s during a 16-4 run to close the first half and Lewis' putback of his own miss to open the second gave Harvard a 39-32 lead. Jimmy Boeheim made a layup to pull Cornell within five with 13 minutes to go, but Towns scored 10 points, including back-to-back 3s, during a 16-1 spurt that made it 68-48 with fewer than seven minutes to play Harvard cruised from there.
Matt Morgan led No. 4 seed Cornell (12-16) with 17 points. The Big Red have lost six in a row against Harvard.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|53.5
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|42.4
|Three Point %
|24.6
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|+ 1
|Jordan Abdur-Ra'oof made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Jordan Abdur-Ra'oof missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Rio Haskett
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Cornell
|17.0
|Chris Egi missed jump shot
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Henry Welsh
|39.0
|Henry Welsh missed jump shot
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Rio Haskett
|1:10
|Rio Haskett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Christian Juzang
|1:36
|Steven Julian missed layup
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|74
|Field Goals
|20-46 (43.5%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|13-14 (92.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|12
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.5
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|92.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Morgan
|28
|19
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7/11
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|S. Gettings
|26
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|26
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Julian
|28
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. McBride
|32
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Morgan
|28
|19
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7/11
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|S. Gettings
|26
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|26
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Julian
|28
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. McBride
|32
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gordon
|22
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Boeheim
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|3
|J. Warren
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Abdur-Ra'oof
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Brown
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Knapp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Kuhn
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Bathurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Voss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|23
|12
|4
|3
|11
|12
|20/46
|6/17
|9/14
|4
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Towns
|29
|24
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/18
|3/7
|7/8
|3
|9
|C. Lewis
|30
|16
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|5
|C. Juzang
|35
|12
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Johnson
|28
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bassey
|34
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Towns
|29
|24
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/18
|3/7
|7/8
|3
|9
|C. Lewis
|30
|16
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|5
|C. Juzang
|35
|12
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Johnson
|28
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bassey
|34
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Haskett
|18
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Djuricic
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Baker
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Chatfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Egi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Yoshor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Welsh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Aiken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|34
|12
|4
|2
|8
|18
|25/57
|11/25
|13/14
|11
|23
