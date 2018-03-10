CORN
HARV

No Text

Towns, Lewis help Harvard beat Cornell in Ivy League semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Seth Towns and Chris Lewis each had a double-double to help Harvard beat Cornell 74-55 on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Towns scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high tying 12 rebounds and Lewis finished with 16 points and 10 boards. Christian Juzang added 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range for Harvard (18-12).

The top-seeded Crimson, who have won nine of their last 10, will play No. 2 seed Penn or third-seeded Yale in the championship game on Sunday.

Juzang hit three 3s during a 16-4 run to close the first half and Lewis' putback of his own miss to open the second gave Harvard a 39-32 lead. Jimmy Boeheim made a layup to pull Cornell within five with 13 minutes to go, but Towns scored 10 points, including back-to-back 3s, during a 16-1 spurt that made it 68-48 with fewer than seven minutes to play Harvard cruised from there.

Matt Morgan led No. 4 seed Cornell (12-16) with 17 points. The Big Red have lost six in a row against Harvard.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Morgan
B. Aiken
11 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
53.5 Field Goal % 40.5
42.4 Three Point % 24.6
87.0 Free Throw % 78.9
+ 1 Jordan Abdur-Ra'oof made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Jordan Abdur-Ra'oof missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on Rio Haskett 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Cornell 17.0
  Chris Egi missed jump shot 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Henry Welsh 39.0
  Henry Welsh missed jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Rio Haskett 1:10
  Rio Haskett missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Christian Juzang 1:36
  Steven Julian missed layup 1:38
Team Stats
Points 55 74
Field Goals 20-46 (43.5%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 19 23
Team 2 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
M. Morgan G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
31
S. Towns F
24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Cornell 12-16 322355
home team logo Harvard 18-12 373774
O/U 138.5, HARV -5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
O/U 138.5, HARV -5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Cornell 12-16 76.6 PPG 37.4 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Harvard 18-12 68.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
10
M. Morgan G 22.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.2 APG 48.8 FG%
31
S. Towns F 15.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.9 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Morgan G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
31
S. Towns F 24 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 43.9
35.3 3PT FG% 44.0
64.3 FT% 92.9
Cornell
Starters
M. Morgan
S. Gettings
J. Davis
S. Julian
T. McBride
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Morgan 28 19 3 3 0 1 2 1 7/11 2/5 3/4 0 3
S. Gettings 26 9 5 2 1 1 2 1 2/8 1/3 4/4 0 5
J. Davis 26 5 4 1 1 1 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
S. Julian 28 4 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/2 0/2 0 1
T. McBride 32 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
M. Morgan
S. Gettings
J. Davis
S. Julian
T. McBride
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Morgan 28 19 3 3 0 1 2 1 7/11 2/5 3/4 0 3
S. Gettings 26 9 5 2 1 1 2 1 2/8 1/3 4/4 0 5
J. Davis 26 5 4 1 1 1 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
S. Julian 28 4 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/8 0/2 0/2 0 1
T. McBride 32 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Gordon
J. Boeheim
J. Warren
J. Abdur-Ra'oof
K. Brown
B. Knapp
J. Kuhn
W. Bathurst
P. Smith
T. Whiteside
R. Voss
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gordon 22 6 0 0 2 0 3 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0
J. Boeheim 10 5 5 0 0 0 0 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 3
J. Warren 15 2 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Abdur-Ra'oof 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
K. Brown 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Knapp 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Kuhn 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Voss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 23 12 4 3 11 12 20/46 6/17 9/14 4 19
Harvard
Starters
S. Towns
C. Lewis
C. Juzang
C. Johnson
J. Bassey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Towns 29 24 12 1 0 0 1 1 7/18 3/7 7/8 3 9
C. Lewis 30 16 10 3 0 0 0 3 7/12 0/0 2/2 5 5
C. Juzang 35 12 3 4 0 1 3 1 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 3
C. Johnson 28 5 0 0 1 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 0
J. Bassey 34 4 4 1 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 3
Starters
S. Towns
C. Lewis
C. Juzang
C. Johnson
J. Bassey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Towns 29 24 12 1 0 0 1 1 7/18 3/7 7/8 3 9
C. Lewis 30 16 10 3 0 0 0 3 7/12 0/0 2/2 5 5
C. Juzang 35 12 3 4 0 1 3 1 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 3
C. Johnson 28 5 0 0 1 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 0
J. Bassey 34 4 4 1 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 3
Bench
R. Haskett
D. Djuricic
R. Baker
A. Chatfield
C. Egi
Z. Yoshor
H. Welsh
B. Dragovic
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
B. Aiken
R. Farley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Haskett 18 6 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 0
D. Djuricic 11 5 1 0 0 0 0 4 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
R. Baker 6 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
A. Chatfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Egi 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Yoshor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Welsh 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 34 12 4 2 8 18 25/57 11/25 13/14 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores