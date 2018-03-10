DAVID
Davidson hits 16 treys, beats St. Bonaventure 82-70 in A-10

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points and No. 3 seed Davidson snapped second-seeded St. Bonaventure's 13-game win streak with an 82-70 victory on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal.

The Wildcats advance to their first A-10 Tournament championship on Sunday (20-11) and face No. 25 and top-seeded Rhode Island (25-6).

Aldridge made two 3-pointers and sliced through two defenders for a two-handed dunk as part of a 10-4 surge that gave the Wildcats a 70-63 lead with 3:33 remaining. Aldridge, the A-10 co-player of the year, was 8 of 14 from the field and made six of the Wildcats' 16 3-pointers.

Kellan Grady added 23 points and Rusty Reigel had 10 for Davidson.

Jaylen Adams finished with 20 points and Matt Mobley scored 14 of his 17 in the first half for the Bonnies (25-7), who beat Richmond in a quarterfinal for their 25th win of this season, tying the school record set by the 1969-70 Final Four team.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
3 G
J. Adams
3 G
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
46.4 Field Goal % 45.4
39.6 Three Point % 45.7
80.0 Free Throw % 85.6
+ 2 Tshiefu Ngalakulondi made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington 27.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Idris Taqqee 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 48.0
  Matt Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Rusty Reigel made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Rusty Reigel made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Idris Taqqee 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Rusty Reigel 1:01
  Matt Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 82 70
Field Goals 28-50 (56.0%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 16-29 (55.2%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 34
Offensive 1 14
Defensive 21 18
Team 3 2
Assists 23 16
Steals 2 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
P. Aldridge F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Adams G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 20-11 374582
home team logo St. Bonaventure 25-7 313970
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Davidson
Starters
P. Aldridge
K. Grady
O. Michelsen
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Aldridge 39 24 7 3 0 0 2 1 8/14 6/7 2/2 0 7
K. Grady 38 23 1 3 0 0 1 2 8/14 4/7 3/3 0 1
O. Michelsen 16 9 3 0 0 0 0 3 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 3
J. Gudmundsson 39 9 5 8 1 0 0 2 3/7 0/3 3/5 0 5
K. Pritchett 13 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Reigel
W. Magarity
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
C. Collins
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Reigel 27 10 4 8 1 0 0 1 3/4 2/3 2/2 0 4
W. Magarity 23 7 2 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
M. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Wynter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Collins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 22 23 2 0 4 14 28/50 16/29 10/12 1 21
St. Bonaventure
Starters
J. Adams
M. Mobley
A. Ikpeze
I. Taqqee
L. Griffin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 38 20 4 8 1 0 3 3 6/15 2/7 6/6 3 1
M. Mobley 39 17 3 1 0 0 1 3 6/17 5/16 0/0 0 3
A. Ikpeze 31 12 8 0 0 0 0 3 6/9 0/0 0/4 5 3
I. Taqqee 29 11 9 2 1 1 0 2 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 7
L. Griffin 39 2 3 2 0 1 1 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Ayeni
I. Brockington
N. Kaputo
C. Stockard
J. Galatio
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ngalakulondi 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Ayeni 7 2 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
I. Brockington 11 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 1 2
N. Kaputo 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Stockard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 32 16 3 2 6 15 28/61 7/24 7/13 14 18
NCAA BB Scores