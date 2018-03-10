Davidson hits 16 treys, beats St. Bonaventure 82-70 in A-10
WASHINGTON (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points and No. 3 seed Davidson snapped second-seeded St. Bonaventure's 13-game win streak with an 82-70 victory on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal.
The Wildcats advance to their first A-10 Tournament championship on Sunday (20-11) and face No. 25 and top-seeded Rhode Island (25-6).
Aldridge made two 3-pointers and sliced through two defenders for a two-handed dunk as part of a 10-4 surge that gave the Wildcats a 70-63 lead with 3:33 remaining. Aldridge, the A-10 co-player of the year, was 8 of 14 from the field and made six of the Wildcats' 16 3-pointers.
Kellan Grady added 23 points and Rusty Reigel had 10 for Davidson.
Jaylen Adams finished with 20 points and Matt Mobley scored 14 of his 17 in the first half for the Bonnies (25-7), who beat Richmond in a quarterfinal for their 25th win of this season, tying the school record set by the 1969-70 Final Four team.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|39.6
|Three Point %
|45.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|85.6
|+ 2
|Tshiefu Ngalakulondi made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|27.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Idris Taqqee
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|48.0
|Matt Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|+ 1
|Rusty Reigel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Rusty Reigel made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Idris Taqqee
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Rusty Reigel
|1:01
|Matt Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|70
|Field Goals
|28-50 (56.0%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|16-29 (55.2%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|34
|Offensive
|1
|14
|Defensive
|21
|18
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|23
|16
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 20-11
|76.9 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|16.9 APG
|St. Bonaventure 25-7
|78.2 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|P. Aldridge F
|21.7 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.7 FG%
|
3
|J. Adams G
|19.8 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|5.3 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Aldridge F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|J. Adams G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|
|56.0
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|55.2
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|39
|24
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/14
|6/7
|2/2
|0
|7
|K. Grady
|38
|23
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|4/7
|3/3
|0
|1
|O. Michelsen
|16
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Gudmundsson
|39
|9
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|3/5
|0
|5
|K. Pritchett
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|39
|24
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/14
|6/7
|2/2
|0
|7
|K. Grady
|38
|23
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|4/7
|3/3
|0
|1
|O. Michelsen
|16
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Gudmundsson
|39
|9
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|3/5
|0
|5
|K. Pritchett
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Reigel
|27
|10
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|W. Magarity
|23
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Freundlich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wynter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|22
|23
|2
|0
|4
|14
|28/50
|16/29
|10/12
|1
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|38
|20
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|2/7
|6/6
|3
|1
|M. Mobley
|39
|17
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/17
|5/16
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|31
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|0/4
|5
|3
|I. Taqqee
|29
|11
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|L. Griffin
|39
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|38
|20
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|2/7
|6/6
|3
|1
|M. Mobley
|39
|17
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/17
|5/16
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|31
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|0/4
|5
|3
|I. Taqqee
|29
|11
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|L. Griffin
|39
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ngalakulondi
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ayeni
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|I. Brockington
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|N. Kaputo
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Stockard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|32
|16
|3
|2
|6
|15
|28/61
|7/24
|7/13
|14
|18
