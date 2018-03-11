Montana rallies past E. Wash. to earn NCAA Tournament berth
RENO, Nevada (AP) Three straight nights, three consecutive comebacks and the Montana Grizzlies are Big Sky Conference champions and heading to the NCAA Tournament.
Michael Oguine scored 21 points and top-seeded Montana rallied to an 82-65 victory over Eastern Washington in the Big Sky title game on Saturday night.
The Grizzlies trailed 40-29 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 53-25 in the second half, spurred by an unrelenting defense that had 18 stops in 19 possessions in one extended stretch.
''You saw a group slow down a very explosive offensive team,'' Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. ''For us to hold them to 36 percent in the second half and outscore them by 26 points, that's defense.''
Oguine, the tournament's MVP, had only 3 points in the first half, but said the defense helped turn his game around.
''Defense is contagious,'' he said. ''(My teammates) started getting stops and I started to get back in my rhythm.''
The Eagles led for much of the first half and went ahead 50-43 after a 3-pointer by Mason Peatling with 14:30 left. The Grizzlies scored the next 11-points as part of a 25-8 run that put them up 75-58 with 2:30 remaining. Oguine scored 15 of the 25 points in the stretch.
Ahmaad Rorie had 15 points, Bobby Morehead scored 12 and Fabijan Krslovic had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Montana (26-7), which is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.
Montana hit 17 of its 27 shots (63 percent) in the second half, including 6 of 12 3-pointers.
Jacob Davison had 16 points and Bogdan Bliznyuk and Pleating scored 15 each to lead Eastern Washington (20-14).
The third-seeded Eagles hit 53 percent of their shots in the first half (16 of 30), but struggled from the field in the second half, hitting only 5 of 15 shots, including 1 of 7 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington: Faces an uncertain postseason future.
Montana: Awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.8
|Min. Per Game
|37.8
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|41.3
|Three Point %
|32.9
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Davison made driving layup
|26.0
|+ 2
|Ahmaad Rorie made jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Moorehead
|1:00
|Bogdan Bliznyuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 1
|Fabijan Krslovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Fabijan Krslovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Mason Peatling
|1:08
|+ 1
|Jacob Davison made free throw
|1:08
|Shooting foul on Bobby Moorehead
|1:08
|+ 2
|Jacob Davison made driving layup
|1:08
|+ 2
|Timmy Falls made finger-roll layup
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|82
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|29-49 (59.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|30
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|15
|25
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Davison G
|6.9 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
0
|M. Oguine G
|15.7 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Davison G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|M. Oguine G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|59.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bliznyuk
|40
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7/15
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|M. Peatling
|29
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|J. Perry
|35
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Benzel
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Gibson
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bliznyuk
|40
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7/15
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|M. Peatling
|29
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|J. Perry
|35
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Benzel
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Gibson
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davison
|24
|16
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|3/3
|1/1
|4
|3
|B. Griciunas
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Washington
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Gibb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vulikic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kidd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Polanco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|23
|10
|3
|0
|9
|17
|27/60
|9/24
|2/3
|8
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Oguine
|31
|21
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6/8
|3/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|A. Rorie
|34
|15
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|B. Moorehead
|35
|12
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|1/2
|0
|5
|F. Krslovic
|26
|11
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|7
|J. Akoh
|26
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Oguine
|31
|21
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6/8
|3/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|A. Rorie
|34
|15
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|B. Moorehead
|35
|12
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|1/2
|0
|5
|F. Krslovic
|26
|11
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|7
|J. Akoh
|26
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Falls
|23
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Pridgett
|22
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Spoja
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Besovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Espe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nicholas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|30
|13
|7
|2
|8
|11
|29/49
|9/18
|15/20
|5
|25
-
CSFULL
UCIRV65
49
2nd 3:52 ESP2
-
UMBC
UVM65
62
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF71
68
Final
-
CORN
HARV55
74
Final
-
NCCU
HAMP71
63
Final
-
BAMA
UK63
86
Final
-
MEMP
8CINCY60
70
Final
-
STJOES
25RI87
90
Final
-
GASOU
GAST67
73
Final
-
YALE
PENN57
80
Final
-
ARK
13TENN66
84
Final
-
DAVID
STBON82
70
Final
-
21HOU
11WICHST77
74
Final
-
TEXSO
ARKPB84
69
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX82
75
Final
-
18WVU
9KANSAS70
81
Final
-
PROV
2NOVA66
76
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
BUFF66
76
Final
-
EWASH
MNTNA65
82
Final
-
MRSHL
WKY67
66
Final
-
12UNC
1UVA63
71
Final
-
SFA
SELOU59
55
Final
-
USC
15ARIZ61
75
Final
-
GC
NMEXST58
72
Final