No. 21 Houston tops Wichita State, advances to AAC final
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Rob Gray had a key steal and scored 33 points, including two free throws with 5 seconds remaining, as No. 21 Houston held off No. 11 Wichita State 77-74 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday.
Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points for the Cougars (26-6), who advanced to play No. 8 Cincinnati in the championship game.
Houston led by as many as nine points in the first half before the lead changed hands or was tied eight times in the final seven minutes.
With the Cougars trailing 74-73, Gray intercepted a pass near midcourt and drove to the basket, handing off to Galen Robinson for a layup with 1:27 remaining. Houston sealed the victory when Robinson intercepted an in-bounds pass with 5 seconds left and a foul by the Shockers sent Gray to the free-throw line.
Landry Shamet led Wichita State (25-7) with 19 points while Shaquille Morris had 12, including 10 in the final seven minutes to keep the game close. Rashard Kelly and Austin Reaves each scored 10.
After trailing almost the entire game, Wichita State tied the score at 54 on a 3-pointer by Shamet with 9:37 remaining. Kelly gave Wichita State its first lead, 60-59, since the opening minutes.
The Shockers, who came into the game averaging 83.3 points per game, were cold in the first half, when they shot just 27 percent (8 of 30) from the field.
Davis sparked Houston early by scoring eight consecutive points, allowing the Cougars to open a 20-11 lead. The led 37-31 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Houston: After losing their opener in this tournament the past two years, the Cougars are thrilled to be in the title game.
Wichita State: This first season in the American Athletic Conference has been a good one for the Shockers, despite Saturday's loss. They are ready for the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
Houston: Plays the AAC championship game against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Wichita State: Waits to see where it opens the NCAA Tournament.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|34.7
|Three Point %
|45.9
|81.0
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Conner Frankamp
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Galen Robinson Jr.
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Rashard Kelly
|34.0
|Rob Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Davis
|1:03
|Austin Reaves missed fade-away jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|Galen Robinson Jr. made layup, assist by Rob Gray
|1:29
|Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Rob Gray
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|74
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|23-31 (74.2%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|21 Houston 26-6
|78.2 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|11 Wichita State 25-7
|83.3 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|18.7 APG
|
|41.8
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|74.2
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|37
|33
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8/21
|4/10
|13/15
|2
|2
|C. Davis Jr.
|30
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|3/5
|6/7
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|28
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|G. Robinson Jr.
|32
|4
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|B. Brady
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|37
|33
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8/21
|4/10
|13/15
|2
|2
|C. Davis Jr.
|30
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|3/5
|6/7
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|28
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|G. Robinson Jr.
|32
|4
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|B. Brady
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|22
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Zanna
|15
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|F. White Jr.
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Grant
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Sangoyomi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adewunmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|29
|8
|6
|5
|7
|26
|23/55
|8/18
|23/31
|8
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shamet
|37
|19
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|1/3
|1
|2
|S. Morris
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|4
|R. Kelly
|32
|10
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|8
|C. Frankamp
|29
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|Z. Brown
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shamet
|37
|19
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|1/3
|1
|2
|S. Morris
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|4
|R. Kelly
|32
|10
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|8
|C. Frankamp
|29
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|Z. Brown
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|24
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|3
|M. McDuffie
|16
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Willis Jr.
|15
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|3/6
|3
|5
|R. Nurger
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Keyser
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Haynes-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|36
|14
|3
|2
|12
|25
|23/56
|6/18
|22/28
|10
|26
-
PROV
2NOVA49
51
2nd 8:40 FOX
-
TOLEDO
BUFF45
49
2nd 11:54 ESP2
-
EWASH
MNTNA25
25
1st 6:57 ESPU
-
UMBC
UVM65
62
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF71
68
Final
-
CORN
HARV55
74
Final
-
NCCU
HAMP71
63
Final
-
BAMA
UK63
86
Final
-
STJOES
25RI87
90
Final
-
MEMP
8CINCY60
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST67
73
Final
-
YALE
PENN57
80
Final
-
ARK
13TENN66
84
Final
-
DAVID
STBON82
70
Final
-
21HOU
11WICHST77
74
Final
-
TEXSO
ARKPB84
69
Final
-
18WVU
9KANSAS70
81
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX82
75
Final
-
12UNC
1UVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
WKY0
0159.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
SFA
SELOU0
0139.5 O/U
+7.0
9:00pm ESP2
-
GC
NMEXST0
0135.0 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
USC
15ARIZ0
0144.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm FS1
-
CSFULL
UCIRV0
0129.0 O/U
-2.0
12:00am ESP2