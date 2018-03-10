HOU
WICHST

No Text

No. 21 Houston tops Wichita State, advances to AAC final

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Rob Gray had a key steal and scored 33 points, including two free throws with 5 seconds remaining, as No. 21 Houston held off No. 11 Wichita State 77-74 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points for the Cougars (26-6), who advanced to play No. 8 Cincinnati in the championship game.

Houston led by as many as nine points in the first half before the lead changed hands or was tied eight times in the final seven minutes.

With the Cougars trailing 74-73, Gray intercepted a pass near midcourt and drove to the basket, handing off to Galen Robinson for a layup with 1:27 remaining. Houston sealed the victory when Robinson intercepted an in-bounds pass with 5 seconds left and a foul by the Shockers sent Gray to the free-throw line.

Landry Shamet led Wichita State (25-7) with 19 points while Shaquille Morris had 12, including 10 in the final seven minutes to keep the game close. Rashard Kelly and Austin Reaves each scored 10.

After trailing almost the entire game, Wichita State tied the score at 54 on a 3-pointer by Shamet with 9:37 remaining. Kelly gave Wichita State its first lead, 60-59, since the opening minutes.

The Shockers, who came into the game averaging 83.3 points per game, were cold in the first half, when they shot just 27 percent (8 of 30) from the field.

Davis sparked Houston early by scoring eight consecutive points, allowing the Cougars to open a 20-11 lead. The led 37-31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: After losing their opener in this tournament the past two years, the Cougars are thrilled to be in the title game.

Wichita State: This first season in the American Athletic Conference has been a good one for the Shockers, despite Saturday's loss. They are ready for the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Houston: Plays the AAC championship game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wichita State: Waits to see where it opens the NCAA Tournament.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gray
32 G
L. Shamet
11 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
45.8 Field Goal % 50.0
34.7 Three Point % 45.9
81.0 Free Throw % 82.5
  Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Rob Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Rob Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Conner Frankamp 5.0
  Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Galen Robinson Jr. 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Rashard Kelly 34.0
  Rob Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Davis 1:03
  Austin Reaves missed fade-away jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Galen Robinson Jr. made layup, assist by Rob Gray 1:29
  Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Rob Gray 1:32
Team Stats
Points 77 74
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 23-31 (74.2%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 21 26
Team 2 3
Assists 8 14
Steals 6 3
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
R. Gray G
33 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
L. Shamet G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 21 Houston 26-6 374077
home team logo 11 Wichita State 25-7 314374
O/U 149.0, WICHST -3.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 149.0, WICHST -3.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Houston 26-6 78.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo 11 Wichita State 25-7 83.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 18.7 APG
Key Players
32
R. Gray G 18.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.7 APG 46.2 FG%
11
L. Shamet G 14.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.1 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
32
R. Gray G 33 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
L. Shamet G 19 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
41.8 FG% 41.1
44.4 3PT FG% 33.3
74.2 FT% 78.6
Houston
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 37 33 4 1 2 0 3 0 8/21 4/10 13/15 2 2
C. Davis Jr. 30 19 2 1 0 0 2 4 5/11 3/5 6/7 0 2
D. Davis 28 5 5 0 0 2 0 3 1/5 0/0 3/4 0 5
G. Robinson Jr. 32 4 4 6 2 1 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 3
B. Brady 11 4 2 0 0 1 1 5 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 1
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 37 33 4 1 2 0 3 0 8/21 4/10 13/15 2 2
C. Davis Jr. 30 19 2 1 0 0 2 4 5/11 3/5 6/7 0 2
D. Davis 28 5 5 0 0 2 0 3 1/5 0/0 3/4 0 5
G. Robinson Jr. 32 4 4 6 2 1 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 3
B. Brady 11 4 2 0 0 1 1 5 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 1
Bench
A. Brooks
N. Zanna
F. White Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
G. Grant
W. VanBeck
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 22 7 2 0 1 1 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
N. Zanna 15 3 9 0 0 0 1 5 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 5
F. White Jr. 17 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Harris Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Grant 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Sangoyomi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adewunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 29 8 6 5 7 26 23/55 8/18 23/31 8 21
Wichita State
Starters
L. Shamet
S. Morris
R. Kelly
C. Frankamp
Z. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Shamet 37 19 3 4 1 0 2 3 7/12 4/7 1/3 1 2
S. Morris 19 12 5 2 0 2 3 3 3/6 0/0 6/6 1 4
R. Kelly 32 10 12 2 0 0 1 3 4/9 1/2 1/2 4 8
C. Frankamp 29 7 1 1 1 0 0 2 3/9 0/0 1/1 0 1
Z. Brown 15 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 0
Starters
L. Shamet
S. Morris
R. Kelly
C. Frankamp
Z. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Shamet 37 19 3 4 1 0 2 3 7/12 4/7 1/3 1 2
S. Morris 19 12 5 2 0 2 3 3 3/6 0/0 6/6 1 4
R. Kelly 32 10 12 2 0 0 1 3 4/9 1/2 1/2 4 8
C. Frankamp 29 7 1 1 1 0 0 2 3/9 0/0 1/1 0 1
Z. Brown 15 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 0
Bench
A. Reaves
M. McDuffie
D. Willis Jr.
R. Nurger
C. Keyser
B. Barney
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Reaves 24 10 3 2 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 6/6 0 3
M. McDuffie 16 7 1 0 0 0 2 3 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 1
D. Willis Jr. 15 7 8 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/1 3/6 3 5
R. Nurger 11 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
C. Keyser 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haynes-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 36 14 3 2 12 25 23/56 6/18 22/28 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores