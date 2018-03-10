MRSHL
Marshall ends 31-year NCAA drought with C-USA title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jon Elmore scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime, including 11 in a row in a span of just over two minutes, and Marshall is going to its first NCAA Tournament since 1987 after a 67-66 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday night.

The Thundering Herd (24-10) held on to end their 31-year NCAA drought after WKU scored the game's last 11 points before missing two shots in the final 20 seconds. Jannson Williams got the final rebound and managed to call timeout while falling to the court with 7.3 seconds left.

Marshall had to inbound twice but the Hilltoppers (24-10) never got the ball back.

After losing in the C-USA title game last season, Elmore kept hitting long 3s in the second half for the Heard this time - he made six of his seven 3s after the break. But they didn't score again after Elmore's last 3 with 3:40 left.

Ajdin Penava added 16 points and nine rebounds for Marshall, which went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Justin Johnson led WKU with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Anderson and Lamonte Bearden both had 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Marshall: The Herd were in the Southern Conference the last time they made the NCAA Tournament. ... Coach Dan D'Antoni is a Marshall alumnus, and the brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, who was at the game since his NBA team was in town to play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Western Kentucky: Freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth took a shot to the face while going for a rebound on the opening possession, and coach Rick Stansbury said it's likely that the freshman broke his nose again. Hollingsworth, who was averaging 13.5 points a game, was 0-for-5 shooting and had two free throws while playing 35 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers, with 24 wins and 10 of those coming against teams with at least 20 wins, have a strong case for an NIT bid.

Marshall waits to find out Sunday who will be its first-round NCAA opponent.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Elmore
33 G
D. Thompson
15 G
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
36.2 Field Goal % 48.7
35.8 Three Point % 33.3
82.9 Free Throw % 68.1
  Personal foul on Josh Anderson 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams 7.0
  Lamonte Bearden missed layup 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Western Kentucky 16.0
  Justin Johnson missed jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Anderson 48.0
  C.J. Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 3 Justin Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Thompson 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Josh Anderson 1:15
  Jon Elmore missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
+ 2 Darius Thompson made layup 1:42
Team Stats
Points 67 66
Field Goals 24-66 (36.4%) 22-62 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 47
Offensive 13 14
Defensive 24 27
Team 0 6
Assists 11 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
J. Elmore G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
23
J. Johnson F
21 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Marshall 24-10 343367
home team logo Western Ky. 24-10 313566
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
away team logo Marshall 24-10 84.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo Western Ky. 24-10 78.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.6 APG
33
J. Elmore G 22.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 7.0 APG 44.1 FG%
23
J. Johnson F 15.1 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.2 APG 52.1 FG%
33
J. Elmore G 27 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
23
J. Johnson F 21 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 35.5
42.9 3PT FG% 31.3
87.5 FT% 81.0
Total 200 67 37 11 6 4 9 13 24/66 12/28 7/8 13 24
Total 200 66 41 11 8 4 10 12 22/62 5/16 17/21 14 27
