Brodeur, Penn cruise past Yale, 80-57, in Ivy League semis
PHILADELPHIA (AP) AJ Brodeur scored 25 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Pennsylvania never trailed in its 80-57 win over Yale on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.
The second-seeded Quakers will play No. 1 seed Harvard in the championship game on Sunday. Penn (23-8) split the regular-season series with the Crimson with each team winning on its home court.
Brodeur scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes and Penn used a 12-0 run to take a 15-point lead when Caleb Wood hit three free throws with 9:48 left in the first half. Yale missed eight consecutive field-goal attempts and went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes during that stretch. Jackson Donahue's 3-pointer capped a 12-3 spurt that pushed the lead to 23 points late in the first half and the Bulldogs trailed by at least 18 the rest of the way.
Darnell Foreman had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Max Rothschild also scored 11 for Penn.
Blake Reynolds and Paul Atkinson led third-seeded Yale (16-15) with 11 points apiece.
The Quakers shot 53 percent, made 15 of 16 free throws and outrebounded the Bulldogs 46-28.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|32.6
|Three Point %
|31.5
|78.4
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|+ 1
|Jameel Alausa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jameel Alausa made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Jarrod Simmons
|18.0
|+ 2
|Jake Silpe made driving layup
|33.0
|+ 2
|Austin Williams made jump shot
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Anderson
|1:10
|Jarrod Simmons missed jump shot
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Jake Silpe
|1:34
|Jameel Alausa missed layup
|1:36
|Bad pass turnover on Jarrod Simmons, stolen by Eric Monroe
|1:55
|Lost ball turnover on Thomas Ryan, stolen by Jake Silpe
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|80
|Field Goals
|21-64 (32.8%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|16
|36
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|6
|14
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Yale 16-15
|75.2 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Pennsylvania 23-8
|76.6 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|P. Atkinson F
|9.2 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|68.2 FG%
|
25
|A. Brodeur F
|12.6 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|2.6 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Atkinson F
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|A. Brodeur F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Reynolds
|32
|11
|6
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|4
|P. Atkinson
|21
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|A. Copeland
|29
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Phills
|32
|5
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1/10
|0/5
|3/3
|1
|2
|M. Oni
|33
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/14
|0/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|15
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Monroe
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Swain
|14
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Alausa
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Anderson
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Ryan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Yess
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gabbidon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|22
|6
|11
|4
|9
|12
|21/64
|5/25
|10/13
|6
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brodeur
|27
|25
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10/13
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|9
|D. Foreman
|29
|11
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|8
|M. Rothschild
|22
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|3
|A. Woods
|28
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|5
|R. Betley
|27
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Wood
|18
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|2
|M. MacDonald
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|J. Donahue
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Goodman
|21
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Silpe
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McManus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Mijakowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Simmons
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Dwyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|43
|14
|5
|2
|16
|15
|29/55
|7/22
|15/16
|7
|36
-
TEXSO
ARKPB75
63
2nd 3:05 ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX37
34
1st 59.0 CBS
-
18WVU
9KANSAS29
28
1st 2:16 ESPN
-
PROV
2NOVA2
9
1st 15:54 FOX
-
UMBC
UVM65
62
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF71
68
Final
-
CORN
HARV55
74
Final
-
BAMA
UK63
86
Final
-
MEMP
8CINCY60
70
Final
-
STJOES
25RI87
90
Final
-
NCCU
HAMP71
63
Final
-
YALE
PENN57
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST67
73
Final
-
ARK
13TENN66
84
Final
-
DAVID
STBON82
70
Final
-
21HOU
11WICHST77
74
Final
-
TOLEDO
BUFF0
0158.0 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0137.0 O/U
-4.5
8:05pm ESPU
-
12UNC
1UVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
WKY0
0159.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
SFA
SELOU0
0139.5 O/U
+7.0
9:00pm ESP2
-
GC
NMEXST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
USC
15ARIZ0
0144.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm FS1
-
CSFULL
UCIRV0
0129.0 O/U
-2.0
12:00am ESP2