YALE
PENN

No Text

Brodeur, Penn cruise past Yale, 80-57, in Ivy League semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) AJ Brodeur scored 25 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Pennsylvania never trailed in its 80-57 win over Yale on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

The second-seeded Quakers will play No. 1 seed Harvard in the championship game on Sunday. Penn (23-8) split the regular-season series with the Crimson with each team winning on its home court.

Brodeur scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes and Penn used a 12-0 run to take a 15-point lead when Caleb Wood hit three free throws with 9:48 left in the first half. Yale missed eight consecutive field-goal attempts and went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes during that stretch. Jackson Donahue's 3-pointer capped a 12-3 spurt that pushed the lead to 23 points late in the first half and the Bulldogs trailed by at least 18 the rest of the way.

Darnell Foreman had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Max Rothschild also scored 11 for Penn.

Blake Reynolds and Paul Atkinson led third-seeded Yale (16-15) with 11 points apiece.

The Quakers shot 53 percent, made 15 of 16 free throws and outrebounded the Bulldogs 46-28.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Oni
A. Brodeur
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
41.2 Field Goal % 51.0
32.6 Three Point % 31.5
78.4 Free Throw % 60.0
+ 1 Jameel Alausa made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jameel Alausa made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Shooting foul on Jarrod Simmons 18.0
+ 2 Jake Silpe made driving layup 33.0
+ 2 Austin Williams made jump shot 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Anderson 1:10
  Jarrod Simmons missed jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Jake Silpe 1:34
  Jameel Alausa missed layup 1:36
  Bad pass turnover on Jarrod Simmons, stolen by Eric Monroe 1:55
  Lost ball turnover on Thomas Ryan, stolen by Jake Silpe 2:01
Team Stats
Points 57 80
Field Goals 21-64 (32.8%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 46
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 16 36
Team 5 3
Assists 6 14
Steals 11 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
B. Reynolds F
11 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
25
A. Brodeur F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Yale 16-15 253257
home team logo Pennsylvania 23-8 443680
O/U 143.0, PENN -5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
O/U 143.0, PENN -5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Yale 16-15 75.2 PPG 36.5 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Pennsylvania 23-8 76.6 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
20
P. Atkinson F 9.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.1 APG 68.2 FG%
25
A. Brodeur F 12.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.6 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
20
P. Atkinson F 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
25
A. Brodeur F 25 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 52.7
20.0 3PT FG% 31.8
76.9 FT% 93.8
Yale
Starters
B. Reynolds
P. Atkinson
A. Copeland
T. Phills
M. Oni
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Reynolds 32 11 6 0 3 1 2 1 5/11 1/1 0/1 2 4
P. Atkinson 21 11 3 0 0 0 1 3 5/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
A. Copeland 29 7 3 3 1 1 0 1 2/10 1/5 2/2 0 3
T. Phills 32 5 3 1 2 2 0 1 1/10 0/5 3/3 1 2
M. Oni 33 5 3 2 2 0 2 2 2/14 0/5 1/2 1 2
Starters
B. Reynolds
P. Atkinson
A. Copeland
T. Phills
M. Oni
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Reynolds 32 11 6 0 3 1 2 1 5/11 1/1 0/1 2 4
P. Atkinson 21 11 3 0 0 0 1 3 5/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
A. Copeland 29 7 3 3 1 1 0 1 2/10 1/5 2/2 0 3
T. Phills 32 5 3 1 2 2 0 1 1/10 0/5 3/3 1 2
M. Oni 33 5 3 2 2 0 2 2 2/14 0/5 1/2 1 2
Bench
N. Yates
E. Monroe
A. Swain
A. Williams
J. Alausa
E. Anderson
T. Ryan
W. Yess
L. Russell
J. Gabbidon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Yates 15 8 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 0 2
E. Monroe 8 3 1 0 1 0 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Swain 14 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
A. Williams 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Alausa 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
E. Anderson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Ryan 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Yess 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gabbidon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 22 6 11 4 9 12 21/64 5/25 10/13 6 16
Pennsylvania
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Foreman
M. Rothschild
A. Woods
R. Betley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 27 25 10 1 0 1 2 2 10/13 1/1 4/4 1 9
D. Foreman 29 11 8 5 1 0 2 1 4/5 1/2 2/2 0 8
M. Rothschild 22 11 5 2 1 1 3 1 4/6 0/0 3/3 2 3
A. Woods 28 9 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/4 2/3 1/1 1 5
R. Betley 27 5 4 1 0 0 0 3 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 4
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Foreman
M. Rothschild
A. Woods
R. Betley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 27 25 10 1 0 1 2 2 10/13 1/1 4/4 1 9
D. Foreman 29 11 8 5 1 0 2 1 4/5 1/2 2/2 0 8
M. Rothschild 22 11 5 2 1 1 3 1 4/6 0/0 3/3 2 3
A. Woods 28 9 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/4 2/3 1/1 1 5
R. Betley 27 5 4 1 0 0 0 3 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 4
Bench
C. Wood
M. MacDonald
J. Donahue
D. Goodman
J. Silpe
S. Jones
C. McManus
J. Mijakowski
J. Simmons
D. Dwyer
T. Hamilton
R. Jerome
Z. Kaminsky
M. Jackson
E. Scott
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Wood 18 8 3 2 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/4 3/3 1 2
M. MacDonald 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1
J. Donahue 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0
D. Goodman 21 3 2 2 0 0 3 2 1/6 0/3 1/2 0 2
J. Silpe 4 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. McManus 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Mijakowski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Simmons 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Dwyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 43 14 5 2 16 15 29/55 7/22 15/16 7 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores