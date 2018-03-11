UK
TENN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
22 G
G. Williams
2 F
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
48.5 Field Goal % 46.7
39.6 Three Point % 12.0
81.4 Free Throw % 76.7
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on James Daniel III 3.0
+ 3 Jordan Bone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Daniel III 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield 10.0
  PJ Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 PJ Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Grant Williams 9.0
  Defensive rebound by PJ Washington 9.0
  Lamonte Turner missed layup 11.0
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 77 72
Field Goals 25-50 (50.0%) 23-62 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 21 16
Team 0 6
Assists 9 14
Steals 7 4
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
A. Schofield F
22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Kentucky 24-10 364177
home team logo 13 Tennessee 25-8 314172
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Kentucky 24-10 76.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 13 Tennessee 25-8 74.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
22
S. Gilgeous-Alexander G 13.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 5.1 APG 47.9 FG%
5
A. Schofield F 13.6 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.6 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
22
S. Gilgeous-Alexander G 29 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
5
A. Schofield F 22 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 37.1
43.8 3PT FG% 37.0
83.3 FT% 80.0
Kentucky
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
K. Knox
P. Washington
N. Richards
H. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 37 29 7 3 2 0 3 2 10/16 2/3 7/7 1 6
K. Knox 34 18 7 1 0 1 4 1 7/17 3/7 1/2 2 5
P. Washington 23 5 5 0 1 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 5/7 0 5
N. Richards 7 1 3 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 1
H. Diallo 23 0 1 3 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
W. Gabriel
Q. Green
S. Killeya-Jones
J. David
D. Pulliam
T. Wynyard
B. Calipari
J. Baker
J. Vanderbilt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Gabriel 28 12 6 0 4 2 0 5 4/6 2/4 2/2 3 3
Q. Green 28 10 0 2 0 0 1 0 3/5 0/1 4/4 0 0
S. Killeya-Jones 20 2 3 0 0 3 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pulliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wynyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 32 9 7 7 10 19 25/50 7/16 20/24 11 21
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
J. Bone
K. Alexander
J. Bowden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 30 22 10 1 0 1 4 3 7/15 4/9 4/5 4 6
G. Williams 33 15 9 3 3 0 4 4 5/9 0/0 5/5 7 2
J. Bone 24 12 0 4 1 0 0 2 4/10 3/4 1/2 0 0
K. Alexander 23 7 4 0 0 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 1
J. Bowden 33 3 1 0 0 0 1 5 1/9 0/5 1/2 0 1
Bench
L. Turner
J. Daniel III
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
D. Walker Jr.
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
C. Darrington
Z. Kent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 28 10 1 4 0 0 0 1 3/12 2/7 2/2 0 1
J. Daniel III 9 3 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2
J. Fulkerson 9 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
Y. Pons 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Walker Jr. 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Darrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 72 31 14 4 3 11 21 23/62 10/27 16/20 15 16
NCAA BB Scores