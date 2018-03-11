No Text
UK
TENN
No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
22 G
G. Williams
2 F
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|39.6
|Three Point %
|12.0
|81.4
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on James Daniel III
|3.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Bone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Daniel III
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|10.0
|PJ Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|PJ Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Grant Williams
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Washington
|9.0
|Lamonte Turner missed layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|72
|Field Goals
|25-50 (50.0%)
|23-62 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|11
|15
|Defensive
|21
|16
|Team
|0
|6
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
22
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|13.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|5.1 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
5
|A. Schofield F
|13.6 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|29 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|A. Schofield F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|29
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|10/16
|2/3
|7/7
|1
|6
|K. Knox
|34
|18
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7/17
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|5
|P. Washington
|23
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|5/7
|0
|5
|N. Richards
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|H. Diallo
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|29
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|10/16
|2/3
|7/7
|1
|6
|K. Knox
|34
|18
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7/17
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|5
|P. Washington
|23
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|5/7
|0
|5
|N. Richards
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|H. Diallo
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Gabriel
|28
|12
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|5
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|3
|Q. Green
|28
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|0
|S. Killeya-Jones
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pulliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wynyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|32
|9
|7
|7
|10
|19
|25/50
|7/16
|20/24
|11
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|30
|22
|10
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|7/15
|4/9
|4/5
|4
|6
|G. Williams
|33
|15
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|7
|2
|J. Bone
|24
|12
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Alexander
|23
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|1
|J. Bowden
|33
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/9
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|30
|22
|10
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|7/15
|4/9
|4/5
|4
|6
|G. Williams
|33
|15
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|5/5
|7
|2
|J. Bone
|24
|12
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Alexander
|23
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|1
|J. Bowden
|33
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/9
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|28
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/12
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Daniel III
|9
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Y. Pons
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Walker Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Darrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|72
|31
|14
|4
|3
|11
|21
|23/62
|10/27
|16/20
|15
|16