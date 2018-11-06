Brissett scores 20, No. 16 Syracuse beats E Washington 66-34
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Oshae Brissett had 20 points and eight rebounds, No. 16 Syracuse held Eastern Washington to 22 percent shooting, and the Orange overpowered the Eagles 66-34 Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Eagles' output was the lowest since the Carrier Dome opened in 1980.
Eight players scored for Syracuse, which played without starting point guard Frank Howard. Bourama Sidibe and Tyus Battle each had eight, while Marek Dolezaj, Jalen Carey and Elijah Hughes had seven apiece.
Tyler Kidd led the Eagles with nine points. Jack Perry, the Eagles leading 3-point shooter a year ago, had three points and shot 1 of 4 from 3.
Syracuse scored 33 points off 19 Eastern Washington turnovers. The Eagles were no match for the Orange, with no player taller than 6-foot-7.
Both teams were cold from 3. Syracuse, which ranked last in 3-point shooting in the ACC last season, hit 3 of 17 while the Orange defense held the Eagles to 6 of 35.
The game was tied at 5 when Syracuse went on a 23-5 run to end the first half with a 28-10 lead. Never threatened, the Orange continued to dominate with an 18-3 blitz to start the second.
The Eagles shot 4-of-23 in the first half and missed 11 field goal attempts in a row. The Orange weren't much better, hitting 37 percent. The Eagles' 10 points in the first half marked the lowest in the Carrier Dome since Colgate's eight in 2010.
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Washington: The Eagles knew they had huge shoes to fill with the graduation of leading scorer and Big Sky MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk, and that was reinforced against the Orange. The Eagles need someone to step up - and quickly.
Syracuse: The Orange had a double dose of good news with the return of two of their three injured point guards in Jalen Carey and Howard Washington. But the offense struggled at times and eagerly awaits the return of Howard, who is a couple of weeks away from returning to the lineup while recovering from a lower leg injury.
UP NEXT:
Eastern Washington has another tough test Friday at No. 14 Oregon.
Syracuse hosts Morehead State on Saturday in what should be another easy tuneup before things get tougher next week with a contest against UConn.
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|66
|Field Goals
|13-59 (22.0%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-35 (17.1%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-8 (25.0%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|54
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|22
|34
|Team
|11
|8
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kidd
|16
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Groves
|22
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|A. Fadal
|24
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/11
|0/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|E. Jackson
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Benzel
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/8
|0/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Davison
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Meadows
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Veening
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Beo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Peatling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Orizu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rouse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|34
|32
|11
|4
|2
|19
|23
|13/59
|6/35
|2/8
|10
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sidibe
|14
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|18
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Carey
|18
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|2/6
|2
|4
|A. Autry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Feldman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Washington
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Braswell
|11
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Paul
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Balandi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|46
|11
|10
|4
|9
|17
|24/62
|3/17
|15/28
|12
|34
