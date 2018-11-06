EWASH
Brissett scores 20, No. 16 Syracuse beats E Washington 66-34

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 06, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Oshae Brissett had 20 points and eight rebounds, No. 16 Syracuse held Eastern Washington to 22 percent shooting, and the Orange overpowered the Eagles 66-34 Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Eagles' output was the lowest since the Carrier Dome opened in 1980.

Eight players scored for Syracuse, which played without starting point guard Frank Howard. Bourama Sidibe and Tyus Battle each had eight, while Marek Dolezaj, Jalen Carey and Elijah Hughes had seven apiece.

Tyler Kidd led the Eagles with nine points. Jack Perry, the Eagles leading 3-point shooter a year ago, had three points and shot 1 of 4 from 3.

Syracuse scored 33 points off 19 Eastern Washington turnovers. The Eagles were no match for the Orange, with no player taller than 6-foot-7.

Both teams were cold from 3. Syracuse, which ranked last in 3-point shooting in the ACC last season, hit 3 of 17 while the Orange defense held the Eagles to 6 of 35.

The game was tied at 5 when Syracuse went on a 23-5 run to end the first half with a 28-10 lead. Never threatened, the Orange continued to dominate with an 18-3 blitz to start the second.

The Eagles shot 4-of-23 in the first half and missed 11 field goal attempts in a row. The Orange weren't much better, hitting 37 percent. The Eagles' 10 points in the first half marked the lowest in the Carrier Dome since Colgate's eight in 2010.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Washington: The Eagles knew they had huge shoes to fill with the graduation of leading scorer and Big Sky MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk, and that was reinforced against the Orange. The Eagles need someone to step up - and quickly.

Syracuse: The Orange had a double dose of good news with the return of two of their three injured point guards in Jalen Carey and Howard Washington. But the offense struggled at times and eagerly awaits the return of Howard, who is a couple of weeks away from returning to the lineup while recovering from a lower leg injury.

UP NEXT:

Eastern Washington has another tough test Friday at No. 14 Oregon.

Syracuse hosts Morehead State on Saturday in what should be another easy tuneup before things get tougher next week with a contest against UConn.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jack Perry 12.0
  Adrian Autry missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Braswell 22.0
  Cody Benzel missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Antonio Balandi, stolen by Cody Benzel 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Braswell 44.0
  Elijah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Kidd 57.0
  Adrian Autry missed jump shot 59.0
+ 3 Tyler Kidd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Benzel 1:13
  Turnover on Bourama Sidibe 1:21
Team Stats
Points 34 66
Field Goals 13-59 (22.0%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 6-35 (17.1%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 2-8 (25.0%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 54
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 22 34
Team 11 8
Assists 11 11
Steals 4 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
T. Kidd G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
O. Brissett F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo E. Washington 0-1 102434
home team logo 16 Syracuse 1-0 283866
O/U 136.5, CUSE -17.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
O/U 136.5, CUSE -17.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo E. Washington 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 16 Syracuse 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
T. Kidd G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
O. Brissett F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Kidd G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
11
O. Brissett F 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
22.0 FG% 38.7
17.1 3PT FG% 17.6
25.0 FT% 53.6
E. Washington
Starters
K. Aiken Jr.
L. Vulikic
J. Hunt
J. Perry
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Aiken Jr. 15 5 1 1 0 0 3 5 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 1
L. Vulikic 31 4 6 4 1 0 6 4 1/6 0/1 2/6 1 5
J. Hunt 15 3 7 0 0 2 2 4 1/5 1/2 0/1 3 4
J. Perry 26 3 5 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 4
T. Gibson 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Kidd
T. Groves
A. Fadal
E. Jackson
C. Benzel
J. Davison
M. Meadows
J. Veening
S. Beo
M. Peatling
J. Thomas
R. Orizu
C. Rouse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kidd 16 9 2 1 1 0 1 1 3/8 3/5 0/0 0 2
T. Groves 22 4 4 1 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 2
A. Fadal 24 4 5 2 0 0 1 1 2/11 0/6 0/0 2 3
E. Jackson 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Benzel 23 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 0/8 0/7 0/0 1 0
J. Davison 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Meadows - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Veening 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Beo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Peatling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Orizu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 34 32 11 4 2 19 23 13/59 6/35 2/8 10 22
Syracuse
Starters
O. Brissett
T. Battle
E. Hughes
P. Chukwu
B. Boeheim
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Brissett 29 20 8 2 3 0 0 0 8/14 1/4 3/5 2 6
T. Battle 29 8 3 1 1 0 1 3 3/10 0/1 2/2 1 2
E. Hughes 25 7 7 1 3 0 0 4 2/8 0/3 3/3 1 6
P. Chukwu 17 6 6 0 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 2/6 3 3
B. Boeheim 27 3 4 3 1 0 1 2 1/11 0/5 1/1 1 3
Bench
B. Sidibe
M. Dolezaj
J. Carey
A. Autry
K. Feldman
H. Washington
R. Braswell
B. Paul
A. Balandi
S. Belbey
F. Howard
R. Featherston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Sidibe 14 8 2 1 0 2 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/5 1 1
M. Dolezaj 18 7 3 0 1 1 0 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 3
J. Carey 18 7 6 1 1 0 2 0 2/6 1/1 2/6 2 4
A. Autry 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Feldman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Washington 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Braswell 11 0 4 2 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3
B. Paul 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Balandi 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 46 11 10 4 9 17 24/62 3/17 15/28 12 34
NCAA BB Scores