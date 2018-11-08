SIENA
GWASH

No Text

Pickett has 19 to help Siena hold off George Washington

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 08, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jalen Pickett scored 19 points and Kevin Degnan added 15 as Siena held off George Washington to give coach Jamion Christian his first win, a 69-61 victory on Thursday night.

Picket nailed 4 of 9 from long range and added 5 of 6 from the free throw line while dishing out six assists. Degnan drilled 5 of 6 from deep and grabbed eight rebounds.

Siena (1-1) led 39-32 at the break. George Washington, which lost to Stony Brook 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday, stayed close throughout the second half and closed to 62-61 following an Arnaldo Toro tipin with 1:32 left. Degnan answered with his last trey of the night and Manny Camper added a layup for a 67-61 advantage in the final seconds.

Justin Mazzulla led George Washington (0-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Terry Nolan Jr. added 17 points while grabbing nine boards.

Key Players
J. Pickett
A. Toro
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
30.4 Field Goal % 62.5
31.3 Three Point % 0.0
87.5 Free Throw % 25.0
Team Stats
Points 69 61
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 32
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 25 24
Team 4 0
Assists 15 10
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 0 0
22
J. Pickett G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
0
J. Mazzulla G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Siena 1-1 68.0 PPG 35 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo George Wash. 0-2 67.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
22
J. Pickett G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.5 APG 30.4 FG%
0
J. Mazzulla G 13.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Pickett G 19 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
0
J. Mazzulla G 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 42.6
38.2 3PT FG% 44.4
54.5 FT% 53.8
Siena
Starters
J. Pickett
K. Degnan
M. Camper
E. Fisher
S. Seymour
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Pickett 35 19 5 6 0 1 1 2 5/12 4/9 5/6 3 2
K. Degnan 23 15 8 0 1 0 0 1 5/7 5/6 0/0 1 7
M. Camper 28 9 3 2 2 0 1 2 4/10 0/2 1/5 1 2
E. Fisher 25 8 6 1 0 0 1 0 4/10 0/3 0/0 0 6
S. Seymour 20 6 0 0 0 0 2 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Smithen
J. Ratliff
S. Friday IV
T. Huerter Jr.
G. Darwiche
B. Bayer
K. Richard
D. Carey
B. Diamond
P. Morastoni
R. Mahala
D. Tchougang
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smithen 9 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Ratliff 17 5 3 1 3 0 1 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 1
S. Friday IV 15 2 9 1 0 1 0 2 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 6
T. Huerter Jr. 20 0 2 1 0 2 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
G. Darwiche 8 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
B. Bayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diamond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Morastoni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mahala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tchougang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 38 15 7 4 6 12 25/63 13/34 6/11 13 25
George Wash.
Starters
J. Mazzulla
T. Nolan Jr.
A. Toro
D. Williams
A. Potter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mazzulla 32 18 8 1 0 0 1 1 8/14 2/3 0/1 2 6
T. Nolan Jr. 35 17 9 2 0 0 2 2 6/13 4/7 1/3 1 8
A. Toro 34 9 9 1 1 0 1 3 4/6 0/0 1/2 4 5
D. Williams 36 8 3 2 2 2 2 0 2/8 1/4 3/4 0 3
A. Potter 28 4 1 3 0 0 0 3 2/8 0/0 0/1 0 1
Bench
M. Jack
J. Langarica
A. Mitola
J. Williams
M. Offurum
S. Brown
L. Sasser
M. Littles
M. Elashari-Rashed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Jack 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Langarica 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Mitola 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Offurum 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Brown 10 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Littles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Elashari-Rashed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 32 10 3 3 7 11 23/54 8/18 7/13 8 24
NCAA BB Scores