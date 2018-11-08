Pickett has 19 to help Siena hold off George Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) Jalen Pickett scored 19 points and Kevin Degnan added 15 as Siena held off George Washington to give coach Jamion Christian his first win, a 69-61 victory on Thursday night.
Picket nailed 4 of 9 from long range and added 5 of 6 from the free throw line while dishing out six assists. Degnan drilled 5 of 6 from deep and grabbed eight rebounds.
Siena (1-1) led 39-32 at the break. George Washington, which lost to Stony Brook 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday, stayed close throughout the second half and closed to 62-61 following an Arnaldo Toro tipin with 1:32 left. Degnan answered with his last trey of the night and Manny Camper added a layup for a 67-61 advantage in the final seconds.
Justin Mazzulla led George Washington (0-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Terry Nolan Jr. added 17 points while grabbing nine boards.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|30.4
|Field Goal %
|62.5
|31.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Armel Potter
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Siena
|5.0
|Terry Nolan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Terry Nolan Jr.
|12.0
|Manny Camper missed free throw
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro
|12.0
|+ 2
|Manny Camper made layup, assist by Jalen Pickett
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Degnan
|18.0
|Armel Potter missed jump shot
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|61
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|32
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|12
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Siena 1-1
|68.0 PPG
|35 RPG
|15.5 APG
|George Wash. 0-2
|67.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Pickett G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|7.5 APG
|30.4 FG%
|
0
|J. Mazzulla G
|13.5 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|54.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Pickett G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|J. Mazzulla G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|35
|19
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/12
|4/9
|5/6
|3
|2
|K. Degnan
|23
|15
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Camper
|28
|9
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|1/5
|1
|2
|E. Fisher
|25
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|S. Seymour
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|35
|19
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/12
|4/9
|5/6
|3
|2
|K. Degnan
|23
|15
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|M. Camper
|28
|9
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|1/5
|1
|2
|E. Fisher
|25
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|S. Seymour
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Smithen
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ratliff
|17
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|1
|S. Friday IV
|15
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|T. Huerter Jr.
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Darwiche
|8
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|B. Bayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diamond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Morastoni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mahala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tchougang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|38
|15
|7
|4
|6
|12
|25/63
|13/34
|6/11
|13
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mazzulla
|32
|18
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/14
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|6
|T. Nolan Jr.
|35
|17
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|4/7
|1/3
|1
|8
|A. Toro
|34
|9
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|D. Williams
|36
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|A. Potter
|28
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mazzulla
|32
|18
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/14
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|6
|T. Nolan Jr.
|35
|17
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|4/7
|1/3
|1
|8
|A. Toro
|34
|9
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|D. Williams
|36
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|A. Potter
|28
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Langarica
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Mitola
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Offurum
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Brown
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Littles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Elashari-Rashed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|32
|10
|3
|3
|7
|11
|23/54
|8/18
|7/13
|8
|24
-
MACUM
NORFLK50
108
Final
-
EARL
IPFW51
112
Final
-
SEASTRN
FGC54
81
Final
-
SUNYCN
CORN44
86
Final
-
HIWS
ETNST44
109
Final
-
CHIST
ND62
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV47
87
Final
-
MAINEFK
LIB40
89
Final
-
NICHST
LVILLE72
85
Final
-
MOREHD
UCONN70
80
Final
-
SIENA
GWASH69
61
Final
-
SWAOG
SFA67
68
Final
-
SEOKST
ARKLR92
101
Final/OT
-
HNDRX
CARK73
99
Final
-
ALST
SDAKST61
78
Final
-
BVU
DRAKE52
98
Final
-
NWST
SMU58
69
Final
-
NORL
NWEST52
82
Final
-
SWESTERN
SAMHOU56
94
Final
-
EVAN
ILL60
99
Final
-
UMKC
IOWA63
77
Final
-
MAINE
UTAH61
75
Final
-
PUGET
SEATTLE67
95
Final