Cowan scores 24 and Maryland pulls away to beat Navy 78-57

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan scored 24 points, Darryl Morsell added 15 and Maryland used a second-half surge to defeat pesky Navy 78-57 Friday night.

The Terrapins (2-0) were locked in a tie game with 14:36 left before they finally got into a groove behind backcourt mates Cowan and Morsell.

Morsell made two free throws to put Maryland in front for good and Cowan buried a 3 to give the Terrapins a bit of separation.

Minutes later, Morsell had a dunk and a layup in a 10-3 spree that made it 54-44.

Despite going 5 for 23 from 3-point range, Maryland outscored Navy 23-12 at the foul line and forced 17 turnovers.

Cam Davis scored 12 for the Midshipmen (0-2), who ultimately couldn't keep up with the faster, taller Terrapins.

The game concluded the fifth annual Veteran's Classic. In the opener, Wichita State beat Providence 83-80.

The nightcap was competitive well into the second half.

Navy returned from halftime with a 7-0 run to close to 33-32, causing Maryland coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout with just over two minutes elapsed.

Moving off a set play, freshman Jalen Smith drove the basket, got fouled and made both shots. But Navy's George Kiernan answered with a 3-pointer to tie it.

Not long after that, the Terrapins finally pulled away.

Maryland led 33-25 at halftime despite a 10-for-32 shooting performance that included 12 misfires from beyond the arc.

Navy missed 10 of its first 11 shots and fell behind 16-6. Soon after that, the Terrapins' shooting touch went awry, too.

The Midshipmen were fortunate to be within striking range after going 7 for 26 from the floor with nine turnovers.

ADMIRAL IN THE HOUSE

Former Navy star David Robinson was in attendance and introduced to the sellout crowd during the first half.

Prior to this game, the last time Maryland faced Navy on the basketball court was in the second round of the 1985 NCAA Tournament, when Len Bias and the Terps bested Robinson and Navy 64-59.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins are 2-0 and haven't looked good in either victory. Fortunately, they've got plenty of time to grow and work out the kinks with a succession of home games against lesser foes before hosting Virginia on Nov. 28.

Navy: Playing out of their league, literally, the Midshipmen didn't have the height or talent to match up against a Big Ten foe. Fortunately for Navy, the competition in the Patriot League is not quite as formidable.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins host North Carolina A&T on Monday night, the first of six consecutive home games through Dec. 1.

Navy: The Midshipmen host another Maryland school, Coppin State, on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Richard Njoku made layup, assist by Josiah Strong 16.0
+ 2 Eric Ayala made layup 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Ivan Bender 51.0
  Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Danny Ogele made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
  Danny Ogele missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Shooting foul on Ricky Lindo 1:08
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 1:28
  Lost ball turnover on Hasan Abdullah, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:33
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:53
Team Stats
Points 78 57
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 23-27 (85.2%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 27 24
Team 4 1
Assists 12 15
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
22
C. Davis G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Maryland 2-0
home team logo Navy 0-2
Navy Alumni Hall Annapolis, MD
Navy Alumni Hall Annapolis, MD
O/U 136.5, NAVY +13.5
Navy Alumni Hall Annapolis, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Maryland 2-0 73.0 PPG 47 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Navy 0-2 44.0 PPG 50 RPG 9.0 APG
Key Players
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 15.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.0 APG 28.6 FG%
22
C. Davis G 2.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 24 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
22
C. Davis G 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.4 FG% 36.5
21.7 3PT FG% 35.0
85.2 FT% 60.0
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
A. Wiggins
J. Smith
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 37 24 3 6 4 0 1 2 8/15 2/9 6/6 0 3
A. Wiggins 29 12 4 2 1 1 0 2 4/10 2/6 2/2 0 4
J. Smith 19 11 5 0 2 1 0 3 3/6 1/2 4/5 1 4
B. Fernando 31 9 10 1 0 1 3 3 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 7
E. Ayala 29 5 3 2 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/2 3/4 1 2
Navy
Starters
C. Davis
J. Carter Jr.
E. Wieck
H. Abdullah
G. Kiernan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Davis 32 12 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/11 1/2 1/2 1 3
J. Carter Jr. 26 7 8 3 2 0 3 2 2/7 2/4 1/2 2 6
E. Wieck 12 6 5 0 1 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 3
H. Abdullah 30 5 4 6 3 0 7 1 1/6 1/2 2/4 0 4
G. Kiernan 28 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/2 1 1
