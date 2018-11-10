BALLST
PURDUE

No Text

Edwards helps No. 24 Purdue hold off Ball State 84-75

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 23 points on 8-for-22 shooting, and No. 24 Purdue pulled away from Ball State for an 84-75 victory on Saturday night.

Edwards struggled with his shooting stroke at times, but managed to contribute in a variety of ways. The junior guard also had five rebounds, five assists and blocked a shot.

Matt Haarms had 16 points for Purdue (2-0) despite batting foul trouble. Evan Boudreaux added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Nojel Eastern finished with 12 points and nine boards.

Tayler Persons led Ball State with 19 points and eight rebounds. But he was shut down after Purdue coach Matt Painter put Eastern on him in the second half.

The Cardinals (1-1) also got 13 points from K.J. Walton.

Eastern had six offensive rebounds, helping Purdue to a 40-29 edge on the boards.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue showed its ability to weather a poor shooting half, including by its best scorer in Edwards, but it likely will see a step up in competition beginning as soon as next week.

Ball State got another solid performance from Persons, but the Cardinals are going to need more from him down the stretch to compete in Mid-American Conference play.

UP NEXT

Purdue heads down to South Carolina to participate the Charleston Classic. Its first game is against Appalachian State on Thursday.

Ball State also will be part of the Charleston Classic. Its first game is against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Key Players
T. Persons
2 G
R. Cline
14 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
39.3 Field Goal % 36.4
44.4 Three Point % 26.7
81.8 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 3 Ishmael El-Amin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Thompson 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Thompson 26.0
  Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 3 Zach Gunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Thompson 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Brachen Hazen 1:04
  Carsen Edwards missed jump shot 1:06
+ 1 Brachen Hazen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Brachen Hazen made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Personal foul on Nojel Eastern 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Tayler Persons 1:13
  Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
Team Stats
Points 75 84
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 7-32 (21.9%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 43
Offensive 7 18
Defensive 20 19
Team 7 6
Assists 9 17
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Ball State 1-1 86.0 PPG 44 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 24 Purdue 2-0 90.0 PPG 44 RPG 17.0 APG
Ball State
Starters
T. Persons
K. Walton
T. Teague
K. Mallers
B. Hazen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Persons 32 19 8 2 1 0 5 4 5/13 3/5 6/8 1 7
K. Walton 25 13 3 0 1 0 6 5 6/11 0/0 1/2 1 2
T. Teague 22 8 4 1 1 1 2 5 3/6 0/1 2/2 3 1
K. Mallers 24 8 2 1 0 0 2 5 2/4 2/4 2/2 0 2
B. Hazen 18 6 3 1 0 1 2 3 1/2 1/2 3/5 0 3
Bench
I. El-Amin
A. Nehls
T. Moses
Z. Gunn
J. Thompson
B. Huggins
M. Thomas
K. Acree
J. Coleman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. El-Amin 17 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 1
A. Nehls 14 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1
T. Moses 22 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. Gunn 18 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Thompson 8 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Acree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 27 9 5 2 18 25 25/52 11/23 14/19 7 20
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
M. Haarms
N. Eastern
R. Cline
G. Eifert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 38 23 5 5 0 1 3 2 8/22 2/10 5/5 2 3
M. Haarms 18 16 4 0 0 0 1 4 5/8 1/1 5/8 3 1
N. Eastern 28 12 9 1 2 1 1 3 5/7 0/0 2/3 6 3
R. Cline 35 9 4 5 2 1 1 0 3/12 1/9 2/2 0 4
G. Eifert 24 5 4 3 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/2 1/1 3 1
Bench
E. Boudreaux
A. Wheeler
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Williams
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Boudreaux 21 14 7 1 0 0 2 4 5/9 2/5 2/4 2 5
A. Wheeler 16 5 2 1 0 2 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/1 2 0
S. Stefanovic 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 84 37 17 5 5 11 22 30/69 7/32 17/24 18 19
