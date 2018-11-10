MOREHD
Battle, No. 16 Syracuse knock off Morehead State 84-70

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Tyus Battle scored 23 points, Elijah Hughes had 21 and No. 16 Syracuse beat Morehead State 84-70 on Saturday night.

Oshae Brissett added 17 points and 13 rebounds for Syracuse (2-0), which opened the season with a 66-34 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday night. Paschal Chukwu also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Orange is a matchup with former Big East rival Connecticut on Thursday night.

Jordan Walker led Morehead State (1-2) with 24 points, including 19 in the second half. Lamontray Harris had 14 and Malek Green finished with 12.

Syracuse outrebounded the outmanned Eagles 51-37 and had 44 points in the paint.

A dunk by Harris got the Eagles within three with about 16 minutes to go, but the Orange responded with a 12-0 run, keyed by Hughes' seven points. Morehead State closed to 66-58 on a layup by A.J. Hicks with under seven minutes remaining, but Syracuse slowly pulled away in the final minutes.

Battle scored 18 in the second half after he had eight points in the season opener.

Syracuse jumped to a 25-11 lead on the strength of Brissett's 12 points, but the Eagles went on a 16-3 run, keyed by three steals, to make it 28-27 with about five minutes left in the first half. The Orange had a 36-30 advantage at the break.

Syracuse committed 11 turnovers in the first half and the Eagles converted them into 13 points.

Battle and Buddy Boeheim, who shot a combined 4 of 21 in the season opener, were 2 of 12 in the opening half. Brissett had 14 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The Eagles hung tough with the much-taller Orange on the strength of a tenacious defense, the second consecutive game Morehead State held its own against top competition. The Eagles lost 80-70 at UConn on Thursday night.

Syracuse: The Orange continue to miss starting point guard Frank Howard, who might return next week against the Huskies.

UP NEXT

Morehead State meets Missouri-Kansas City on Friday in Cheney, Washington.

Syracuse and UConn play at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Hicks
0 G
O. Brissett
11 F
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
10.5 Field Goal % 42.4
0.0 Three Point % 25.0
54.5 Free Throw % 70.0
+ 2 Malek Green made layup, assist by A.J. Hicks 7.0
+ 2 Tyus Battle made dunk 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes 35.0
  De'Von Cooper missed layup 37.0
+ 1 Tyus Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Tyus Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Walker 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Oshae Brissett 55.0
  A.J. Hicks missed floating jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Oshae Brissett made layup 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Oshae Brissett 1:29
Team Stats
Points 70 84
Field Goals 28-70 (40.0%) 28-68 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 51
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 21 31
Team 8 6
Assists 14 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Walker G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
T. Battle G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Morehead State 1-2 304070
home team logo 16 Syracuse 2-0 364884
O/U 136, CUSE -22.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
O/U 136, CUSE -22.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Morehead State 1-2 86.0 PPG 46 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 16 Syracuse 2-0 66.0 PPG 62 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Walker G 13.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.0 APG 47.1 FG%
25
T. Battle G 8.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 30.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Walker G 24 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
25
T. Battle G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 41.2
29.2 3PT FG% 18.8
58.3 FT% 83.3
Morehead State
Starters
J. Walker
L. Harris
M. Green
A. Hicks
D. Cooper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 36 24 3 1 1 0 2 3 9/18 6/10 0/0 0 3
L. Harris 24 14 9 2 0 0 3 3 7/13 0/1 0/0 4 5
M. Green 32 12 4 1 1 0 2 4 6/12 0/0 0/0 1 3
A. Hicks 35 8 2 7 2 1 3 2 2/8 0/3 4/8 0 2
D. Cooper 31 2 5 3 2 0 1 4 0/8 0/6 2/2 1 4
Syracuse
Starters
T. Battle
E. Hughes
O. Brissett
P. Chukwu
B. Boeheim
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Battle 39 23 3 3 0 0 1 2 7/15 0/1 9/10 0 3
E. Hughes 35 21 8 2 1 0 1 2 7/15 1/6 6/7 2 6
O. Brissett 36 17 13 2 2 0 3 2 6/19 1/4 4/5 1 12
P. Chukwu 28 14 10 0 1 6 2 4 4/5 0/0 6/8 7 3
B. Boeheim 25 3 3 2 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 3
