No. 10 Michigan State breezes past FGCU 106-82
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Nick Ward had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Joshua Langford added 18 points to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 106-82 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday night.
The Spartans (1-1) were barely challenged in their home opener and rebounded comfortably from a season-opening loss to Kansas. Michigan State led 59-35 at halftime on the strength of a dominating performance on the boards.
Cassius Winston contributed 14 points and eight assists for the Spartans, and Matt McQuaid scored 12 points.
Troy Baxter and Christian Carlyle led FGCU (1-2) with 20 points apiece.
The previous time Michigan State faced FGCU, in 2016, the Spartans won by a point in a finish marred by a timekeeping error. This game didn't go down to the wire.
FGCU led 10-6 early before Michigan State went on a 25-5 run that broke the game open. Langford, Winston and McQuaid made 3-pointers during that stretch.
FGCU's Haanif Cheatham was called for a flagrant foul and ejected late in the first half for undercutting Ward near the basket. Cheatham appeared to be coming over to try to box Ward out, but he came in low, and the bigger Ward ended up in a dangerous position.
BIG PICTURE
FGCU: The Eagles lost their top three scorers from last season's 23-win team, but it was the defense and rebounding that let this game get out of hand. Florida Gulf Coast was outrebounded 30-10 in the first half, when Michigan State had 11 offensive rebounds to FGCU's 0. The final rebounding margin was 49-25.
Michigan State: It was an impressive all-around game for Ward, who not only contributed points and rebounds but also had a career-high four assists. The Spartans easily reached 100 points in this fast-paced game, and they had 33 assists on 41 baskets.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan State may drop a bit because of the loss to Kansas, but it's unlikely the Spartans will be punished too much by voters, especially after taking care of business against FGCU.
UP NEXT
FGCU: The Eagles host South Dakota State on Friday night.
Michigan State: The Spartans are home again Wednesday night against Louisiana-Monroe.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|11.0
|Ast. Per Game
|11.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|63.6
|Field Goal %
|40.9
|0.0
|Three Point %
|44.4
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Bad pass turnover on Jack Hoiberg
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|20.0
|Christian Carlyle missed jump shot
|22.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jack Hoiberg, stolen by Zach Scott
|29.0
|+ 3
|Zach Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Decardo Day
|42.0
|+ 3
|Marcus Bingham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Hoiberg
|56.0
|+ 2
|Troy Baxter Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Caleb Catto
|1:12
|+ 2
|Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman
|1:20
|Lost ball turnover on Christian Carlyle, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|1:30
|+ 2
|Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Matt McQuaid
|1:46
|+ 2
|Troy Baxter Jr. made dunk, assist by Decardo Day
|2:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|106
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|41-77 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|49
|Offensive
|6
|19
|Defensive
|17
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|22
|33
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|20
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|FGCU 1-2
|73.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|10 Michigan St. 1-1
|87.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Baxter Jr. F
|9.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
44
|N. Ward F
|9.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|25.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Baxter Jr. F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|N. Ward F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Baxter Jr.
|31
|20
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9/17
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|3
|D. Mercurius
|25
|9
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|H. Cheatham
|13
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|3
|S. Casimir
|31
|7
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|B. Ernst
|19
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/4
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Ward
|23
|25
|10
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|11/17
|6
|4
|J. Langford
|31
|18
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/15
|1/6
|3/3
|2
|8
|C. Winston
|25
|14
|3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. McQuaid
|28
|12
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Goins
|17
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|2
-
UTVALL
MARYCA42
66
2nd 12:23
-
PCSAINTS
MONST15
24
1st 10:13
-
VANDY
USC9
6
1st 13:33 PACN
-
STFRAN
BC69
74
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI34
98
Final
-
EMERSON
BU57
94
Final
-
COLG
CORN73
57
Final
-
ARMY
4DUKE72
94
Final
-
ETNST
CREIGH69
75
Final
-
UCSB
NDAKST63
82
Final
-
GWASH
5UVA57
76
Final
-
BROWN
NJTECH60
63
Final
-
GOSHEN
EMICH74
97
Final
-
HOFSTRA
MRSHL72
76
Final
-
USM
SMU74
64
Final
-
FAU
UCF80
79
Final
-
DREXEL
RUT66
95
Final
-
WISGB
IOWA82
93
Final
-
MGSC
SAV95
105
Final
-
CPENN
HOW71
99
Final
-
STETSON
MOST70
83
Final
-
IPFW
OHIOST61
107
Final
-
LAMAR
ECU78
84
Final/OT
-
SELOU
NEB35
87
Final
-
WESCOL
TOWSON66
93
Final
-
DART
LOYMD82
80
Final
-
ORAL
20TCU62
79
Final
-
UMKC
UCONN66
94
Final
-
SAMHOU
LATECH69
76
Final
-
HARTFD
18MISSST59
77
Final
-
CPOLY
ARIZ61
82
Final
-
HUNTDON
SALAB76
106
Final
-
WABASH
NKY59
99
Final
-
FGC
10MICHST82
106
Final
-
LAGRAN
ALST63
97
Final
-
APPST
BAMA73
81
Final
-
NICHST
WASHST72
89
Final
-
17FSU
TULANE80
69
Final
-
BRYANT
SEATTLE0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
NTEXAS
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
+1
11:00pm