No. 10 Michigan State breezes past FGCU 106-82

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 11, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Nick Ward had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Joshua Langford added 18 points to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 106-82 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday night.

The Spartans (1-1) were barely challenged in their home opener and rebounded comfortably from a season-opening loss to Kansas. Michigan State led 59-35 at halftime on the strength of a dominating performance on the boards.

Cassius Winston contributed 14 points and eight assists for the Spartans, and Matt McQuaid scored 12 points.

Troy Baxter and Christian Carlyle led FGCU (1-2) with 20 points apiece.

The previous time Michigan State faced FGCU, in 2016, the Spartans won by a point in a finish marred by a timekeeping error. This game didn't go down to the wire.

FGCU led 10-6 early before Michigan State went on a 25-5 run that broke the game open. Langford, Winston and McQuaid made 3-pointers during that stretch.

FGCU's Haanif Cheatham was called for a flagrant foul and ejected late in the first half for undercutting Ward near the basket. Cheatham appeared to be coming over to try to box Ward out, but he came in low, and the bigger Ward ended up in a dangerous position.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles lost their top three scorers from last season's 23-win team, but it was the defense and rebounding that let this game get out of hand. Florida Gulf Coast was outrebounded 30-10 in the first half, when Michigan State had 11 offensive rebounds to FGCU's 0. The final rebounding margin was 49-25.

Michigan State: It was an impressive all-around game for Ward, who not only contributed points and rebounds but also had a career-high four assists. The Spartans easily reached 100 points in this fast-paced game, and they had 33 assists on 41 baskets.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State may drop a bit because of the loss to Kansas, but it's unlikely the Spartans will be punished too much by voters, especially after taking care of business against FGCU.

UP NEXT

FGCU: The Eagles host South Dakota State on Friday night.

Michigan State: The Spartans are home again Wednesday night against Louisiana-Monroe.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
C. Carlyle
3 G
C. Winston
5 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
11.0 Ast. Per Game 11.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
63.6 Field Goal % 40.9
0.0 Three Point % 44.4
68.8 Free Throw % 83.3
  Bad pass turnover on Jack Hoiberg 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier 20.0
  Christian Carlyle missed jump shot 22.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jack Hoiberg, stolen by Zach Scott 29.0
+ 3 Zach Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Decardo Day 42.0
+ 3 Marcus Bingham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Hoiberg 56.0
+ 2 Troy Baxter Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Caleb Catto 1:12
+ 2 Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman 1:20
  Lost ball turnover on Christian Carlyle, stolen by Xavier Tillman 1:30
+ 2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Matt McQuaid 1:46
+ 2 Troy Baxter Jr. made dunk, assist by Decardo Day 2:04
Team Stats
Points 82 106
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 41-77 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 49
Offensive 6 19
Defensive 17 29
Team 2 1
Assists 22 33
Steals 10 10
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 1
3
C. Carlyle G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
44
N. Ward F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo FGCU 1-2 73.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 10 Michigan St. 1-1 87.0 PPG 43 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
1
T. Baxter Jr. F 9.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
44
N. Ward F 9.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.0 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Baxter Jr. F 20 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
44
N. Ward F 25 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
45.2 FG% 53.2
42.1 3PT FG% 34.8
66.7 FT% 69.6
FGCU
Starters
T. Baxter Jr.
D. Mercurius
H. Cheatham
S. Casimir
B. Ernst
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Baxter Jr. 31 20 4 3 1 1 1 1 9/17 2/5 0/1 1 3
D. Mercurius 25 9 1 3 3 0 1 0 3/9 2/5 1/1 0 1
H. Cheatham 13 8 3 3 1 0 3 2 3/4 1/1 1/1 0 3
S. Casimir 31 7 1 3 2 0 1 2 1/5 1/2 4/4 0 1
B. Ernst 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 5 0/4 0/0 3/6 3 2
Starters
T. Baxter Jr.
D. Mercurius
H. Cheatham
S. Casimir
B. Ernst
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Baxter Jr. 31 20 4 3 1 1 1 1 9/17 2/5 0/1 1 3
D. Mercurius 25 9 1 3 3 0 1 0 3/9 2/5 1/1 0 1
H. Cheatham 13 8 3 3 1 0 3 2 3/4 1/1 1/1 0 3
S. Casimir 31 7 1 3 2 0 1 2 1/5 1/2 4/4 0 1
B. Ernst 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 5 0/4 0/0 3/6 3 2
Bench
C. Carlyle
Z. Scott
R. Doyle
D. Day
C. Catto
D. Mahoney
R. Scott Jr.
K. Hoffman
R. Rocuant
B. Thomas
M. Hardy
D. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Carlyle 23 20 5 2 0 1 2 2 6/8 0/1 8/12 2 3
Z. Scott 12 6 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
R. Doyle 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 2
D. Day 25 4 1 7 2 0 3 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Catto 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scott Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rocuant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 23 22 10 3 14 20 28/62 8/19 18/27 6 17
Michigan St.
Starters
N. Ward
J. Langford
C. Winston
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ward 23 25 10 4 0 2 2 2 7/11 0/0 11/17 6 4
J. Langford 31 18 10 1 0 0 2 3 7/15 1/6 3/3 2 8
C. Winston 25 14 3 8 2 0 2 3 6/12 2/5 0/0 0 3
M. McQuaid 28 12 0 5 2 0 2 3 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 17 6 5 5 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 2
Starters
N. Ward
J. Langford
C. Winston
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ward 23 25 10 4 0 2 2 2 7/11 0/0 11/17 6 4
J. Langford 31 18 10 1 0 0 2 3 7/15 1/6 3/3 2 8
C. Winston 25 14 3 8 2 0 2 3 6/12 2/5 0/0 0 3
M. McQuaid 28 12 0 5 2 0 2 3 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 17 6 5 5 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 2
Bench
A. Henry
X. Tillman
M. Bingham
K. Ahrens
G. Brown
F. Loyer
C. George
J. Hoiberg
T. Kithier
B. Burke
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Henry 15 9 3 3 2 1 1 4 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 1
X. Tillman 18 8 6 4 2 2 0 2 4/6 0/0 0/1 2 4
M. Bingham 6 6 2 0 0 1 1 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 1 1
K. Ahrens 18 4 6 0 2 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 3
G. Brown 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
F. Loyer 10 2 1 2 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1
C. George 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hoiberg 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Kithier 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 106 48 33 10 6 15 23 41/77 8/23 16/23 19 29
