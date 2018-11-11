GWASH
UVA

No Text

Guy, Jerome lead No. 5 Virginia past GW, 76-57

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 11, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE., Va. (AP) Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome scored 20 points each and No. 5 Virginia rolled over George Washington 76-57 on Sunday.

Guy scored 17 in the first half, matching the Colonials' total, as Virginia (2-0) opened a 42-17 lead at the break. He and Jerome had outscored the Colonials 27-26 when they both got an extended break midway through the second half with Virginia comfortably ahead.

The Colonials (0-3) attempted to make a run in the second half, making six of their first nine shots, including four 3-pointers. They got within 42-25 by scoring the first eight points after halftime, but Virginia scored the next six and the visitors never threatened again.

D.J. Williams had 17 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 13 for George Washington.

The Colonials made only two of their first 14 shots as Virginia raced to a 21-4 lead over the first 11 minutes.

Virginia's victory was its eighth in the last nine meetings.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: The Colonials blew a 22-0 lead in their opener, losing 77-74 to Stony Brook in overtime, and things have only gotten more difficult since. They followed with a 69-61 loss to Siena and, after the loss to Virginia, next play No. 18 Michigan in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Connecticut.

Virginia: Freshman Kihei Clark continues to impress and has provided a spark for the Cavaliers in both games. He led the team with six assists in their opener against Towson and, at 5-foot-9 and very quick, makes the kind of pesky defensive plays that will quickly make him a favorite of the defense-loving Virginia fans.

UP NEXT

George Washington: The Colonials are back on the road next Saturday facing No. 18 Michigan in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Connecticut.

Virginia: The Cavaliers will complete a three-game homestand as they host Coppin State next Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Toro
11 F
B. Key
2 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
7.0 Pts. Per Game 7.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
55.0 Field Goal % 38.5
0.0 Three Point % 20.0
45.5 Free Throw % 33.3
  Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia 1.0
+ 2 Javier Langarica made layup 31.0
+ 1 Grant Kersey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Grant Kersey made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Shandon Brown 43.0
  Justin Williams missed free throw 57.0
  Justin Williams missed free throw 57.0
  Shooting foul on Virginia 57.0
  Justin Williams missed layup 57.0
  Turnover on Austin Katstra 1:06
  Offensive foul on Austin Katstra 1:06
Team Stats
Points 57 76
Field Goals 18-47 (38.3%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 19 25
Team 5 1
Assists 7 18
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Williams G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 0-3 174057
home team logo 5 Virginia 2-0 423476
O/U 124.5, UVA -26.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
O/U 124.5, UVA -26.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 0-3 67.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo 5 Virginia 2-0 73.0 PPG 36 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
13
D. Williams G 8.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 25.0 FG%
11
T. Jerome G 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Williams G 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
11
T. Jerome G 20 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
38.3 FG% 54.5
35.3 3PT FG% 42.1
65.2 FT% 61.5
George Wash.
Starters
D. Williams
T. Nolan Jr.
A. Toro
A. Potter
J. Mazzulla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 29 17 5 1 0 0 2 1 6/10 1/3 4/5 0 5
T. Nolan Jr. 28 13 0 0 1 0 2 3 3/5 2/4 5/7 0 0
A. Toro 26 5 8 2 2 1 1 2 1/4 0/0 3/3 2 6
A. Potter 29 3 3 3 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Mazzulla 30 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 2
Starters
D. Williams
T. Nolan Jr.
A. Toro
A. Potter
J. Mazzulla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 29 17 5 1 0 0 2 1 6/10 1/3 4/5 0 5
T. Nolan Jr. 28 13 0 0 1 0 2 3 3/5 2/4 5/7 0 0
A. Toro 26 5 8 2 2 1 1 2 1/4 0/0 3/3 2 6
A. Potter 29 3 3 3 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Mazzulla 30 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 2
Bench
M. Jack
J. Langarica
M. Littles
M. Offurum
A. Mitola
J. Williams
S. Brown
L. Sasser
M. Elashari-Rashed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Jack 15 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 0
J. Langarica 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Littles 9 2 1 0 0 0 4 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Offurum 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Mitola 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Williams 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
S. Brown 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 2
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Elashari-Rashed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 57 24 7 4 2 15 21 18/47 6/17 15/23 5 19
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
B. Key
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 33 20 6 4 0 0 1 4 8/15 4/8 0/1 1 5
T. Jerome 31 20 6 7 4 0 2 1 7/9 4/5 2/3 0 6
D. Hunter 20 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 3
B. Key 17 5 3 1 3 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 1/3 1 2
J. Salt 21 4 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 3
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
B. Key
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 33 20 6 4 0 0 1 4 8/15 4/8 0/1 1 5
T. Jerome 31 20 6 7 4 0 2 1 7/9 4/5 2/3 0 6
D. Hunter 20 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 3
B. Key 17 5 3 1 3 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 1/3 1 2
J. Salt 21 4 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 3
Bench
M. Diakite
J. Huff
K. Clark
G. Kersey
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
K. Stattmann
F. Badocchi
F. Caffaro
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diakite 17 10 3 0 0 2 2 3 5/8 0/1 0/0 2 1
J. Huff 15 3 3 1 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 3
K. Clark 26 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
G. Kersey 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
M. Anthony 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Katstra 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Nixon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Stattmann 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 30 18 7 3 11 22 30/55 8/19 8/13 5 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores