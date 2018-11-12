BGREEN
VCU takes down Bowling Green 72-61 behind Evans, Williams

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Vince Williams and Marcus Evans each scored 12 points and VCU capitalized on 27 Bowling Green turnovers and beat the Falcons 72-61 on Monday night.

Michael Gilmore's 3-point play with 11:15 before halftime gave VCU a 19-17 lead and the Rams led the rest of the way. Williams' layup 95 seconds before halftime gave VCU its first double-digit lead at 35-24. Isaac Vann's free throw shortly after intermission capped an 18-4 run that made it 48-28 and Bowling Green never got closer than the game's final margin.

Ten different players scored for the Rams. VCU (3-0) scored 30 points off Bowling Green's miscues; however, the Falcons owned a 47-31 rebounding advantage. Bowling Green missed 10 of its 27 free throws.

Demajeo Wiggins led Bowling Green with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Dylan Frye scored 12 and Justin Turner scored 10.

Key Players
J. Turner
I. Vann
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
50.0 Field Goal % 33.3
40.0 Three Point % 0.0
66.7 Free Throw % 61.5
+ 3 Daeqwon Plowden made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Xavier Jackson 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Xavier Jackson 15.0
  KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Daeqwon Plowden made layup, assist by Ethan Good 40.0
  Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Daeqwon Plowden 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Jackson 1:01
  Dylan Frye missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
  Dylan Frye missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Marcus Evans 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Tayler Mattos 1:08
Team Stats
Points 61 72
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 17-27 (63.0%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 47 31
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 28 19
Team 4 1
Assists 8 13
Steals 6 11
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 25 15
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 0 0
1
D. Wiggins F
18 PTS, 13 REB
2
M. Evans G
12 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Bowling Green 1-2 283361
home team logo VCU 3-0 423072
O/U 152, VCU -8
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Bowling Green 1-2 85.5 PPG 52.5 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo VCU 3-0 69.0 PPG 48.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
D. Wiggins F 12.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 1.0 APG 33.3 FG%
10
V. Williams G 3.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Wiggins F 18 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
10
V. Williams G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
35.2 FG% 36.2
33.3 3PT FG% 27.6
63.0 FT% 78.6
Bowling Green
Starters
D. Wiggins
D. Frye
J. Turner
A. Lillard
J. Uju
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wiggins 31 18 13 0 0 0 6 4 4/7 0/0 10/11 6 7
D. Frye 32 12 2 1 1 0 4 4 4/9 4/6 0/2 1 1
J. Turner 21 10 6 4 2 0 1 4 4/11 0/3 2/4 2 4
A. Lillard 28 6 3 0 0 1 2 3 1/8 1/3 3/4 0 3
J. Uju 25 0 5 0 1 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
D. Plowden
M. Laster
M. Sierra
C. Fields
E. Good
J. Gadson
T. Mattos
M. Kulackovskis
D. Austin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Plowden 11 8 3 0 1 0 3 3 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 2
M. Laster 17 3 7 2 1 0 6 2 1/5 0/1 1/4 2 5
M. Sierra 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 1
C. Fields 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
E. Good 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gadson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Mattos 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Kulackovskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 43 8 6 1 25 26 19/54 6/18 17/27 15 28
VCU
Starters
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
C. Douglas
M. Crowfield
M. Santos-Silva
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 27 9 5 2 0 0 1 2 3/12 0/4 3/6 4 1
D. Jenkins 29 9 1 2 1 2 2 2 3/10 3/9 0/0 0 1
C. Douglas 27 7 9 0 0 4 2 3 3/5 1/1 0/1 2 7
M. Crowfield 28 3 2 1 1 0 0 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
M. Santos-Silva 17 2 2 1 2 0 0 4 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 1
Bench
M. Evans
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
M. Simms
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
K. Curry
S. Mobley
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Evans 17 12 0 3 5 0 1 3 3/7 1/3 5/5 0 0
V. Williams 22 12 3 1 1 0 2 1 3/6 0/1 6/7 1 2
M. Gilmore 8 7 4 2 0 0 1 4 3/7 0/3 1/1 2 2
M. Simms 18 7 1 1 1 0 0 3 2/3 2/3 1/2 0 1
P. Byrd 8 4 1 0 0 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 1
X. Jackson 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Curry 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 203 72 30 13 11 6 15 25 21/58 8/29 22/28 11 19
NCAA BB Scores