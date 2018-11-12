VCU takes down Bowling Green 72-61 behind Evans, Williams
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Vince Williams and Marcus Evans each scored 12 points and VCU capitalized on 27 Bowling Green turnovers and beat the Falcons 72-61 on Monday night.
Michael Gilmore's 3-point play with 11:15 before halftime gave VCU a 19-17 lead and the Rams led the rest of the way. Williams' layup 95 seconds before halftime gave VCU its first double-digit lead at 35-24. Isaac Vann's free throw shortly after intermission capped an 18-4 run that made it 48-28 and Bowling Green never got closer than the game's final margin.
Ten different players scored for the Rams. VCU (3-0) scored 30 points off Bowling Green's miscues; however, the Falcons owned a 47-31 rebounding advantage. Bowling Green missed 10 of its 27 free throws.
Demajeo Wiggins led Bowling Green with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Dylan Frye scored 12 and Justin Turner scored 10.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|40.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|+ 3
|Daeqwon Plowden made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Xavier Jackson
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Jackson
|15.0
|KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Daeqwon Plowden made layup, assist by Ethan Good
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Daeqwon Plowden
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Jackson
|1:01
|Dylan Frye missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Dylan Frye missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on Marcus Evans
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Tayler Mattos
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|72
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-27 (63.0%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|31
|Offensive
|15
|11
|Defensive
|28
|19
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|25
|15
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bowling Green 1-2
|85.5 PPG
|52.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|VCU 3-0
|69.0 PPG
|48.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Wiggins F
|12.0 PPG
|11.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
10
|V. Williams G
|3.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wiggins F
|18 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|V. Williams G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|63.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiggins
|31
|18
|13
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|10/11
|6
|7
|D. Frye
|32
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/9
|4/6
|0/2
|1
|1
|J. Turner
|21
|10
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/11
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|4
|A. Lillard
|28
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/8
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Uju
|25
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiggins
|31
|18
|13
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|10/11
|6
|7
|D. Frye
|32
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/9
|4/6
|0/2
|1
|1
|J. Turner
|21
|10
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/11
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|4
|A. Lillard
|28
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/8
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Uju
|25
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Plowden
|11
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|M. Laster
|17
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|5
|M. Sierra
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|C. Fields
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Good
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gadson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Mattos
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Kulackovskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|43
|8
|6
|1
|25
|26
|19/54
|6/18
|17/27
|15
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|27
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|0/4
|3/6
|4
|1
|D. Jenkins
|29
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Douglas
|27
|7
|9
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|7
|M. Crowfield
|28
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|17
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|27
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|0/4
|3/6
|4
|1
|D. Jenkins
|29
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Douglas
|27
|7
|9
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|7
|M. Crowfield
|28
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|17
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|17
|12
|0
|3
|5
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|5/5
|0
|0
|V. Williams
|22
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|2
|M. Gilmore
|8
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|2
|M. Simms
|18
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|P. Byrd
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|X. Jackson
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|203
|72
|30
|13
|11
|6
|15
|25
|21/58
|8/29
|22/28
|11
|19
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
74
Final/OT
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
OKLA
TXSA87
67
Final
-
ALAM
RICE59
73
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC76
69
Final
-
AMER
NWEST51
63
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW59
70
Final
-
NAU
SDAK74
90
Final
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
Final
-
TEXSO
IOWAST73
85
Final
-
PVAM
BAYLOR80
91
Final
-
UCDAV
ARK58
81
Final
-
25BUFF
SILL62
53
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAS55
65
Final
-
ILLCHI
DUQ88
89
Final/OT
-
MTSU
BELMONT73
92
Final
-
PENCHST
NORL59
87
Final
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL63
91
Final
-
MOUBP
ARKST54
89
Final
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST58
90
Final
-
MONTT
MNTNA55
79
Final
-
JVILLE
GC59
76
Final
-
UTAH
MINN69
78
Final
-
DENVER
12KSTATE56
64
Final
-
UVM
2KANSAS68
84
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN54
88
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV53
87
Final
-
USD
WASH63
66
Final