MNMTH
STJOES

No Text

Returners lead Saint Joseph's past Monmouth, 78-63

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown Jr. and Lamarr Kimble, both returning after injuries kept them sidelined a year ago, scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, as Saint Joseph's cruised past Monmouth in the campus opener of the Myrtle Beach Invitation on Monday night.

For Brown, it was his second straight game with 20 or more points, and Kimble reached double digits for the second straight game. Pierfrancesco Oliva was in double digits for rebounds (10) for the second straight game and dished five assists.

Monmouth shot the ball well, hitting 26 of 54 shots from the field (48.1 percent), including 4 of 18 from beyond the arc. But Saint Joseph's got Monmouth on sheer volume -- putting up 68 shots from the field and knocking down 28 (41.2 percent) and hitting 7 of 29 from distance. Saint Joseph's also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Monmouth 43-29 with 15 offensive rebounds.

Ray Salnave scored 14 points to lead Monmouth, with Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore each adding 12.

Saint Joseph's travels to South Carolina Tuesday for a tournament game Thursday against Wake Forest.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble 19.0
  Ray Salnave missed layup, blocked by Jared Bynum 21.0
+ 2 Jared Bynum made driving layup 25.0
+ 2 Mustapha Traore made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 45.0
+ 1 Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Melik Martin 59.0
+ 2 Melik Martin made floating jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Taylor Funk made layup, assist by Jared Bynum 1:37
+ 2 Ray Salnave made driving layup 1:55
  Defensive rebound by Melik Martin 1:59
Team Stats
Points 63 78
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 28-68 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 44
Offensive 2 14
Defensive 25 27
Team 4 3
Assists 13 17
Steals 4 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Salnave G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
C. Brown F
21 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Monmouth 0-3 234063
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-0 294978
O/U 152.5, STJOES -15.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
O/U 152.5, STJOES -15.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Monmouth 0-3 67.5 PPG 33 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-0 79.0 PPG 39 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
0
R. Salnave G 9.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.5 APG 41.2 FG%
2
C. Brown F 20.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.0 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Salnave G 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
2
C. Brown F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
48.1 FG% 41.2
22.2 3PT FG% 24.1
50.0 FT% 68.2
Monmouth
Starters
R. Salnave
M. Traore
D. Hammond
L. Pillari
N. Rutherford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Salnave 30 14 4 2 0 0 2 4 5/9 1/3 3/5 0 4
M. Traore 24 12 4 1 0 2 1 3 5/10 0/0 2/6 0 4
D. Hammond 30 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 5/13 1/8 1/1 1 4
L. Pillari 23 5 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/4 0/2 1/2 0 2
N. Rutherford 34 4 7 2 1 1 4 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 6
Starters
R. Salnave
M. Traore
D. Hammond
L. Pillari
N. Rutherford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Salnave 30 14 4 2 0 0 2 4 5/9 1/3 3/5 0 4
M. Traore 24 12 4 1 0 2 1 3 5/10 0/0 2/6 0 4
D. Hammond 30 12 5 1 0 0 0 2 5/13 1/8 1/1 1 4
L. Pillari 23 5 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/4 0/2 1/2 0 2
N. Rutherford 34 4 7 2 1 1 4 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 6
Bench
M. Martin
T. Gross Jr.
D. Quinn
M. McClary
G. Papas
S. Ibiezugbe
N. Rutty
S. Chaput
D. Calloway Jr.
M. James Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Martin 21 7 1 0 0 1 0 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
T. Gross Jr. 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Quinn 9 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. McClary 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Papas 9 2 0 4 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Ibiezugbe 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Rutty 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Chaput 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Calloway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 63 27 13 4 5 9 18 26/54 4/18 7/14 2 25
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
L. Kimble
T. Funk
A. Longpre
J. Bynum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 23 21 5 0 0 0 1 3 7/12 1/4 6/7 3 2
L. Kimble 39 19 6 4 0 0 2 1 5/14 1/8 8/10 0 6
T. Funk 26 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 3 4
A. Longpre 19 8 7 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 6
J. Bynum 36 7 1 5 2 1 1 2 3/11 1/4 0/0 1 0
Starters
C. Brown
L. Kimble
T. Funk
A. Longpre
J. Bynum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 23 21 5 0 0 0 1 3 7/12 1/4 6/7 3 2
L. Kimble 39 19 6 4 0 0 2 1 5/14 1/8 8/10 0 6
T. Funk 26 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 3 4
A. Longpre 19 8 7 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 6
J. Bynum 36 7 1 5 2 1 1 2 3/11 1/4 0/0 1 0
Bench
L. Edwards
P. Oliva
C. Clover
M. Lodge
T. Holston
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Edwards 15 11 3 0 0 0 0 1 5/7 1/3 0/1 1 2
P. Oliva 25 4 10 5 1 0 2 4 2/6 0/1 0/2 4 6
C. Clover 16 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 1
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 78 41 17 4 1 6 16 28/68 7/29 15/22 14 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores