Returners lead Saint Joseph's past Monmouth, 78-63
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown Jr. and Lamarr Kimble, both returning after injuries kept them sidelined a year ago, scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, as Saint Joseph's cruised past Monmouth in the campus opener of the Myrtle Beach Invitation on Monday night.
For Brown, it was his second straight game with 20 or more points, and Kimble reached double digits for the second straight game. Pierfrancesco Oliva was in double digits for rebounds (10) for the second straight game and dished five assists.
Monmouth shot the ball well, hitting 26 of 54 shots from the field (48.1 percent), including 4 of 18 from beyond the arc. But Saint Joseph's got Monmouth on sheer volume -- putting up 68 shots from the field and knocking down 28 (41.2 percent) and hitting 7 of 29 from distance. Saint Joseph's also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Monmouth 43-29 with 15 offensive rebounds.
Ray Salnave scored 14 points to lead Monmouth, with Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore each adding 12.
Saint Joseph's travels to South Carolina Tuesday for a tournament game Thursday against Wake Forest.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|19.0
|Ray Salnave missed layup, blocked by Jared Bynum
|21.0
|+ 2
|Jared Bynum made driving layup
|25.0
|+ 2
|Mustapha Traore made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford
|45.0
|+ 1
|Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Melik Martin
|59.0
|+ 2
|Melik Martin made floating jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|Taylor Funk made layup, assist by Jared Bynum
|1:37
|+ 2
|Ray Salnave made driving layup
|1:55
|Defensive rebound by Melik Martin
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|78
|Field Goals
|26-54 (48.1%)
|28-68 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|7-29 (24.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|44
|Offensive
|2
|14
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Monmouth 0-3
|67.5 PPG
|33 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Saint Joseph's 2-0
|79.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Salnave G
|9.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|4.5 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
2
|C. Brown F
|20.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|54.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Salnave G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|C. Brown F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|24.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Salnave
|30
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/9
|1/3
|3/5
|0
|4
|M. Traore
|24
|12
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/6
|0
|4
|D. Hammond
|30
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/13
|1/8
|1/1
|1
|4
|L. Pillari
|23
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Rutherford
|34
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Salnave
|30
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/9
|1/3
|3/5
|0
|4
|M. Traore
|24
|12
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/6
|0
|4
|D. Hammond
|30
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/13
|1/8
|1/1
|1
|4
|L. Pillari
|23
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Rutherford
|34
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Martin
|21
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Gross Jr.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Quinn
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. McClary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Papas
|9
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Ibiezugbe
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Rutty
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Chaput
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Calloway Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|63
|27
|13
|4
|5
|9
|18
|26/54
|4/18
|7/14
|2
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|23
|21
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/12
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|2
|L. Kimble
|39
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|1/8
|8/10
|0
|6
|T. Funk
|26
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|4
|A. Longpre
|19
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|6
|J. Bynum
|36
|7
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|23
|21
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/12
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|2
|L. Kimble
|39
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|1/8
|8/10
|0
|6
|T. Funk
|26
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|4
|A. Longpre
|19
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|6
|J. Bynum
|36
|7
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Edwards
|15
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|2
|P. Oliva
|25
|4
|10
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/2
|4
|6
|C. Clover
|16
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|78
|41
|17
|4
|1
|6
|16
|28/68
|7/29
|15/22
|14
|27
