James, Calixte lead Oklahoma past UTSA 87-67
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger got a lot accomplished in the Sooners' first road trip of the season.
The veteran coach helped some old friends, his team bonded during a week on the road and, most importantly, Oklahoma opened the season with two blowout victories.
Christian James scored 24 points, Aaron Calixte had 18 and the Sooners overcame an early challenge to beat UTSA 87-67 on Monday night.
Oklahoma (2-0) closed the game on a 39-15 run to remain unbeaten following its second straight road contest to open the season.
''I liked their response to the run, but of course we didn't like their runs,'' Kruger said. ''But (UTSA coach Steve) Henson has got a good club and we knew they'd fight hard and compete and I thought they did a great job of that. Proud of our guys to be able to handle it there late and pull away and create a little bit of a margin.''
Henson played for Kruger at Kansas State and served as his assistant at UNLV from 2004-2011 and at Oklahoma from 2011-2016 before taking over at UTSA.
''High, major programs don't leave home very often in non- conference,'' Henson acknowledged. ''For them to come in here and help us have this kind of atmosphere just tells you the kind of person coach Kruger is.''
The Roadrunners had their largest attendance in years with 2,500 fans as UTSA kept pace with Oklahoma for much of the game.
Keaton Wallace scored 16 points and Giovanni De Nicolao had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (0-2).
The game was a series of big runs with Oklahoma opening and closing the game in dominating fashion.
''In stretches we weren't doing what we needed to and then at other times we did a great job defensively,'' Kruger said. ''So, we've got to get that great job part for 40 minutes.''
UTSA missed its first 16 shots and committed five turnovers in falling behind 7-0 in the opening seven minutes. The Roadrunners first basket came eight minutes into the game on a layup by Adrian Rodriguez.
The Sooners didn't fare much better, opening 4 for 17. The offensive struggles enabled the Roadrunners to tie it at 26 on Rodriguez's hook shot. Oklahoma closed the second half on an 11-1 run.
''You always focus on the good stuff,'' Kruger said. ''You always focus on the good and then you learn from the bad. That's how you get better.''
UTSA responded by opening the second half on a 19-6 run to take its first lead at 48-46 on De Nicolao's shot.
The Roadrunners were unable to maintain the pace, closing the game as they began by missing shots. UTSA closed the game shooting 3 for 12.
''They flipped it on us,'' Henson said. ''They started getting what they wanted. In hindsight, I probably should have burned another timeout. We used two in the first half, which we don't usually do so we only had two left. We certainly wanted to have one way down the stretch. We just couldn't get to that next media timeout.''
PLEASANT JOURNEY
Kruger got to visit Henson and another former Sooners assistant, Lew Hill, who is coaching Texas-Rio Grande Valley, during their two-game road trip.
While helping out his former assistants' programs was key to Kruger's decision to travel, he also had some selfish reasons.
''Any time you go on the road and experience life away from Norman in a tough arena, that's going to help the team,'' Kruger said. ''We had good stretches in both ballgames and we had stretches we can learn from in both ballgames. So, it's been hugely beneficial.''
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners got the early challenge they wanted after a blowout victory in its season opener. Oklahoma spent the weekend in San Antonio, taking in a Spurs game and bonding in preparation for a hectic close to the year. ... It was the first time the Sooners have opened the season with two road games outside Oklahoma since 1938.
UTSA: The Roadrunners kept pace with the Sooners until midway through the second half when they struggled to make a shot. After a one-point loss in its season opener, a blowout victory was not any better for the young Roadrunners.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma plays at home for the first time this season when it hosts Wofford on Sunday.
UTSA travels to take on Oklahoma State on Wednesday in its second straight game against a Big 12 opponent.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Nick Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Wallace
|17.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Calixte made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Giovanni De Nicolao
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|31.0
|Aaron Calixte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 2
|Keaton Wallace made floating jump shot
|57.0
|+ 2
|Jamal Bieniemy made driving layup
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Calixte
|1:20
|Aaron Calixte missed floating jump shot
|1:22
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|67
|Field Goals
|35-69 (50.7%)
|26-73 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|42
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|31
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma 2-0
|91.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|16.0 APG
|UT-San Antonio 0-2
|76.0 PPG
|52 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|C. James G
|29.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|52.9 FG%
|
22
|K. Wallace G
|15.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|30.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. James G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|K. Wallace G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.7
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|33
|24
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/10
|3/5
|5/5
|1
|2
|A. Calixte
|28
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6/17
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Manek
|28
|10
|11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|9
|J. McNeace
|21
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Doolittle
|26
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|33
|24
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8/10
|3/5
|5/5
|1
|2
|A. Calixte
|28
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6/17
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Manek
|28
|10
|11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|9
|J. McNeace
|21
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Doolittle
|26
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bieniemy
|21
|8
|2
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Reynolds
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Odomes
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Kuath
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Freeman
|9
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|H. Polla
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|40
|13
|8
|5
|14
|14
|35/69
|8/19
|9/11
|9
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wallace
|26
|16
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6/18
|4/12
|0/0
|2
|2
|N. Allen
|34
|15
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. De Nicolao
|31
|12
|10
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|4/15
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|8
|B. Frohnen
|35
|9
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|7
|A. Bior
|22
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wallace
|26
|16
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6/18
|4/12
|0/0
|2
|2
|N. Allen
|34
|15
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. De Nicolao
|31
|12
|10
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|4/15
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|8
|B. Frohnen
|35
|9
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|7
|A. Bior
|22
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Rodriguez
|16
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Bynum
|20
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Iyaye
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Van Ry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hellums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Stanojevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Timperman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Escheik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|36
|13
|5
|3
|20
|16
|26/73
|9/29
|6/7
|12
|24
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
74
Final/OT
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
OKLA
TXSA87
67
Final
-
ALAM
RICE59
73
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC76
69
Final
-
AMER
NWEST51
63
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW59
70
Final
-
NAU
SDAK74
90
Final
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
Final
-
TEXSO
IOWAST73
85
Final
-
PVAM
BAYLOR80
91
Final
-
UCDAV
ARK58
81
Final
-
25BUFF
SILL62
53
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAS55
65
Final
-
ILLCHI
DUQ88
89
Final/OT
-
MTSU
BELMONT73
92
Final
-
PENCHST
NORL59
87
Final
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL63
91
Final
-
MOUBP
ARKST54
89
Final
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST58
90
Final
-
MONTT
MNTNA55
79
Final
-
JVILLE
GC59
76
Final
-
UTAH
MINN69
78
Final
-
DENVER
12KSTATE56
64
Final
-
UVM
2KANSAS68
84
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN54
88
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV53
87
Final
-
USD
WASH63
66
Final