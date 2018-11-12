Wilson-Frame scores 24, Pitt tops Troy 84-75 to move to 3-0
PITTSBURGH (AP) Jared Wilson-Frame scored 24 points off the bench and freshman point guard Xavier Johnson had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Pittsburgh remained unbeaten with an 84-75 victory over Troy on Monday night.
Kene Chukwuka added a career-high 13 points for the Panthers and Terrell Brown chipped in 12 as Pitt improved to 3-0.
First-year head coach Jeff Capel suspended Wilson-Frame for last week's season opener for a violation of team rules. The Panthers played so capably without Wilson-Frame - the program's leading scorer last season - that Capel opted to keep Wilson-Frame out of the starting lineup upon his return, hoping the burly senior guard could provide some scoring punch off the bench.
Wilson-Frame has responded brilliantly. He scored a team-high 20 points in a victory over Virginia Military Institute last Friday and backed it up by knocking down 9 of 15 shots - including 6 of 10 3-pointers - as the Panthers held off a spirited effort by the Trojans (1-2).
Jordon Varnado led Troy with 22 points and Alex Hicks added 16 and Troy hung around despite never leading and shooting just 35 percent (22 of 63) from the floor.
Wilson-Frame knocked down three straight 3-pointers midway through the second half as the Panthers built a 14-point lead but Troy refused to go away. The Trojans never led but drew within seven in the final minute before finally succumbing.
Capel is spending his first weeks on the job trying to get a feel for a group that has a mixture of holdovers from a team that went winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and a handful of freshmen that are part of his long-term plans to turn the program around.
Johnson is a key part of the process. His athleticism gives the Panthers a dimension they've missed at point guard in recent years and he has quickly adapted to the up-tempo style Capel is trying to implement. The 6-foot-3 Johnson has the quickness to get in the lane with ease against smaller, slower opponents. He made it a point to get Pitt's big men involved early, freeing up Chukwuka and Brown for easy layups after creating a mismatch with his penetration.
THE TAKEAWAY
Troy: The Trojans, picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt Conference, will be a handful for league opponents. Troy blocked five shots and refused to bail in the second half after Wilson-Frame got hot.
Pitt: Rebounding is going to be an issue all season for the undersized Panthers. Troy was able to hang around for so long despite its shooting issues by crashing the offensive glass. Both teams finished with 37 rebounds but the Trojans had 14 offensive boards, which translated to a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points.
UP NEXT
Troy: host Southern Miss on Thursday.
Pitt: Welcomes Central Arkansas on Thursday
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|29.0
|Charles Norman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 1
|Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on BJ Miller
|43.0
|+ 1
|Jordon Varnado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Jordon Varnado made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Hicks
|1:02
|Jared Wilson-Frame missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Lost ball turnover on Jordon Varnado
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|84
|Field Goals
|22-63 (34.9%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|25-28 (89.3%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Troy 1-2
|76.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Pittsburgh 3-0
|81.5 PPG
|46 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Varnado F
|13.5 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
4
|J. Wilson-Frame G
|20.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Varnado F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|J. Wilson-Frame G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.9
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|89.3
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Varnado
|38
|22
|11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5/15
|0/2
|12/13
|5
|6
|A. Hicks
|26
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6/12
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|3
|B. Miller
|36
|13
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|36
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Adams
|28
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Varnado
|38
|22
|11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5/15
|0/2
|12/13
|5
|6
|A. Hicks
|26
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6/12
|1/3
|3/5
|3
|3
|B. Miller
|36
|13
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|36
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Adams
|28
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williams
|12
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|3
|C. Norman
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Burnett
|12
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Simon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sahinkaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rodgers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|32
|14
|4
|5
|7
|16
|22/63
|6/21
|25/28
|10
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|37
|15
|7
|9
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|6
|K. Chukwuka
|22
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. McGowens
|26
|12
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|1
|M. Ellison
|35
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|4
|A. Toney
|23
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|37
|15
|7
|9
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|6
|K. Chukwuka
|22
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. McGowens
|26
|12
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|1
|M. Ellison
|35
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|4
|A. Toney
|23
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson-Frame
|30
|24
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9/15
|6/10
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Brown
|13
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|S. N'Dir
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Davis
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ilegomah
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mascaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|32
|20
|1
|2
|9
|18
|30/60
|10/27
|14/17
|7
|25
-
ILLCHI
DUQ71
62
2nd 4:33
-
PENCHST
NORL53
79
2nd 5:08
-
MTSU
BELMONT59
67
2nd 11:00
-
LAMON
TEXAS48
61
2nd 3:58
-
PVAM
BAYLOR57
59
2nd 9:23
-
25BUFF
SILL57
43
2nd 4:15
-
AMER
NWEST45
52
2nd 6:20 BTN+
-
ALAM
RICE59
71
2nd 52.20
-
NAU
SDAK65
73
2nd 6:16
-
TXLTH
UIW53
60
2nd 2:21
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
2nd 0.0
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC58
53
2nd 7:06
-
OKLA
TXSA72
59
2nd 5:07 CBSSN
-
UCDAV
ARK41
54
2nd 9:58 SECN
-
TEXSO
IOWAST56
70
2nd 7:27
-
MOUBP
ARKST10
14
1st 10:37
-
UVM
2KANSAS34
33
1st 3:01 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST14
30
1st 4:23 PACN
-
DENVER
12KSTATE21
26
1st 3:45 ESP3
-
JVILLE
GC12
22
1st 6:55
-
UTAH
MINN18
22
1st 5:21
-
MONTT
MNTNA17
30
1st 2:40
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL20
39
1st 0.0 FS1
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
72
Final/OT
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN0
0
10:00pm
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
USD
WASH0
0145 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm PACN