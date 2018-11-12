TROY
Wilson-Frame scores 24, Pitt tops Troy 84-75 to move to 3-0

  • Nov 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Jared Wilson-Frame scored 24 points off the bench and freshman point guard Xavier Johnson had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Pittsburgh remained unbeaten with an 84-75 victory over Troy on Monday night.

Kene Chukwuka added a career-high 13 points for the Panthers and Terrell Brown chipped in 12 as Pitt improved to 3-0.

First-year head coach Jeff Capel suspended Wilson-Frame for last week's season opener for a violation of team rules. The Panthers played so capably without Wilson-Frame - the program's leading scorer last season - that Capel opted to keep Wilson-Frame out of the starting lineup upon his return, hoping the burly senior guard could provide some scoring punch off the bench.

Wilson-Frame has responded brilliantly. He scored a team-high 20 points in a victory over Virginia Military Institute last Friday and backed it up by knocking down 9 of 15 shots - including 6 of 10 3-pointers - as the Panthers held off a spirited effort by the Trojans (1-2).

Jordon Varnado led Troy with 22 points and Alex Hicks added 16 and Troy hung around despite never leading and shooting just 35 percent (22 of 63) from the floor.

Wilson-Frame knocked down three straight 3-pointers midway through the second half as the Panthers built a 14-point lead but Troy refused to go away. The Trojans never led but drew within seven in the final minute before finally succumbing.

Capel is spending his first weeks on the job trying to get a feel for a group that has a mixture of holdovers from a team that went winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and a handful of freshmen that are part of his long-term plans to turn the program around.

Johnson is a key part of the process. His athleticism gives the Panthers a dimension they've missed at point guard in recent years and he has quickly adapted to the up-tempo style Capel is trying to implement. The 6-foot-3 Johnson has the quickness to get in the lane with ease against smaller, slower opponents. He made it a point to get Pitt's big men involved early, freeing up Chukwuka and Brown for easy layups after creating a mismatch with his penetration.

THE TAKEAWAY

Troy: The Trojans, picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt Conference, will be a handful for league opponents. Troy blocked five shots and refused to bail in the second half after Wilson-Frame got hot.

Pitt: Rebounding is going to be an issue all season for the undersized Panthers. Troy was able to hang around for so long despite its shooting issues by crashing the offensive glass. Both teams finished with 37 rebounds but the Trojans had 14 offensive boards, which translated to a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Troy: host Southern Miss on Thursday.

Pitt: Welcomes Central Arkansas on Thursday

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 75 84
Field Goals 22-63 (34.9%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 25-28 (89.3%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 22 25
Team 5 5
Assists 14 20
Steals 4 1
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Varnado F
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
4
J. Wilson-Frame G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Troy 1-2 354075
home team logo Pittsburgh 3-0 404484
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
away team logo Troy 1-2 76.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 18.5 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 3-0 81.5 PPG 46 RPG 17.0 APG
23
J. Varnado F 13.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.5 APG 33.3 FG%
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0 APG 60.0 FG%
23
J. Varnado F 22 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
34.9 FG% 50.0
28.6 3PT FG% 37.0
89.3 FT% 82.4
Troy
Starters
J. Varnado
A. Hicks
B. Miller
J. Johnson
D. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Varnado 38 22 11 1 1 2 2 3 5/15 0/2 12/13 5 6
A. Hicks 26 16 6 1 0 1 2 2 6/12 1/3 3/5 3 3
B. Miller 36 13 3 6 1 0 1 4 5/9 1/2 2/2 1 2
J. Johnson 36 6 2 2 0 1 1 1 2/10 2/6 0/0 0 2
D. Adams 28 3 5 2 0 0 0 1 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 5
Bench
Z. Williams
C. Norman
M. Burnett
K. Simon
D. Thomas
A. Sahinkaya
J. Tuck
D. Foster
E. Walker
S. Rodgers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Williams 12 9 4 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 1/2 4/4 1 3
C. Norman 10 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 1
M. Burnett 12 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Simon 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sahinkaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Rodgers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 32 14 4 5 7 16 22/63 6/21 25/28 10 22
Pittsburgh
Starters
X. Johnson
K. Chukwuka
T. McGowens
M. Ellison
A. Toney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Johnson 37 15 7 9 0 0 3 2 5/12 2/7 3/4 1 6
K. Chukwuka 22 13 6 0 0 0 2 3 6/9 1/2 0/0 3 3
T. McGowens 26 12 2 5 1 0 1 2 3/5 1/2 5/5 1 1
M. Ellison 35 6 6 3 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 2/4 2 4
A. Toney 23 2 2 2 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Wilson-Frame
T. Brown
S. N'Dir
K. Davis
P. Ilegomah
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
S. Stevenson
C. Aiken Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 30 24 4 1 0 0 0 2 9/15 6/10 0/0 0 4
T. Brown 13 12 5 0 0 1 0 0 4/5 0/0 4/4 0 5
S. N'Dir 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Davis 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Ilegomah 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 32 20 1 2 9 18 30/60 10/27 14/17 7 25
NCAA BB Scores