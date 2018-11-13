Nowell scores 18 as Washington holds off San Diego 66-63
SEATTLE (AP) Jaylen Nowell scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Noah Dickerson added 16 points, and Washington held off a late rally to beat San Diego 66-63 on Monday night.
Washington led 55-47 with 10 minutes left, but watched the Toreros turn the final seconds into an uncomfortable finish for the home team. Nowell's two free throws with 25 seconds left ended up giving the Huskies (2-1) the cushion they needed and forced San Diego to try a contested 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Tyler Williams had a look at a corner 3-pointer for the Toreros, but it hit off the front rim and the Huskies were able to escape with the victory.
Nowell hit 6 of 11 shots, but Washington's offense again lagged. Nahziah Carter added 11 points off the bench.
Olin Carter III led the Toreros (2-1) with 17 points and Isaiah Pineiro added 14 despite foul trouble that limited his time in the first half. Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and 11 rebounds and helped the Toreros take a 32-31 lead at halftime.
San Diego scored 16 straight points that spanned the end of the first half and opening minutes of the second and took a nine-point lead with 16 minutes left. That's when Washington erupted on a 19-2 run that appeared it would be enough to shake the Toreros. Hameir Wright's 3-pointer gave the Huskies a 55-47 lead with 10 minutes remaining.
But San Diego didn't go away, scoring 12 of the next 14 points and taking a 59-57 lead on Isaiah Wright's 3. Dickerson pulled Washington even at 59-all and two free throws from Hameir Wright gave the Huskies a 61-60 lead. Two more free throws from Dickerson gave Washington a 63-60 lead with 1:46 left. After a San Diego turnover, David Crisp split free throws, but Pineiro scored in the lane with a minute left to cut the lead in half.
Dickerson appeared to have a clean look underneath but his shot was blocked by Massalski, who in turn was fouled at the other end off a scramble. He hit the first, but the second rimmed out. Nowell was fouled and hit both free throws, and Washington escaped.
FORGETTABLE TRIP
Washington's road trip and loss to No. 9 Auburn was forgettable for multiple reasons. First, the Huskies played poorly in the 88-66 loss that dropped them out of The AP Top 25. Turned out that was just the start. Freshman Elijah Hardy broke his left hand in the few moments he played against the Tigers and is likely to miss six weeks. And the Huskies bus caught fire as it made its way to the airport for the charter flight back to Seattle. The majority of Washington's gear and equipment was undamaged in the fire.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego: The Toreros first foray against a Pac-12 opponent has to be considered successful. The Toreros have three more chances to get a win against a Pac-12 team this season, including Colorado at home next week.
Washington: The starting backcourt of Mattisee Thybulle and Crisp had a combined 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. That's not good enough for the Huskies to be successful offensively.
UP NEXT
San Diego: The Toreros return home to face San Diego Christian on Thursday.
Washington: The Huskies begin play in the Vancouver Shootout on Sunday vs. Santa Clara.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|30.0
|Three Point %
|26.7
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Offensive rebound by San Diego
|0.0
|Tyler Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Williams
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|29.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Yauhen Massalski made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Noah Dickerson
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|31.0
|Isaiah Pineiro missed jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|66
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|31
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|16
|10
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego 2-1
|79.5 PPG
|42 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Washington 2-1
|69.5 PPG
|36 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|O. Carter III G
|14.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|56.5 FG%
|
5
|J. Nowell G
|16.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Carter III G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Nowell G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Carter III
|36
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/14
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|I. Pineiro
|29
|14
|7
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|6
|Y. Massalski
|28
|12
|11
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|3/6
|6
|5
|I. Wright
|39
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Williams
|39
|3
|4
|9
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Floresca
|13
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Martinez
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Calcaterra
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hylton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jonah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|63
|29
|16
|2
|5
|17
|15
|25/53
|6/16
|7/11
|8
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|32
|18
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|1
|N. Dickerson
|29
|16
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|4
|D. Crisp
|33
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|4
|M. Thybulle
|36
|6
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Timmins
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|19
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|H. Wright
|29
|9
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Green
|18
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|66
|29
|10
|10
|5
|8
|16
|23/56
|5/19
|15/17
|9
|20
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
74
Final/OT
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
OKLA
TXSA87
67
Final
-
ALAM
RICE59
73
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC76
69
Final
-
AMER
NWEST51
63
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW59
70
Final
-
NAU
SDAK74
90
Final
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
Final
-
TEXSO
IOWAST73
85
Final
-
PVAM
BAYLOR80
91
Final
-
UCDAV
ARK58
81
Final
-
25BUFF
SILL62
53
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAS55
65
Final
-
ILLCHI
DUQ88
89
Final/OT
-
MTSU
BELMONT73
92
Final
-
PENCHST
NORL59
87
Final
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL63
91
Final
-
MOUBP
ARKST54
89
Final
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST58
90
Final
-
MONTT
MNTNA55
79
Final
-
JVILLE
GC59
76
Final
-
UTAH
MINN69
78
Final
-
DENVER
12KSTATE56
64
Final
-
UVM
2KANSAS68
84
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN54
88
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV53
87
Final
-
USD
WASH63
66
Final