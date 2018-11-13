NORFLK
South Carolina cruises past Norfolk State 81-64

  STATS AP
  Nov 13, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Senior guard Hassani Gravett and freshman guard A.J. Lawson scored 18 points apiece and South Carolina whipped Norfolk State 81-64 Tuesday night in its final tuneup before the conclusion of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff.

Justin Minaya scored 10 points and Felipe Haase had nine for the Gamecocks (2-1) while the Spartans (2-2) got 15 points from Nic Thomas. South Carolina swished 11 3-pointers just two games after going 0-for-18 from long range, with Gravett connecting on five and Lawson hitting three.

Norfolk wilted under the barrage after a first half where it could have stayed closer because of South Carolina foul trouble. Starting bigs Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar were each on the bench but the Spartans were 14-of-22 from the free-throw line, allowing South Carolina to take a 14-point lead into halftime.

The lead swelled to as many as 28 in the second half as the Gamecocks cruised to the finish.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks needed to answer after a shocking loss to Stony Brook. They have young talent but they won't go anywhere if Silva and Kotsar don't play to their best every night.

Norfolk State: The Spartans are trying to build up enough experience before they hit the MEAC schedule. They only lost to two-time defending champ N.C. Central by a point last year and feel they match up well.

UP NEXT

Each team heads to the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut to conclude their stays in the Hall of Fame Tipoff.

South Carolina: plays Providence on Saturday, an unranked team but the first major name on the schedule. The Friars have made the last five NCAA tournaments.

Norfolk State: faces Siena Saturday trying to get back over .500 for the season. They could play Stony Brook, which beat South Carolina last week, on Sunday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson 13.0
  Joe Bryant Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Derrik Jamerson Jr. 18.0
  Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by BJ Fitzgerald 26.0
  A.J. Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 A.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Joe Bryant Jr. 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant 31.0
  Joe Bryant Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Keyshawn Bryant 42.0
Team Stats
Points 64 81
Field Goals 20-47 (42.6%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 36
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 21 27
Team 0 5
Assists 8 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
14
N. Thomas G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
2
H. Gravett G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
Norfolk State
Starters
N. Thomas
J. Butler
A. Long
S. Whitley
C. Kelly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Thomas 30 15 1 1 0 0 1 1 5/9 5/7 0/1 0 1
J. Butler 16 8 2 0 0 1 2 4 2/4 0/0 4/4 1 1
A. Long 33 8 6 0 0 1 3 1 3/6 0/0 2/4 1 5
S. Whitley 26 4 3 1 0 0 7 3 1/3 0/1 2/4 0 3
C. Kelly 15 3 1 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 1/3 0 1
Bench
M. Pitt
J. Bryant Jr.
A. Branch
D. Jamerson Jr.
K. Chavis
C. Ford
B. Fitzgerald
O. Momah
J. Bishop
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Pitt 20 8 0 3 0 0 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 0
J. Bryant Jr. 9 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 1/4 1/1 0 1
A. Branch 14 5 0 2 2 0 0 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 0
D. Jamerson Jr. 19 3 5 0 2 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 4
K. Chavis 12 2 3 0 1 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 2/3 0 3
C. Ford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Fitzgerald 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 24 8 5 3 15 22 20/47 10/22 14/22 3 21
South Carolina
Starters
A. Lawson
J. Minaya
C. Silva
M. Kotsar
T. Campbell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lawson 30 18 6 8 1 1 5 2 6/13 3/7 3/6 0 6
J. Minaya 28 10 3 2 1 0 2 3 4/10 1/7 1/1 0 3
C. Silva 26 8 4 2 2 3 1 3 4/6 0/0 0/1 1 3
M. Kotsar 23 8 4 1 0 1 2 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 4
T. Campbell 22 3 4 2 3 0 0 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 0 4
Bench
H. Gravett
F. Haase
K. Bryant
T. Moss
J. Cudd
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
A. Frink
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Gravett 26 18 4 4 0 2 0 2 6/9 5/6 1/2 2 2
F. Haase 20 9 3 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/1 7/8 0 3
K. Bryant 13 4 2 1 0 0 4 2 1/1 0/0 2/3 1 1
T. Moss 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Cudd 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 31 21 7 8 14 16 28/54 11/29 14/21 4 27
