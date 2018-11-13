SFA
MIAMI

No Text

Miami offense cruises past Stephen F. Austin, 96-58

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Ebuka Izundu had career highs with 22 points and 17 rebounds as Miami defeated Stephen F. Austin 96-58 Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes were never threatened after a 19-5 spurt midway through the first half. DJ Vasiljevic's third consecutive 3-pointer with 8:54 remaining capped the run and increased Miami's lead to 30-13.

Izundu shot 11-of-13 from the field and also blocked four shots. Vasiljevic finished with 17 points and shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

Chris Lykes scored 20 points and Anthony Lawrence finished with 18 points for Miami (2-0). Zach Johnson was the Hurricanes' fifth scorer in double figures with 15.

Lykes' short jumper with 55 seconds remaining gave the Hurricanes a 53-32 lead at halftime.

Karl Nicholas scored 15 points to lead the Lumberjacks (2-1).

BIG PICTURE:

Stephen F. Austin: Tuesday's game was the Lumberjacks' first regular season contest against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. Stephen F. Austin lost a second-round NCAA tournament game against Notre Dame in 2016.

Miami: forward Dewan Hernandez missed his second game as the school and the NCAA continue to review his eligibility. Hernandez, the Hurricanes' top returning scorer, declared for the 2018 NBA draft but did not retain an agent. Hernandez withdrew from the draft and returned to Miami for his junior season.

UP NEXT:

Stephen F. Austin: the Lumberjacks return home to face Marist November 20.

Miami: the Hurricanes conclude their three-game homestand Saturday against Bethune Cookman.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jovan Grujic made layup, assist by Mitchell Seraille 18.0
+ 3 Zach Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg 50.0
  Jovan Grujic missed hook shot 52.0
  Lost ball turnover on Zach Johnson 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Zach Johnson 1:05
  Deng Gak missed dunk 1:07
  Offensive rebound by Deng Gak 1:11
  Zach Johnson missed floating jump shot 1:13
+ 1 Nathan Bain made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:31
+ 1 Nathan Bain made 1st of 2 free throws 1:31
Team Stats
Points 58 96
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 37-69 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 41
Offensive 13 16
Defensive 19 23
Team 2 2
Assists 8 22
Steals 5 10
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
00
K. Nicholas F
17 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
15
E. Izundu C
22 PTS, 18 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo SF Austin 2-1 322658
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 2-0 534396
O/U 142.5, MIAMI -15.5
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
O/U 142.5, MIAMI -15.5
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SF Austin 2-1 75.5 PPG 30 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 2-0 83.0 PPG 50 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
K. Nicholas F 7.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 46.2 FG%
15
E. Izundu C 10.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
00
K. Nicholas F 17 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
15
E. Izundu C 22 PTS 18 REB 3 AST
39.3 FG% 53.6
30.8 3PT FG% 47.8
85.7 FT% 61.1
SF Austin
Starters
S. Bogues
N. Bain
D. Fitzgerald
K. Harris
S. Nieminen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Bogues 30 14 1 2 1 1 3 2 5/10 3/5 1/1 0 1
N. Bain 33 7 8 2 1 1 2 3 2/6 0/0 3/3 3 5
D. Fitzgerald 22 6 5 0 0 1 1 1 3/12 0/2 0/0 3 2
K. Harris 29 5 5 2 2 0 4 3 2/8 0/3 1/2 2 3
S. Nieminen 8 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Nicholas
O. Walker
J. Grujic
J. Hughes
M. Seraille
A. Walton
T. Holyfield
A. Augustin
J. Comeaux
R. Cole
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nicholas 21 17 8 0 0 0 1 1 8/11 0/0 1/1 3 5
O. Walker 18 3 4 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
J. Grujic 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hughes 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Seraille 14 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Walton 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Holyfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Augustin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Comeaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 58 32 8 5 4 17 15 24/61 4/13 6/7 13 19
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
D. Vasiljevic
S. Waardenburg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Izundu 32 22 18 3 3 4 0 1 11/13 0/0 0/1 11 7
C. Lykes 28 20 2 6 3 0 1 1 7/12 2/5 4/5 0 2
A. Lawrence II 31 18 3 3 2 1 1 0 8/12 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Vasiljevic 30 17 4 0 0 0 1 3 4/9 4/7 5/5 1 3
S. Waardenburg 33 2 5 5 1 0 2 3 1/6 0/2 0/1 0 5
Bench
Z. Johnson
D. Gak
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
L. Walker IV
A. Mack
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 28 15 3 4 0 0 3 1 5/11 3/5 2/4 1 2
D. Gak 17 2 4 1 1 1 0 2 1/6 0/0 0/2 3 1
W. Herenton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 96 39 22 10 6 8 11 37/69 11/23 11/18 16 23
NCAA BB Scores