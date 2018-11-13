Miami offense cruises past Stephen F. Austin, 96-58
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Ebuka Izundu had career highs with 22 points and 17 rebounds as Miami defeated Stephen F. Austin 96-58 Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes were never threatened after a 19-5 spurt midway through the first half. DJ Vasiljevic's third consecutive 3-pointer with 8:54 remaining capped the run and increased Miami's lead to 30-13.
Izundu shot 11-of-13 from the field and also blocked four shots. Vasiljevic finished with 17 points and shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc.
Chris Lykes scored 20 points and Anthony Lawrence finished with 18 points for Miami (2-0). Zach Johnson was the Hurricanes' fifth scorer in double figures with 15.
Lykes' short jumper with 55 seconds remaining gave the Hurricanes a 53-32 lead at halftime.
Karl Nicholas scored 15 points to lead the Lumberjacks (2-1).
BIG PICTURE:
Stephen F. Austin: Tuesday's game was the Lumberjacks' first regular season contest against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. Stephen F. Austin lost a second-round NCAA tournament game against Notre Dame in 2016.
Miami: forward Dewan Hernandez missed his second game as the school and the NCAA continue to review his eligibility. Hernandez, the Hurricanes' top returning scorer, declared for the 2018 NBA draft but did not retain an agent. Hernandez withdrew from the draft and returned to Miami for his junior season.
UP NEXT:
Stephen F. Austin: the Lumberjacks return home to face Marist November 20.
Miami: the Hurricanes conclude their three-game homestand Saturday against Bethune Cookman.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|96
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|37-69 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|41
|Offensive
|13
|16
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|8
|22
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SF Austin 2-1
|75.5 PPG
|30 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 2-0
|83.0 PPG
|50 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|K. Nicholas F
|7.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
15
|E. Izundu C
|10.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Nicholas F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|E. Izundu C
|22 PTS
|18 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|30
|14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|N. Bain
|33
|7
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|5
|D. Fitzgerald
|22
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/12
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|2
|K. Harris
|29
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|3
|S. Nieminen
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nicholas
|21
|17
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/11
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|5
|O. Walker
|18
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Grujic
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hughes
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Seraille
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Walton
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Holyfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Augustin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Comeaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|58
|32
|8
|5
|4
|17
|15
|24/61
|4/13
|6/7
|13
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Izundu
|32
|22
|18
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|11/13
|0/0
|0/1
|11
|7
|C. Lykes
|28
|20
|2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|4/5
|0
|2
|A. Lawrence II
|31
|18
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8/12
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Vasiljevic
|30
|17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|5/5
|1
|3
|S. Waardenburg
|33
|2
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|28
|15
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/11
|3/5
|2/4
|1
|2
|D. Gak
|17
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|1
|W. Herenton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|96
|39
|22
|10
|6
|8
|11
|37/69
|11/23
|11/18
|16
|23
