Nwora, Williams power Louisville easily past Southern 104-54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 20 points as Louisville easily dominated Southern 104-54 Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (2-0) never trailed as they shot 58.2 percent. Nwora, a sophomore forward, came off the bench and scored 15 points in the first half. He provided an immediate spark, scoring a layup off a Jaguars turnover just two seconds after checking in. He later got frontcourt steals on consecutive possessions that he turned into back-to-back dunks, the latter of which made it 21-9 with 11:32 remaining.
Louisville kept pulling away throughout the game, leading by as much as 53 points in the final minute. Coach Chris Mack used 13 players, with 12 of the Cardinals scoring.
Malik Williams also came off the bench to post a career-high with 17 points for the Cardinals.
Aaron Ray led the Jaguars (0-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Southern: Facing its third major conference foe in a week, the Jaguars again struggled as they shot just 39.1 percent and committed 23 turnovers. They also had a hard time keeping up with bigger, more athletic Cardinals. By halftime, Southern committed 21 fouls, with two players picking up four each. The Jaguars finished getting whistled for 39 fouls. Three players fouled out, with four more drawing four each.
Louisville: The Cardinals looked much more at ease Tuesday after struggling to put Nicholls State away in coach Mack's debut last Thursday. That may have been due partly to the size advantage Louisville enjoyed over the Jaguars, who did not start anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Louisville outrebounded Southern 37-22 and enjoyed a 38-20 scoring advantage in the paint.
UP NEXT
Southern travels to Fairfax, Va., for a Saturday game at George Mason as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.
Louisville concludes a three-game, season-opening homestand on Friday when it hosts Vermont.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Khwan Fore
|0.0
|Isaiah Rollins missed layup
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Wyatt Battaile, stolen by Marcel Burton
|13.0
|+ 3
|Marcel Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Ray
|37.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Redding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khwan Fore
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Akoy Agau
|54.0
|Aaron Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Ray
|1:06
|Brendon Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Akoy Agau
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Hassan Hussein
|1:49
|Wyatt Battaile missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|104
|Field Goals
|18-46 (39.1%)
|32-55 (58.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-10 (30.0%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|31-39 (79.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|37
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|14
|23
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|22
|13
|Fouls
|39
|27
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Southern 0-3
|57.5 PPG
|37 RPG
|7.5 APG
|Louisville 2-0
|85.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|8.0 APG
|
|39.1
|FG%
|58.2
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|79.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ray
|34
|14
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/12
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|6
|J. Saddler
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Umude
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|E. Reese
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|0
|B. Assie
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ray
|34
|14
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/12
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|6
|J. Saddler
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Umude
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|E. Reese
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|0
|B. Assie
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Burton
|10
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|I. Rollins
|20
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Ennis
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|O. Wilson
|21
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|0
|H. Hussein
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Brooks
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Lee
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Blackmon
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McClinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|54
|22
|6
|2
|0
|22
|39
|18/46
|3/10
|15/24
|8
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Enoch
|13
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|2
|D. Perry
|18
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|2/3
|3/3
|0
|1
|V. King
|21
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Cunningham
|22
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Sutton
|21
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Enoch
|13
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|2
|D. Perry
|18
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|2/3
|3/3
|0
|1
|V. King
|21
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Cunningham
|22
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Sutton
|21
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|18
|20
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7/11
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|4
|M. Williams
|18
|17
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|7/11
|2
|3
|R. McMahon
|21
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Agau
|12
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|2
|K. Fore
|21
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|J. Redding
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Griffin
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Battaile
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|104
|37
|17
|5
|3
|13
|27
|32/55
|9/25
|31/39
|14
|23
