Nwora, Williams power Louisville easily past Southern 104-54

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 20 points as Louisville easily dominated Southern 104-54 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (2-0) never trailed as they shot 58.2 percent. Nwora, a sophomore forward, came off the bench and scored 15 points in the first half. He provided an immediate spark, scoring a layup off a Jaguars turnover just two seconds after checking in. He later got frontcourt steals on consecutive possessions that he turned into back-to-back dunks, the latter of which made it 21-9 with 11:32 remaining.

Louisville kept pulling away throughout the game, leading by as much as 53 points in the final minute. Coach Chris Mack used 13 players, with 12 of the Cardinals scoring.

Malik Williams also came off the bench to post a career-high with 17 points for the Cardinals.

Aaron Ray led the Jaguars (0-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Southern: Facing its third major conference foe in a week, the Jaguars again struggled as they shot just 39.1 percent and committed 23 turnovers. They also had a hard time keeping up with bigger, more athletic Cardinals. By halftime, Southern committed 21 fouls, with two players picking up four each. The Jaguars finished getting whistled for 39 fouls. Three players fouled out, with four more drawing four each.

Louisville: The Cardinals looked much more at ease Tuesday after struggling to put Nicholls State away in coach Mack's debut last Thursday. That may have been due partly to the size advantage Louisville enjoyed over the Jaguars, who did not start anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Louisville outrebounded Southern 37-22 and enjoyed a 38-20 scoring advantage in the paint.

UP NEXT

Southern travels to Fairfax, Va., for a Saturday game at George Mason as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Louisville concludes a three-game, season-opening homestand on Friday when it hosts Vermont.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
away team logo Southern 0-3 57.5 PPG 37 RPG 7.5 APG
home team logo Louisville 2-0 85.0 PPG 41 RPG 8.0 APG
Key Players
14
A. Ray G 5.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 0.0 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 12.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 30.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
A. Ray G 14 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
33
J. Nwora F 20 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
39.1 FG% 58.2
30.0 3PT FG% 36.0
62.5 FT% 79.5
Southern
Starters
A. Ray
J. Saddler
S. Umude
E. Reese
B. Assie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ray 34 14 8 3 0 0 2 4 4/12 1/4 5/5 2 6
J. Saddler 9 6 0 0 1 0 1 5 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Umude 17 3 5 0 0 0 3 4 1/5 0/0 1/2 1 4
E. Reese 25 3 0 0 0 0 4 4 0/1 0/1 3/5 0 0
B. Assie 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 1
Bench
M. Burton
I. Rollins
A. Ennis
O. Wilson
H. Hussein
B. Brooks
R. Lee
T. Blackmon
L. Collins
D. Johnson
M. Ali
T. Mayo
M. McClinton
D. Dunton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Burton 10 8 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 0
I. Rollins 20 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/8 0/2 2/2 1 1
A. Ennis 11 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
O. Wilson 21 4 3 0 0 0 5 5 2/5 0/0 0/2 3 0
H. Hussein 17 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Brooks 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Lee 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Blackmon 5 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 54 22 6 2 0 22 39 18/46 3/10 15/24 8 14
Louisville
Starters
S. Enoch
D. Perry
V. King
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Enoch 13 13 4 0 0 1 1 3 4/5 0/0 5/5 2 2
D. Perry 18 13 1 1 0 0 1 4 4/5 2/3 3/3 0 1
V. King 21 8 3 2 0 0 4 3 3/4 1/2 1/2 0 3
C. Cunningham 22 5 2 3 0 0 2 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
D. Sutton 21 2 5 3 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 3
Bench
J. Nwora
M. Williams
R. McMahon
A. Agau
K. Fore
J. Redding
J. Griffin
W. Battaile
W. Rainey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 18 20 7 0 2 1 0 2 7/11 1/3 5/6 3 4
M. Williams 18 17 5 0 1 0 1 2 5/7 0/1 7/11 2 3
R. McMahon 21 8 1 6 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/4 2/2 0 1
A. Agau 12 7 7 1 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 5/6 5 2
K. Fore 21 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 1/5 1/3 3/4 0 1
J. Redding 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Griffin 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
W. Battaile 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 104 37 17 5 3 13 27 32/55 9/25 31/39 14 23
