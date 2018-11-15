James with 23 points leads Wyoming over Grambling 86-78
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Justin James scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Wyoming edged Grambling 86-78 on Wednesday night.
Hunter Maldonado added 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (1-2). Trevon Taylor scored 21 points off the bench and contributed seven rebounds and Jake Hendricks chipped in 13 points.
Wyoming had 10 team steals contributing to 15 Grambling turnovers.
Taylor's 3-pointer early in the first half gave the Cowboys a lead they would not relinquish and a Hendricks 3 later in the half made it 31-21. Wyoming was up 52-52 at the break.
Grambling trailed throughout the second half - and starters Devante Jackson and Zavier Peart both fouled out - but Anthony Gaston drained two 3-pointers in the final four minutes to help cut it to 84-76 with 1:22 left.
Dallas Polk-Hillard scored 14 points with five rebounds for the Tigers (1-1). Axel Mpoyo added 13 points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Nyaires Redding
|0.0
|Anthony Gaston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Axel Mpoyo
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|15.0
|Ivy Smith Jr. missed jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston
|24.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|53.0
|Ivy Smith Jr. missed jump shot
|55.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|86
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-16 (50.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-23 (60.9%)
|27-32 (84.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|29
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Polk-Hilliard F
|17.0 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
1
|J. James G
|19.0 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|6.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Polk-Hilliard F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|J. James G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|60.9
|FT%
|84.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|34
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|4
|D. Jackson
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|I. Smith Jr.
|33
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|0
|A. Gaston
|27
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|4
|Z. Peart
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|34
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/13
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|4
|D. Jackson
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|I. Smith Jr.
|33
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|0
|A. Gaston
|27
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|4
|Z. Peart
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mpoyo
|17
|13
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5/8
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|L. Johnson
|17
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|N. Ribeiro
|19
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Athie
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Wilks
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Moss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Head
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Loville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|189
|78
|30
|15
|5
|7
|15
|29
|28/57
|8/16
|14/23
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|36
|23
|7
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4/16
|2/4
|13/13
|1
|6
|H. Maldonado
|27
|21
|12
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8/14
|1/3
|4/5
|3
|9
|J. Hendricks
|34
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/11
|3/10
|2/3
|1
|2
|A. Mueller
|25
|4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|N. Redding
|31
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|36
|23
|7
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4/16
|2/4
|13/13
|1
|6
|H. Maldonado
|27
|21
|12
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8/14
|1/3
|4/5
|3
|9
|J. Hendricks
|34
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/11
|3/10
|2/3
|1
|2
|A. Mueller
|25
|4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|N. Redding
|31
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Taylor
|31
|21
|7
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6/9
|3/4
|6/9
|4
|3
|T. Johnson
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Banks
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dung
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|35
|11
|10
|2
|11
|19
|25/60
|9/24
|27/32
|10
|25
