James with 23 points leads Wyoming over Grambling 86-78

  • Nov 15, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Justin James scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Wyoming edged Grambling 86-78 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Maldonado added 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (1-2). Trevon Taylor scored 21 points off the bench and contributed seven rebounds and Jake Hendricks chipped in 13 points.

Wyoming had 10 team steals contributing to 15 Grambling turnovers.

Taylor's 3-pointer early in the first half gave the Cowboys a lead they would not relinquish and a Hendricks 3 later in the half made it 31-21. Wyoming was up 52-52 at the break.

Grambling trailed throughout the second half - and starters Devante Jackson and Zavier Peart both fouled out - but Anthony Gaston drained two 3-pointers in the final four minutes to help cut it to 84-76 with 1:22 left.

Dallas Polk-Hillard scored 14 points with five rebounds for the Tigers (1-1). Axel Mpoyo added 13 points.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Nyaires Redding 0.0
  Anthony Gaston missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Axel Mpoyo 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado 15.0
  Ivy Smith Jr. missed jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaston 24.0
  Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado 53.0
  Ivy Smith Jr. missed jump shot 55.0
+ 1 Justin James made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 78 86
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 14-23 (60.9%) 27-32 (84.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 7
Assists 15 11
Steals 5 10
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 29 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Polk-Hilliard F
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. James G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Grambling 1-1 423678
home team logo Wyoming 1-2 523486
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Top Scorers
3
D. Polk-Hilliard F 14 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
J. James G 23 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 41.7
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
60.9 FT% 84.4
Grambling
Starters
D. Polk-Hilliard
D. Jackson
I. Smith Jr.
A. Gaston
Z. Peart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Polk-Hilliard 34 14 5 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 0/2 2/2 1 4
D. Jackson 17 12 4 1 0 2 0 5 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 3
I. Smith Jr. 33 10 0 3 1 0 2 1 2/7 1/2 5/6 0 0
A. Gaston 27 8 5 4 1 0 3 1 3/6 2/4 0/1 1 4
Z. Peart 14 3 3 0 0 3 1 5 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 3
Bench
A. Mpoyo
L. Johnson
N. Ribeiro
S. Athie
D. Wilks
P. Moss
B. Jackson
J. Head
D. Loville
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mpoyo 17 13 2 0 1 2 2 4 5/8 2/2 1/2 1 1
L. Johnson 17 6 4 3 0 0 1 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 3
N. Ribeiro 19 3 4 1 1 0 0 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 3
S. Athie 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Wilks 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Moss 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Head - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Loville - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 189 78 30 15 5 7 15 29 28/57 8/16 14/23 7 23
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
A. Mueller
N. Redding
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 36 23 7 3 0 1 4 1 4/16 2/4 13/13 1 6
H. Maldonado 27 21 12 2 2 0 2 2 8/14 1/3 4/5 3 9
J. Hendricks 34 13 3 1 1 0 0 1 4/11 3/10 2/3 1 2
A. Mueller 25 4 3 1 4 0 1 5 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 2
N. Redding 31 2 3 3 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 3
Bench
T. Taylor
T. Johnson
B. Porter
A. Banks
J. Naughton
H. Thompson
T. Young
B. Belt
L. Dung
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Taylor 31 21 7 1 3 1 1 4 6/9 3/4 6/9 4 3
T. Johnson 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Porter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Banks 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dung - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 35 11 10 2 11 19 25/60 9/24 27/32 10 25
NCAA BB Scores