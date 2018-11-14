MARQET
IND

No Text

Hoosiers defense shuts down No. 24 Marquette in 96-73 upset

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford scored 22 points, Evan Fitzner added 16 and Indiana locked down on defense to beat No. 24 Marquette 96-73 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers are 3-0 for the eighth time in nine years. They beat a ranked team for only the second time in nine tries under second-year coach Archie Miller.

Sam and Joey Hauser and each scored 18 points to lead Marquette. Markus Howard also had 18 for the Golden Eagles (2-1), who were playing in Assembly Hall for the first time since 1985.

Miller challenged his defense to match its intensity and passion from Indian's first two wins, and the Hoosiers looked even better against Marquette's usually potent offense.

Indiana forced four turnovers in the first 2 1/2 minutes, drew foul after foul and converted the miscues into points. The opening flurry gave Indiana a 19-4 lead, and Marquette never recovered.

The Golden Eagles got within 29-22 midway through the first half, then let Indiana answer with a 13-2 run to make it 42-24.

When Marquette ran off 10 straight points to close to eight, the Hoosiers finished the first half with five straight points, started the second half with seven more in a row and built a 23-point lead.

Marquette didn't get closer than 21 over the final 10 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles climbed into the Top 25 after two impressive wins last week but will likely fall out after a slow start doomed their chances Wednesday. They spent most of the game futilely trying to dig out of a double-digit deficit.

Indiana: If anyone doubted the Hoosiers' performance last week, they shouldn't now. Indiana looked just as efficient offensively, just as effective defensively and just as overwhelming overall against a ranked foe.

STAT PACK

Marquette: The Golden Eagles only led once, 2-0, and went 5 of 23 on 3-pointers. ... Indiana shot 63.6 percent from the field after Marquette held its first two opponents to a combined 26 percent. ... Jamal Cain had seven rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Indiana: Juwan Morgan and Aljami Durham each scored 13 points and Rob Phinisee had 12. ... Morgan also had eight rebounds. ... The Hoosiers had a 50-32 scoring advantage in the paint and a 21-5 edge in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Marquette hopes to rebound from its first loss when it hosts Presbyterian on Saturday.

Indiana can start 4-0 for the first time since 2014-15 with a win at Arkansas on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Howard
0 G
J. Morgan
13 F
22.0 Min. Per Game 22.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
45.7 Field Goal % 65.2
37.0 Three Point % 40.0
85.7 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Taylor 0.0
  Joey Hauser missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Jake Forrester made dunk 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester 21.0
  Vijay Blackmon missed layup 23.0
+ 2 Sacar Anim made dunk 41.0
  Turnover on Quentin Taylor 46.0
  Offensive foul on Quentin Taylor 46.0
+ 1 Brendan Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Brendan Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Shooting foul on Damezi Anderson 1:00
Team Stats
Points 73 96
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 35-55 (63.6%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 19 30
Team 1 0
Assists 8 18
Steals 2 7
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 20 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
S. Hauser G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
R. Langford G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 24 Marquette 2-1 343973
home team logo Indiana 3-0 474996
O/U 149.5, IND -5.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
O/U 149.5, IND -5.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 24 Marquette 2-1 79.5 PPG 51 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Indiana 3-0 92.0 PPG 48 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
22
J. Hauser F 8.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.0 APG 42.9 FG%
0
R. Langford G 15.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Hauser F 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
0
R. Langford G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.4 FG% 63.6
21.7 3PT FG% 45.0
69.2 FT% 73.9
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
T. John
S. Anim
B. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 34 18 4 1 1 0 1 3 7/18 2/10 2/3 1 3
M. Howard 34 18 2 4 0 0 4 2 6/14 1/5 5/6 0 2
T. John 18 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 2
S. Anim 27 4 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 2
B. Bailey 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 0
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
T. John
S. Anim
B. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 34 18 4 1 1 0 1 3 7/18 2/10 2/3 1 3
M. Howard 34 18 2 4 0 0 4 2 6/14 1/5 5/6 0 2
T. John 18 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 2
S. Anim 27 4 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 2
B. Bailey 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 0
Bench
J. Hauser
J. Cain
M. Heldt
E. Morrow
J. Chartouny
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hauser 28 18 4 1 0 0 3 2 6/9 1/3 5/5 1 3
J. Cain 15 4 7 0 1 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 1/4 3 4
M. Heldt 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
E. Morrow 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Chartouny 17 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 73 28 8 2 0 14 20 25/59 5/23 18/26 9 19
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 35 22 5 2 3 2 2 2 8/15 1/5 5/7 1 4
J. Morgan 22 13 8 2 0 1 2 4 5/8 1/3 2/4 1 7
A. Durham 35 13 4 5 1 1 0 3 5/8 1/4 2/2 0 4
R. Phinisee 27 12 2 8 1 0 1 3 5/7 1/3 1/2 0 2
J. Smith 21 8 6 1 1 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 4
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 35 22 5 2 3 2 2 2 8/15 1/5 5/7 1 4
J. Morgan 22 13 8 2 0 1 2 4 5/8 1/3 2/4 1 7
A. Durham 35 13 4 5 1 1 0 3 5/8 1/4 2/2 0 4
R. Phinisee 27 12 2 8 1 0 1 3 5/7 1/3 1/2 0 2
J. Smith 21 8 6 1 1 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 4
Bench
E. Fitzner
D. Davis
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
Z. McRoberts
D. Green
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Fitzner 18 16 3 0 0 0 3 4 6/7 4/4 0/0 0 3
D. Davis 15 7 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 5/6 0 2
D. Anderson 17 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Forrester 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Q. Taylor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Jager 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Blackmon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Moore 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Z. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 96 35 18 7 5 12 26 35/55 9/20 17/23 5 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores