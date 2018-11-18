No. 12 Kansas State set to play in Paradise Jam semifinals
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Kansas State coach Bruce Weber didn't panic when his 12th-ranked Wildcats struggled to score Sunday against Penn.
Instead, Weber counted on Kansas State's defense to settle things down in the Wildcats' 64-48 victory over the Quakers in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Dean Wade scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures for Kansas State (4-0), which advanced to Monday night's championship game against Missouri at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
''Our defense has been our strength,'' said Weber, whose Wildcats forced Penn into 19 turnovers, leading to 24 points. ''It was last year, and so far we've been pretty good.
''Our guys were trying to make plays, and we've gotta let the team make the plays. We've got good balance, and we just need to let things come to us.''
Kamau Stokes added 16 points and Xavier Sneed had 11 for the Wildcats, who advanced to their fourth in-season tournament final under Weber.
''It'd be nice to finally get one,'' Wade said. ''We got a little antsy on offense at the beginning. We had some interesting shot selection, but once we got settled down, things started flowing. We started getting buckets.''
Devon Goodman scored 18 points and Michael Wang added 14 for the Quakers (4-1), who led by as many as eight points in the first half.
As Kansas State struggled, missing 18 of its first 22 shots, Penn was able to pull ahead 19-11 on Wang's layup with 7:16 remaining in the first half.
But the Wildcats scored 17 of the next 19 points to lead 28-21 at the half. Austin Trice's tipin with 2:46 left made it 21-all, and Wade's 3-point play at 1:35 put Kansas State ahead 24-21.
''We're a very good defensive team, and I thought we guarded them the whole night,'' Penn coach Steve Donahue said. ''But they're big and strong, and they wore us down. They're a very good basketball team. They wore us down, and we didn't make shots we typically make.''
MISSOURI 69, OREGON STATE 63
Jordan Geist scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, and the Tigers used a late run to pull away from the previously-unbeaten Beavers in Sunday's first semifinal.
Missouri led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were ahead 32-28 at the halftime break. But Oregon State rallied in the second half to tie the game three times, the last at 48 on Tres Tinkle's layup with 9:57 remaining.
However, Geist hit a short jumper 23 seconds later, kicking off a 13-point run by the Tigers capped by Xavier Pinson's floater in the lane for a 61-48 lead.
''We're a very young team, and we've got a lot to learn,'' said Geist, whose previous season best was six points. ''Dealing with adversity is one of the hardest things, and just playing through that. But at the end of the game, we kinda figured it out.''
Kevin Puryear added 17 points for the Tigers (3-1).
Tinkle finished with 17 points, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 and Alfred Hollins 12 for the Beavers (3-1).
''That's what it came down to - we couldn't make shots, from the free throw line in the first half and at the 3-point line in both halves,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.
''But we also didn't follow the game plan, the way we guarded screens and the way we guarded individuals. Plus, we wanted to defend without fouling. We fouled way too much because of our habits defensively.''
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|61.5
|Field Goal %
|53.2
|50.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|Defensive rebound by Kansas State
|15.0
|Michael Wang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|James Love III made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl
|41.0
|+ 1
|Michael Wang made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Michael Wang made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Wang
|38.0
|Bryce Washington missed layup
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Bryce Washington
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|1:03
|Devon Goodman missed jump shot
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|64
|Field Goals
|15-49 (30.6%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|11
|Fouls
|21
|24
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|Pennsylvania 4-1
|83.3 PPG
|32.8 RPG
|16.3 APG
|12 Kansas State 4-0
|71.7 PPG
|45 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Goodman G
|16.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|55.3 FG%
|
32
|D. Wade F
|13.7 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|56.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Goodman G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Wade F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodman
|36
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Silpe
|23
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|5
|A. Brodeur
|24
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/9
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|0
|A. Woods
|38
|2
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/4
|1
|9
|M. Rothschild
|25
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodman
|36
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Silpe
|23
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|5
|A. Brodeur
|24
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/9
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|0
|A. Woods
|38
|2
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/4
|1
|9
|M. Rothschild
|25
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wang
|22
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|5/6
|4
|3
|J. Donahue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Hamilton
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|R. Jerome
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Mijakowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Simmons
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|B. Washington
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Betley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|31
|8
|6
|1
|19
|21
|15/49
|4/20
|14/22
|7
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|35
|17
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|5
|K. Stokes
|38
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|X. Sneed
|28
|11
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|1
|B. Brown Jr.
|34
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|4
|M. Mawien
|29
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|35
|17
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|5
|K. Stokes
|38
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|X. Sneed
|28
|11
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|1
|B. Brown Jr.
|34
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|4
|M. Mawien
|29
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Trice
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|J. Love III
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Diarra
|14
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. McGuirl
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Stockard III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Neal-Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Muldoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|30
|10
|7
|5
|11
|24
|24/57
|2/7
|14/19
|10
|20
