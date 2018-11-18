Kaleb Wesson leads Ohio State past S.C. State 89-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Brothers Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson combined for 29 points to lead four Ohio State players in double figures in an 89-61 win over South Carolina State on Sunday.
Kaleb Wesson scored 17 of his 18 points in the first half as the Buckeyes (4-0) took a 43-21 halftime lead.
The 6-9 sophomore made 4 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and played nearly 15 of his 21 minutes in the first half.
''I feel I like I had it going early,'' Wesson said. ''My teammates kept finding me.''
What impressed South Carolina State coach Murray Garvin the most about Wesson was a different number.
''Kaleb Wesson drew 12 fouls from our game tonight,'' he said. ''I haven't seen that before where a post player that big, it's almost like Shaq in the late 90s.
''Wesson was the matchup we didn't have any answer for. Ohio State recognized that and they kept going to that well and it didn't run dry.''
Andre Wesson, a junior, had 11 points, two shy of his OSU best.
Freshmen Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 points, Jaedon Ledee added 12 and Luther Muhammad had 11 for the Buckeyes.
''Kaleb's aggressiveness offensively set the tone,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
Damani Applewhite scored 15 points and Aramani Hill had 11 for the Bulldogs (1-4).
Ohio State shot 55 percent from the floor (28 of 51) to the Bulldogs' 37 percent (23 of 62).
HE SAID IT
Garvin on the Buckeyes' 18 assists: ''I believe Ohio State is a very unselfish basketball team. They don't care who scores.''
TIP-INS
The Wesson brothers outscored the Bulldogs 24-21 in the first half, with Andre contributing seven points. . Ohio State is 18-0 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams such as South Carolina State . The Bulldogs shot 15.8 percent (3 for 19) from 3-point range after making 26.7 percent (4 of 15) in the previous game vs. Cleveland State. . OSU's C.J. Jackson made one 3-pointer and needs two for 100 in the senior's career.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs are trying to develop a winning culture with a batch of new players. Only Applewhite and Janai Raynor-Powell return from last season's team that finished 10-22 for Garvin. Early indications are it will be another tough season for the Bulldogs but playing a team the caliber of Ohio State can be of value in the long haul.
Ohio State: Chris Holtmann, the 2017-18 Big Ten coach of the year, expected the Buckeyes to take a step back with six new faces but the early results continue to be positive with road wins at Cincinnati and Creighton.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: Plays the fifth of eight straight road games Tuesday at Purdue Fort Wayne. The Mastodons lost 107-61 at Ohio State on Nov. 11.
Ohio State: Takes on Samford on Tuesday and could have another opportunity to build confidence.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Fred Slater, stolen by Jaedon LeDee
|20.0
|+ 2
|Justin Ahrens made layup
|44.0
|Bad pass turnover on South Carolina State, stolen by Justin Ahrens
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by South Carolina State
|1:11
|Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
|1:13
|+ 1
|Ian Kinard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:24
|+ 1
|Ian Kinard made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:24
|Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee
|1:24
|+ 1
|Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:43
|Jaedon LeDee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|Personal foul on David Bottenberg
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|89
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|28-51 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|26-35 (74.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|40
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|17
|30
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|3
|18
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|29
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
35
|D. Applewhite F
|19.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
34
|K. Wesson F
|10.7 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|57.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Applewhite F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|K. Wesson F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|74.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Applewhite
|31
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/10
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|3
|R. Neal
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|I. Kinard
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Raynor-Powell
|28
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|O. Fields
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Applewhite
|31
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/10
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|3
|R. Neal
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|I. Kinard
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Raynor-Powell
|28
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|O. Fields
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hill
|21
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|5
|F. Slater
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|0
|D. Bottenberg
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Etienne
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/12
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Banks
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Dawkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Harewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mamo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hatchett Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|181
|61
|27
|3
|4
|0
|12
|29
|23/62
|3/19
|12/14
|10
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|21
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|7/11
|2
|3
|L. Muhammad
|25
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Wesson
|23
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|5
|C. Jackson
|20
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Young
|14
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|21
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|7/11
|2
|3
|L. Muhammad
|25
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Wesson
|23
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|5
|C. Jackson
|20
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Young
|14
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|25
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. LeDee
|17
|12
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|6/8
|1
|5
|M. Jallow
|22
|6
|7
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|5
|J. Ahrens
|11
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Woods
|14
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Hummer
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|37
|18
|4
|3
|15
|17
|28/51
|7/19
|26/35
|7
|30
-
CLMB
FORD64
63
2nd 1:31 ESP+
-
SAMFORD
CLEVST58
48
2nd 5:21 ESP+
-
OREGST
MIZZOU42
40
2nd 14:28
-
VMI
10UK29
39
1st 3:35 SECN
-
TNTECH
11MICHST14
36
1st 2:36 BTN
-
MIAOH
PEPPER73
74
2nd 3:50
-
CSTCAR
NKY10
13
1st 13:20 ESP+
-
UCF
WKY4
11
1st 12:12 ESP2
-
NEAST
DAVID28
28
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
SJST
CMICH39
35
1st 0.0
-
WAKE
VALPO69
63
Final
-
NDAKST
TOWSON76
51
Final
-
BALLST
APPST94
86
Final/OT
-
HOLY
SIENA57
45
Final
-
YOUNG
FIU93
102
Final
-
GTOWN
SFLA76
73
Final/OT
-
TEXSO
EVAN63
85
Final
-
UCDAV
TXARL59
68
Final
-
CSFULL
MNMTH87
63
Final
-
18MICH
PROV66
47
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW90
94
Final
-
SCST
OHIOST61
89
Final
-
ALLEN
NCWILM74
113
Final
-
BRYANT
NAVY79
83
Final
-
STFRAN
LAFAY84
72
Final
-
WOFF
OKLA64
75
Final
-
WILMDE
DEL40
70
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU57
123
Final
-
UIW
FAU68
71
Final
-
BAMA
WICHST90
86
Final
-
CARK
TROY77
82
Final
-
PEAY
CAMP72
78
Final
-
IND
ARK72
73
Final
-
AF
SDAK65
62
Final
-
NCASHV
MANH38
54
Final
-
SUTAH
SEATTLE73
70
Final
-
MOUNT
MD77
92
Final
-
ARMY
BROWN66
86
Final
-
CHARLS
OKLAST58
70
Final
-
STJOES
WVU90
97
Final
-
ALCORN
KENTST48
79
Final
-
JVILLE
CHATT74
66
Final
-
GWASH
SC55
90
Final
-
WALAB
UAB47
77
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDAHO59
87
Final
-
OHIO
LOYMRY0
0140 O/U
-5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
PENN
12KSTATE0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
7:30pm
-
MNTNA
GASOU0
0155 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
+16.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
SANFRAN0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
16VATECH
23PURDUE0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP2
-
CSBAK
WEBER0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAMU
CCTST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXAM
MINN0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm
-
NAU
HAWAII0
0141 O/U
-8.5
11:00pm