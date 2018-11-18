Wake Forest takes 5th at Myrtle Beach invite
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Childress added 12 points with five assists and Wake Forest held off Valparaiso 69-63 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Childress' 4-point play with 5:12 left started a 9-2 run and freshman Sharone Wright Jr. capped it with a 3-pointer for a 65-56 lead. Childress made two free throws with 24 seconds left to cap the scoring. Valpo missed a 3-pointer and after Wake Forest missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Crusaders were off on two 3-point attempts.
Freshman Isaiah Mucius chipped in with 13 points and Wright also scored 12 points for Wake Forest (3-1). Hoard has finished in double-figure scoring in all four games this season. The Demon Deacons led 33-30 at the break, with their freshmen scoring 25.
Derrik Smits led Valparaiso (2-2) with 23 points, on 9-of-16 shooting, and seven rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|66.7
|55.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|89.5
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard
|0.0
|Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|3.0
|Deion Lavender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits
|15.0
|Sharone Wright Jr. missed free throw
|15.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Sharone Wright Jr.
|17.0
|Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|63
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 3-1
|75.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Valparaiso 2-2
|85.3 PPG
|40 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|44.2
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|29
|14
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|6
|B. Childress
|34
|12
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/5
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|1
|S. Wright Jr.
|26
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|3
|O. Sarr
|19
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|29
|14
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|6
|B. Childress
|34
|12
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/5
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|1
|S. Wright Jr.
|26
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|3
|O. Sarr
|19
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mucius
|24
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Smart
|17
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Johnson
|19
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Lewis
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|S. Okeke
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Wynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|32
|13
|3
|0
|13
|17
|23/52
|7/16
|16/22
|10
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|29
|23
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|5
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|28
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|R. Fazekas
|28
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|3
|D. Lavender
|37
|6
|5
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|B. Evelyn
|37
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|29
|23
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|5
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|28
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|R. Fazekas
|28
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|3
|D. Lavender
|37
|6
|5
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|B. Evelyn
|37
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McMillan
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Golder
|17
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Sackey
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|J. Kiser
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stalling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|26
|13
|6
|0
|11
|20
|23/54
|4/19
|13/17
|8
|18
-
SCST
OHIOST59
86
2nd 1:50 BTN+
-
ALLEN
NCWILM63
100
2nd 5:07
-
BRYANT
NAVY67
74
2nd 1:54
-
STFRAN
LAFAY75
64
2nd 2:58
-
WARNEN
NCCU54
121
2nd 1:41
-
UIW
FAU68
71
2nd 0.0
-
WOFF
OKLA59
72
2nd 3:12
-
BAMA
WICHST88
84
2nd 7.0 ESPU
-
AF
SDAK14
8
1st 9:13
-
NCASHV
MANH5
8
1st 12:20 ESP3
-
IND
ARK14
13
1st 11:12 ESPN
-
CARK
TROY34
43
1st 0.0
-
PEAY
CAMP41
37
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
WAKE
VALPO69
63
Final
-
NDAKST
TOWSON76
51
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA57
45
Final
-
BALLST
APPST94
86
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
SFLA76
73
Final/OT
-
YOUNG
FIU93
102
Final
-
TEXSO
EVAN63
85
Final
-
UCDAV
TXARL59
68
Final
-
CSFULL
MNMTH87
63
Final
-
18MICH
PROV66
47
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW90
94
Final
-
WILMDE
DEL40
70
Final
-
ARMY
BROWN0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
WVU0
0143 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
MOUNT
MD0
0141 O/U
-25.5
4:00pm BTN
-
SUTAH
SEATTLE0
0149.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
CHARLS
OKLAST0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
CHATT0
0143 O/U
+1.5
4:05pm
-
GWASH
SC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
4:07pm
-
CLMB
FORD0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
PEPPER0
0150.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
SAMFORD
CLEVST0
0152.5 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP+
-
BTHSDA
IDAHO0
0
5:00pm
-
WALAB
UAB0
0
5:00pm
-
OREGST
MIZZOU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm
-
NEAST
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPU
-
SJST
CMICH0
0145 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
11MICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-33.5
6:00pm BTN
-
VMI
10UK0
0152.5 O/U
-34
6:00pm SECN
-
UCF
WKY0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
OHIO
LOYMRY0
0140 O/U
-5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
NKY0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
PENN
12KSTATE0
0141 O/U
-10.5
7:30pm
-
MNTNA
GASOU0
0155 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
+16.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
SANFRAN0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
16VATECH
23PURDUE0
0150 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP2
-
CSBAK
WEBER0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAMU
CCTST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXAM
MINN0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm
-
NAU
HAWAII0
0141 O/U
-8.5
11:00pm