Wake Forest takes 5th at Myrtle Beach invite

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Jaylen Hoard had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Childress added 12 points with five assists and Wake Forest held off Valparaiso 69-63 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Childress' 4-point play with 5:12 left started a 9-2 run and freshman Sharone Wright Jr. capped it with a 3-pointer for a 65-56 lead. Childress made two free throws with 24 seconds left to cap the scoring. Valpo missed a 3-pointer and after Wake Forest missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Crusaders were off on two 3-point attempts.

Freshman Isaiah Mucius chipped in with 13 points and Wright also scored 12 points for Wake Forest (3-1). Hoard has finished in double-figure scoring in all four games this season. The Demon Deacons led 33-30 at the break, with their freshmen scoring 25.

Derrik Smits led Valparaiso (2-2) with 23 points, on 9-of-16 shooting, and seven rebounds.

Key Players
B. Childress
D. Lavender
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
50.0 Field Goal % 66.7
55.0 Three Point % 33.3
89.5 Free Throw % 80.0
Team Stats
Points 69 63
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 22 18
Team 5 3
Assists 13 13
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
Wake Forest
Starters
J. Hoard
B. Childress
S. Wright Jr.
C. Brown
O. Sarr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hoard 29 14 9 2 1 0 1 2 5/11 0/0 4/6 3 6
B. Childress 34 12 1 5 1 0 4 2 3/5 3/5 3/3 0 1
S. Wright Jr. 26 12 3 2 0 0 0 1 4/7 1/3 3/5 1 2
C. Brown 19 6 7 1 0 0 3 0 1/5 0/1 4/4 4 3
O. Sarr 19 0 4 2 0 0 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
I. Mucius
I. Smart
T. Johnson
J. Lewis
S. Okeke
M. Wynn
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
B. Buchanan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Mucius 24 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 5/9 3/3 0/0 0 1
I. Smart 17 4 5 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
T. Johnson 19 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Lewis 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
S. Okeke 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Wynn 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 32 13 3 0 13 17 23/52 7/16 16/22 10 22
Valparaiso
Starters
D. Smits
J. Freeman-Liberty
R. Fazekas
D. Lavender
B. Evelyn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Smits 29 23 7 1 1 0 2 3 9/16 0/0 5/6 2 5
J. Freeman-Liberty 28 11 2 1 0 0 1 2 4/7 1/2 2/2 1 1
R. Fazekas 28 7 5 1 1 0 0 2 2/7 1/5 2/3 2 3
D. Lavender 37 6 5 6 2 0 3 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 4
B. Evelyn 37 3 2 4 0 0 2 2 1/9 1/7 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. McMillan
M. Golder
D. Sackey
J. Kiser
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
J. Sorolla
L. Stalling
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McMillan 9 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 0
M. Golder 17 5 3 0 1 0 2 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 3
D. Sackey 10 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/2 0 0
J. Kiser 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 26 13 6 0 11 20 23/54 4/19 13/17 8 18
NCAA BB Scores