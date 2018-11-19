AKRON
Mitchell, No. 16 Clemson top Akron in Cayman Islands Classic

  • Nov 19, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with four steals, Elijah Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Clemson beat Akron 72-69 on Monday in the first game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Marcquise Reed added 16 points for Clemson (4-0), which returns four starters from last season's Sweet 16 game. Sophomore Aamir Simms added 12 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game after doing it just three times last season. Mitchell was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line compared to Akron's 15 attempts, and Thomas secured his 12th career double-double with 4:08 to play.

Mitchell had 10 points in the first half as Clemson led for 18 of the 20 minutes. He made two free throws with 40 seconds left for a 70-59 lead, and Akron's Daniel Utomi capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Loren Cristian Jackson made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Akron (3-1). Utomi had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Tyler Cheese also scored 13. Eleven of Akron's 23 baskets came from 3-point range.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 69 72
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Total Rebounds 28 37
Offensive 2 10
Defensive 20 24
Team 6 3
Assists 11 9
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
01
L. Jackson G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
4
S. Mitchell G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Akron 3-1 244569
home team logo 16 Clemson 4-0 314172
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 3-1 85.0 PPG 44 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 16 Clemson 4-0 81.7 PPG 38.7 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
01
L. Jackson G 12.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.3 APG 48.0 FG%
4
S. Mitchell G 13.3 PPG 1.3 RPG 3.7 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
01
L. Jackson G 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
4
S. Mitchell G 22 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
43.4 FG% 49.0
37.9 3PT FG% 30.8
80.0 FT% 62.1
Akron
Starters
L. Jackson
D. Utomi
J. Ivey
D. Riak
C. Banks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Jackson 32 25 4 3 0 0 4 4 7/17 5/12 6/8 0 4
D. Utomi 39 13 8 3 0 0 3 2 4/12 2/9 3/4 2 6
J. Ivey 31 4 3 3 1 0 4 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 3
D. Riak 21 3 3 1 1 0 1 4 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 3
C. Banks 26 3 1 0 1 0 1 4 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Cheese
E. Olojakpoke
M. Kostelac
J. Sayles
J. Roscoe
X. Williams
M. McIntyre
K. Gueye
L. Smith
S. Walter
J. Fischer
L. Toles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cheese 28 13 2 1 2 0 1 2 5/11 2/4 1/1 0 2
E. Olojakpoke 10 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Kostelac 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sayles 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Roscoe 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fischer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 22 11 6 1 15 24 23/53 11/29 12/15 2 20
Clemson
Starters
S. Mitchell
M. Reed
E. Thomas
A. Simms
D. Skara
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 36 22 5 3 4 0 2 0 6/15 1/5 9/13 1 4
M. Reed 23 16 2 3 1 0 2 5 6/10 2/3 2/2 1 1
E. Thomas 30 15 12 0 0 0 1 3 7/13 0/0 1/5 6 6
A. Simms 31 12 2 0 0 0 3 3 5/8 1/3 1/1 1 1
D. Skara 22 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
Bench
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
J. White
H. Tyson
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
P. Fox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Trapp 26 3 5 3 1 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 3/6 1 4
J. Newman III 14 2 3 0 0 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. White 10 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
H. Tyson 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 34 9 6 0 14 18 25/51 4/13 18/29 10 24
