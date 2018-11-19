Mitchell, No. 16 Clemson top Akron in Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with four steals, Elijah Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Clemson beat Akron 72-69 on Monday in the first game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Marcquise Reed added 16 points for Clemson (4-0), which returns four starters from last season's Sweet 16 game. Sophomore Aamir Simms added 12 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game after doing it just three times last season. Mitchell was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line compared to Akron's 15 attempts, and Thomas secured his 12th career double-double with 4:08 to play.
Mitchell had 10 points in the first half as Clemson led for 18 of the 20 minutes. He made two free throws with 40 seconds left for a 70-59 lead, and Akron's Daniel Utomi capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Loren Cristian Jackson made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Akron (3-1). Utomi had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Tyler Cheese also scored 13. Eleven of Akron's 23 baskets came from 3-point range.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Loren Cristian Jackson
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi
|6.0
|Clyde Trapp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Clyde Trapp missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jimond Ivey
|6.0
|+ 2
|Loren Cristian Jackson made layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shelton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Channel Banks
|13.0
|+ 1
|Loren Cristian Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Loren Cristian Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|72
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|18-29 (62.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|2
|10
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
01
|L. Jackson G
|12.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
4
|S. Mitchell G
|13.3 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Jackson G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|S. Mitchell G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|62.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jackson
|32
|25
|4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/17
|5/12
|6/8
|0
|4
|D. Utomi
|39
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/9
|3/4
|2
|6
|J. Ivey
|31
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Riak
|21
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Banks
|26
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cheese
|28
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Olojakpoke
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Kostelac
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sayles
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Roscoe
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|X. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gueye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fischer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Toles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|22
|11
|6
|1
|15
|24
|23/53
|11/29
|12/15
|2
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|36
|22
|5
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6/15
|1/5
|9/13
|1
|4
|M. Reed
|23
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6/10
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|E. Thomas
|30
|15
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|1/5
|6
|6
|A. Simms
|31
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. Skara
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Trapp
|26
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|3/6
|1
|4
|J. Newman III
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. White
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|H. Tyson
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|34
|9
|6
|0
|14
|18
|25/51
|4/13
|18/29
|10
|24
-
JACKST
SAMHOU39
46
2nd 13:52
-
STBON
GAST10
12
1st 12:11 FBOOK
-
IONA
LNGBCH4
5
1st 15:11
-
LALAF
COLOST6
5
1st 16:00
-
BGREEN
HAMP8
15
1st 14:33
-
SDAKST
TULANE80
84
Final
-
AKRON
16CLEM69
72
Final
-
KENSAW
EKY81
100
Final
-
UGA
ILLST80
68
Final
-
UCIRV
TXSA65
56
Final
-
HARTFD
UTVALL65
72
Final
-
8AUBURN
XAVIER88
79
Final/OT
-
ODU
NIOWA53
54
Final
-
1DUKE
SDGST0
0159.5 O/U
+15.5
5:28pm ESP2
-
OREGST
PENN0
0137 O/U
+4
5:31pm
-
AF
HIGHPT0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
LOYCHI
RICH0
0139.5 O/U
+7.0
6:30pm FS1
-
MOST
NEB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
UMASS0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
OAK0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
NCGRN0
0144.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
STETSON0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSE
DELST0
0
7:00pm
-
SUNYON
ALBANY0
0
7:00pm
-
CAN
14FSU0
0154 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
RUT0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NCAT
MRSHL0
0163 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHIST
ETNST0
0146.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXPA
ECU0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
CHARLO0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
WMICH
CINCY0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
RIDER0
0152 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
BING
COLG0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
STJOHN
CAL0
0146.5 O/U
+14.0
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FGC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
MIZZOU
12KSTATE0
0129 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
BOISE
CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm FBOOK
-
TRNBPTST
CHARSO0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
LOYMD
DTROIT0
0152 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESP+
-
NWST
HOU0
0143.5 O/U
-27
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
TULSA0
0141 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
ECCL
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
7UNC0
0157.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
HOW
SILL0
0139.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
VANDY0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm SECN
-
SEMO
SALAB0
0144 O/U
-6
8:05pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
MARYCA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SDAK0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
CPOLY
WASHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
BC
WYO0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm FS1
-
ENM
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
ARIZ
IOWAST0
0147.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESPU
-
BTHSDA
IDST0
0
9:05pm
-
TEMPLE
VCU0
0146 O/U
+3.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
LCLARK
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
CALBPTST
6NEVADA0
0
10:00pm
-
PRESBY
17UCLA0
0150.5 O/U
-22
11:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
15MISSST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
11:00pm ESPU
-
3GONZAG
ILL0
0167.5 O/U
+15.5
11:30pm ESP2