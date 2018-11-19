EKU beats Kennesaw State at Paradise Jam
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Nick Mayo scored 28 points, and Eastern Kentucky pulled away in the second half to beat Kennesaw State 100-81 Monday in a consolation game at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Jomaru Brown added 21 points and Peyton Broughton had 13 for the Colonels (3-3), who led by as many as 21 points in their final game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
Tyler Hooker scored 29 points, Kyle Clarke added 20 and Ugo Obineke had 16 for the Owls (1-5), who lost their fifth straight.
Eastern Kentucky led from the start, with Kennesaw State mounting only one real challenge early in the first half.
Down by six points in the first eight minutes, the Owls rallied to tie the game at 17 on Obineke's jumper. But Tre King hit back-to-back jumpers to kick off an 11-4 run, with Broughton's 3-pointer giving the Colonels a 28-21 lead.
Eastern Kentucky took its biggest lead in the final minute, going up 100-79 on Houston King's 3-pointer.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|31.6
|Three Point %
|25.0
|79.2
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|+ 2
|Bryson Lockley made jump shot
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryson Lockley
|19.0
|Kyle Clarke missed jump shot
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tre King, stolen by Kosta Jankovic
|45.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ugo Obineke, stolen by Peyton Broughton
|47.0
|+ 3
|Houston King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Carmical
|55.0
|+ 2
|Ugo Obineke made jump shot, assist by Kosta Jankovic
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by Kennesaw State
|1:41
|Kosta Jankovic missed jump shot
|1:43
|+ 2
|Peyton Broughton made layup, assist by Houston King
|2:05
|Defensive rebound by Houston King
|2:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|100
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|37-74 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|31-41 (75.6%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|34
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|27
|17
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|5
|17
|Steals
|4
|12
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|19
|7
|Fouls
|22
|29
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kennesaw St. 1-5
|53.6 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|10.2 APG
|E. Kentucky 3-3
|83.6 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|75.6
|FT%
|65.0
|
|T. Hooker
|29
|29
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|7/13
|2/4
|13/14
|0
|7
|K. Clarke
|32
|20
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|10/14
|1
|6
|K. Jankovic
|25
|7
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|6
|B. Lockley
|33
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|4
|I. Mbuyamba
|30
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mayo
|37
|28
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9/18
|4/7
|6/6
|2
|6
|P. Broughton
|31
|13
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Weaver
|21
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/10
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|1
|L. Anderson
|22
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|0
|K. Robinson
|15
|2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
