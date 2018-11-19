KENSAW
EKU beats Kennesaw State at Paradise Jam

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Nick Mayo scored 28 points, and Eastern Kentucky pulled away in the second half to beat Kennesaw State 100-81 Monday in a consolation game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Jomaru Brown added 21 points and Peyton Broughton had 13 for the Colonels (3-3), who led by as many as 21 points in their final game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

Tyler Hooker scored 29 points, Kyle Clarke added 20 and Ugo Obineke had 16 for the Owls (1-5), who lost their fifth straight.

Eastern Kentucky led from the start, with Kennesaw State mounting only one real challenge early in the first half.

Down by six points in the first eight minutes, the Owls rallied to tie the game at 17 on Obineke's jumper. But Tre King hit back-to-back jumpers to kick off an 11-4 run, with Broughton's 3-pointer giving the Colonels a 28-21 lead.

Eastern Kentucky took its biggest lead in the final minute, going up 100-79 on Houston King's 3-pointer.

Key Players
T. Hooker
K. Robinson
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
37.5 Field Goal % 50.0
31.6 Three Point % 25.0
79.2 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 2 Bryson Lockley made jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryson Lockley 19.0
  Kyle Clarke missed jump shot 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tre King, stolen by Kosta Jankovic 45.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ugo Obineke, stolen by Peyton Broughton 47.0
+ 3 Houston King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Carmical 55.0
+ 2 Ugo Obineke made jump shot, assist by Kosta Jankovic 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Kennesaw State 1:41
  Kosta Jankovic missed jump shot 1:43
+ 2 Peyton Broughton made layup, assist by Houston King 2:05
  Defensive rebound by Houston King 2:11
Team Stats
Points 81 100
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 37-74 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 31-41 (75.6%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 34
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 27 17
Team 6 7
Assists 5 17
Steals 4 12
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 19 7
Fouls 22 29
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Hooker G
29 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
N. Mayo F
28 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Kennesaw St. 1-5 334881
home team logo E. Kentucky 3-3 3961100
O/U 148, EKY -5.5
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Kennesaw St. 1-5 53.6 PPG 38.4 RPG 10.2 APG
home team logo E. Kentucky 3-3 83.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
T. Hooker G 15.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.0 APG 34.6 FG%
10
N. Mayo F 24.4 PPG 9.4 RPG 2.2 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Hooker G 29 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
10
N. Mayo F 28 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 43.3
75.6 FT% 65.0
Kennesaw St.
Starters
T. Hooker
K. Clarke
K. Jankovic
B. Lockley
I. Mbuyamba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hooker 29 29 7 2 2 0 6 3 7/13 2/4 13/14 0 7
K. Clarke 32 20 7 1 0 0 5 3 5/11 0/0 10/14 1 6
K. Jankovic 25 7 7 2 1 0 2 4 1/7 0/0 5/7 1 6
B. Lockley 33 7 7 0 0 0 2 2 2/7 0/2 3/6 3 4
I. Mbuyamba 30 2 3 0 1 2 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
U. Obineke
B. Parker
A. Spencer
D. Romich
M. Smith
P. Agostini
D. Lewis
A. Kuerban
C. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
U. Obineke 25 16 2 0 0 1 3 1 8/11 0/1 0/0 1 1
B. Parker 16 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Spencer 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Agostini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kuerban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 35 5 4 3 19 22 24/54 2/8 31/41 8 27
E. Kentucky
Starters
N. Mayo
P. Broughton
D. Weaver
L. Anderson
K. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mayo 37 28 8 0 0 3 0 2 9/18 4/7 6/6 2 6
P. Broughton 31 13 3 3 5 0 0 4 5/9 3/5 0/0 2 1
D. Weaver 21 9 2 1 2 0 0 3 4/10 1/5 0/2 1 1
L. Anderson 22 8 2 2 1 2 1 2 3/9 1/4 1/2 2 0
K. Robinson 15 2 1 7 1 0 2 4 1/2 0/1 0/2 0 1
Bench
J. Brown
T. King
C. Carmical
H. King
J. Oakley
M. Cooper
K. Humphrey
D. Hicks
J. Hobbs
P. Bradshaw
C. Villers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 22 21 4 2 1 1 2 4 8/16 2/4 3/5 1 3
T. King 15 6 3 0 0 1 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
C. Carmical 14 5 1 1 1 0 0 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
H. King 16 5 2 1 1 0 1 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 2
J. Oakley 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1
M. Cooper 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Humphrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bradshaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Villers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 100 27 17 12 7 7 29 37/74 13/30 13/20 10 17
NCAA BB Scores