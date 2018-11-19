MIZZOU
KSTATE

No Text

No. 12 Kansas St beats Missouri in Paradise Jam title game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Dean Wade wanted nothing more than to win a regular-season tournament title for Kansas State coach Bruce Weber.

Wade helped the 12th-ranked Wildcats deliver, scoring 21 points as Kansas State defeated Missouri 82-67 Monday night in the championship game of the Paradise Jam tournament.

The Wildcats (5-0) won their first regular-season tournament championship in four tries under Weber, and Kansas State's first since 2011.

''A lot of it has to do with the past three years,'' Wade said. ''We've had the games, and we've let them slip away. This year, we came out and kept the foot on the pedal. That was a big step for us maturing as a team.''

Barry Brown. Jr. added 19 points and six assists, Xavier Sneed had 13 points and Kamau Stokes scored 10 for Kansas State, which used a big run at the end the first half to help put the Tigers away.

''It's all part of growing as a team and getting better,'' Weber said. ''We had a great run last year, and we've had some good moments with all the seniors each year. But now, can we be special and take that next step? This was our first big challenge.''

Jordan Geist had 24 points, Xavier Pinson added 12 and Mark Smith 11 for Missouri (3-2), which trailed by as many as eight points in the first 5 1/2 minutes.

However, the Tigers rallied to tie the game four times, the last at 27-all on Reed Nikko's dunk with 4:17 remaining.

Wade - named the tournament's most valuable player - hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run to close the first half by the Wildcats, who took a 40-27 lead at the break on Cartier Diarra's layup with two seconds remaining.

Kansas State would extend its lead to as many as 22 points in the second half, going up 58-36 on Levi Stockard's layup with 12:50 left.

The Tigers would pull no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

The Wildcats shot 54.5 percent (30 of 55) from the field Monday, and made a season-best 50 percent of their 3-point attempts (12 of 24).

''I thought K-State shot the ball well from 3, that's the biggest thing,'' Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Wade made some great plays, getting to the rim. He made 3-point shots - he was 0-for-4 going into the game, but he made those shots, and it just opened it up for him. His confidence grew, and that made the difference.''

OREGON STATE 74, PENN 58

Tres Tinkle had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the Beavers shook off a slow start to beat the Quakers in the third-place game.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kylor Kelley scored 10 for Oregon State (4-1), which overcame an early 10-1 deficit in the first five minutes.

Devon Goodman had 13 points and Antonio Woods added 11 for Penn (4-2), which has now lost two straight after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

The Beavers led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 73-53 on Kelley's tipin with 2:10 remaining.

NORTHERN IOWA 54, OLD DOMINION 53

A.J. Green scored 15 points, including a key basket down the stretch, as the Panthers held off the Monarchs in the fourth-place game.

With Northern Iowa (3-2) ahead 29-21 with 19:33 left, Old Dominion (2-3) rallied to tie the game four times, the last at 50-all with 2:15 left. But Green hit a jumper 22 seconds later to put the Panthers back in the lead for good.

Isaiah Brown made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining to give Northern Iowa some breathing room.

Ahmad Caver, who finished with a game-high 24 points for Old Dominion, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

EASTERN KENTUCKY 100, KENNESAW STATE 81

Nick Mayo scored 28 points, and the Colonels pulled away in the second half to beat the Owls in the tournament's seventh-place game.

Jomaru Brown added 21 points and Peyton Broughton had 13 for Kennesaw State (3-3), which led by as many as 21 points.

Tyler Hooker scored 29 points, Kyle Clarke added 20 and Ugo Obineke had 16 for the Owls (1-5), who lost their fifth straight.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Geist
15 G
D. Wade
32 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
34.0 Field Goal % 57.9
28.6 Three Point % 40.0
78.8 Free Throw % 64.3
  Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee 11.0
  Torrence Watson missed layup 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl 26.0
+ 3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reed Nikko 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko 52.0
  Reed Nikko missed layup 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Missouri 58.0
  Shaun Neal-Williams missed jump shot 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Shaun Neal-Williams 1:25
  Shaun Neal-Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Shaun Neal-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
Team Stats
Points 67 82
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 9-15 (60.0%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 26
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 18 19
Team 3 2
Assists 12 17
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Geist G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
32
D. Wade F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri 3-2 274067
home team logo 12 Kansas State 5-0 404282
O/U 129, KSTATE -8.5
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
O/U 129, KSTATE -8.5
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri 3-2 62.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo 12 Kansas State 5-0 69.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
15
J. Geist G 10.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.8 APG 28.1 FG%
32
D. Wade F 14.5 PPG 9.3 RPG 3.5 APG 53.2 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Geist G 24 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
32
D. Wade F 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
47.9 FG% 54.5
60.0 3PT FG% 50.0
63.2 FT% 76.9
Missouri
Starters
J. Geist
Ma. Smith
K. Puryear
J. Pickett
J. Tilmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 31 24 4 2 1 0 4 0 7/15 3/4 7/10 2 2
Ma. Smith 23 11 4 4 1 0 0 3 3/7 2/4 3/6 0 4
K. Puryear 26 5 2 1 0 0 3 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Pickett 18 4 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 2 2
J. Tilmon 24 2 4 1 1 0 4 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
Starters
J. Geist
Ma. Smith
K. Puryear
J. Pickett
J. Tilmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 31 24 4 2 1 0 4 0 7/15 3/4 7/10 2 2
Ma. Smith 23 11 4 4 1 0 0 3 3/7 2/4 3/6 0 4
K. Puryear 26 5 2 1 0 0 3 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Pickett 18 4 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 2 2
J. Tilmon 24 2 4 1 1 0 4 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
X. Pinson
R. Nikko
T. Watson
R. Suggs
Mi. Smith
C. Guess
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
K. Santos
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Pinson 23 12 1 1 0 0 1 3 4/6 2/2 2/2 0 1
R. Nikko 18 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Watson 17 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Suggs 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Mi. Smith 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Guess 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Santos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 25 12 3 0 14 19 23/48 9/15 12/19 7 18
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
K. Stokes
M. Mawien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 36 21 5 4 0 0 1 1 8/10 4/6 1/1 0 5
B. Brown Jr. 37 19 6 6 1 1 2 3 7/13 1/3 4/4 0 6
X. Sneed 37 13 6 1 1 0 0 2 4/11 3/7 2/3 0 6
K. Stokes 28 10 1 3 1 0 1 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 1
M. Mawien 11 6 3 1 1 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 0
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
K. Stokes
M. Mawien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 36 21 5 4 0 0 1 1 8/10 4/6 1/1 0 5
B. Brown Jr. 37 19 6 6 1 1 2 3 7/13 1/3 4/4 0 6
X. Sneed 37 13 6 1 1 0 0 2 4/11 3/7 2/3 0 6
K. Stokes 28 10 1 3 1 0 1 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 1
M. Mawien 11 6 3 1 1 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 0
Bench
C. Diarra
S. Neal-Williams
L. Stockard III
P. McAtee
J. Love III
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
A. Trice
P. Muldoon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Diarra 20 8 0 2 1 0 2 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 0
S. Neal-Williams 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 0
L. Stockard III 9 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. McAtee 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Love III 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. McGuirl 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Shadd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Trice 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 0
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 24 17 5 2 9 20 30/55 12/24 10/13 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores