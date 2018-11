ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - A.J. Green scored 15 points, including a key basket down the stretch, and Northern Iowa held off Old Dominion for a 54-53 victory Monday in a consolation game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

With the Panthers (3-2) ahead 29-21 with 19:33 left, the Monarchs (2-3) rallied to tie the game four times, the last at 50-all on Kalu Ezikpe's layup with 2:15 left. But Green hit a jumper 22 seconds later to put Northern Iowa back in the lead for good

After Old Dominion turned the ball over on its next possession, Isaiah Brown made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining to give the Panthers some breathing room.

Ahmad Caver, who finished with a game-high 24 points for the Monarchs, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

