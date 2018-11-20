Hands helps No. 17 UCLA beat Presbyterian 80-65
LOS ANGELES (AP) Jalen Hill's career night on the boards helped UCLA avoid a big upset.
Hill had 20 rebounds to lead UCLA to an 80-65 win over Presbyterian College on Monday night.
''Of course I knew, I was the one who was going to get them'' Hill said of how many rebounds he had. ''It was about activity. I do what I do for my team and stay in my role. That's what I did.''
Jaylen Hands had 19 points for the 17th-ranked Bruins (4-0), who had to fend off a rally by the Blue Hose (3-3) before pulling away. UCLA built a 24-point lead early in the second half, but saw it dwindle to three points. UCLA's 21 turnovers didn't help matters.
''I thought that was as careless as we've been since we started the season,'' UCLA coach Steve Alford said. ''Our turnovers were extremely careless and that hurt our defense.''
Presbyterian College outscored UCLA 39-20 over the first 12:20 of the second half to cut UCLA's lead to 61-58. That was as close as Presbyterian would get as UCLA answered with a 12-2 run to put the game away.
''I think it was a little bit of Coach getting on our (behind) and a little bit of our pride,'' UCLA guard Kris Wilkes said. ''It was like our pride got taken away a little bit by them coming in and making that run, period. The first group didn't do too great and the second group fell right in behind us. We have to play for 40 minutes.''
Hill helped the Bruins cause by pulling down so many rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.
''Proud of J-Hill,'' Alford said. ''Thought he had a tremendous night. Not only did he get 20 rebounds but had three assists, no turnovers, got a blocked shot, got a steal, made 5 of 6 free throws. Loved his activity. That's the motor we've got to have from J. He was a huge bright spot tonight.''
Bruins freshman Moses Brown made the first basket of the game a good one with a slam dunk. Brown, the 7-foot-1 center who became the first freshman to record double-doubles in each of his first three games, was back at it Monday but fell three rebounds shy of a double double. He had an assortment of dunks, including an alleyoop dunk after a long crosscourt pass from Hands.
Adam Flagler led Presbyterian College with a game-high 29 points.
''To play against basketball royalty in UCLA and in a historic venue like Pauley Pavilion was special for our program,'' Presbyterian coach Dustin Kerns said. ''UCLA is the biggest team in America and makes scoring and defending difficult. I was proud of our fight and (we) made it a one-possession game late in the game. We showed a lot of toughness and this made us better.''
RAINING THREES
Presbyterian College missed 19 of 22 3-point attempts in the first half. The Blue Hose attempted 45 3-pointers and made 10 of 23 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Presbyterian College (S.C.): The Blue House played back-to-back Top 25 teams as it lost its previous game to Marquette, 74-55. Those experiences against two of the best teams in the country should bode well in Big South Conference action.
UCLA: Is getting its newcomers plenty of experience and confidence, even if that playing time comes against teams that were outmatched. The Bruins also learned how to rally when its 22-point halftime lead was cut to 3.
UP NEXT
Presbyterian: Hosts St. Francis (NY) on Nov. 28, following a holiday break.
UCLA: Plays No. 11 Michigan State on Thursday in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|13.7
|Reb. Per Game
|13.7
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|78.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|47.4
|Defensive rebound by Kris Wilkes
|8.0
|JC Younger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kris Wilkes
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by UCLA
|46.0
|Adam Flagler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Adam Flagler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|+ 3
|Jaylen Hands made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 3
|Adam Flagler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davon Bell
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Davon Bell
|1:33
|Cody Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:35
|Defensive rebound by Cody Riley
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|80
|Field Goals
|20-63 (31.7%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-45 (28.9%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|54
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|23
|36
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|21
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Presbyterian 3-3
|83.8 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|17.8 APG
|17 UCLA 4-0
|94.0 PPG
|51.7 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Flagler G
|15.7 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
4
|J. Hands G
|13.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.3 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Flagler G
|29 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|J. Hands G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|31.7
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|28.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Flagler
|36
|29
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/19
|7/14
|4/5
|2
|4
|F. Lewis
|35
|10
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3/14
|2/13
|2/2
|3
|3
|D. Bell
|33
|6
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|3/5
|0
|6
|J. Younger
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/12
|2/11
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hightower
|19
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Martin
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|R. Crouch
|16
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. TeTe
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Shubert
|9
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Drake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|31
|14
|12
|2
|12
|21
|20/63
|13/45
|12/18
|8
|23
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|20
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Bernard
|11
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|0
|C. Riley
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|3
|D. Singleton
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Olesinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|50
|12
|5
|4
|21
|14
|28/63
|8/24
|16/21
|14
|36
-
SDAKST
TULANE80
84
Final
-
AKRON
16CLEM69
72
Final
-
KENSAW
EKY81
100
Final
-
UGA
ILLST80
68
Final
-
UCIRV
TXSA65
56
Final
-
HARTFD
UTVALL65
72
Final
-
8AUBURN
XAVIER88
79
Final/OT
-
ODU
NIOWA53
54
Final
-
JACKST
SAMHOU60
75
Final
-
IONA
LNGBCH85
86
Final
-
STBON
GAST65
75
Final
-
BGREEN
HAMP81
79
Final
-
LALAF
COLOST91
73
Final
-
OREGST
PENN74
58
Final
-
AF
HIGHPT62
69
Final
-
1DUKE
SDGST90
64
Final
-
LOYCHI
RICH82
66
Final
-
MOST
NEB62
85
Final
-
PVAM
NCGRN66
74
Final
-
ARKPB
UMASS60
92
Final
-
DEFI
OAK47
91
Final
-
CAN
14FSU61
93
Final
-
CSE
DELST47
80
Final
-
SUNYON
ALBANY62
79
Final
-
ROBERT
STETSON81
72
Final
-
EMICH
RUT36
63
Final
-
NCAT
MRSHL71
95
Final
-
CHIST
ETNST61
86
Final
-
TEXPA
ECU64
69
Final
-
LONGWD
CHARLO39
42
Final
-
WMICH
CINCY52
78
Final
-
BING
COLG68
76
Final
-
STJOHN
CAL82
79
Final
-
COPPST
RIDER67
87
Final
-
TOLEDO
FGC90
62
Final
-
BOISE
CREIGH82
94
Final
-
LOYMD
DTROIT63
91
Final
-
TRNBPTST
CHARSO49
98
Final
-
MIZZOU
12KSTATE67
82
Final
-
NWST
HOU55
82
Final
-
ECCL
ORAL72
109
Final
-
ARKLR
TULSA78
88
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR40
105
Final
-
SFTRPA
7UNC76
101
Final
-
HOW
SILL69
83
Final
-
LIB
VANDY70
79
Final
-
SEMO
SALAB58
79
Final
-
UTAHST
MARYCA80
63
Final
-
UMBC
SDAK52
58
Final
-
CPOLY
WASHST70
84
Final
-
BC
WYO88
76
Final
-
ENM
UTEP59
66
Final
-
ARIZ
IOWAST71
66
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDST60
115
Final
-
TXTECH
USC78
63
Final
-
TEMPLE
VCU51
57
Final
-
CALBPTST
6NEVADA55
90
Final
-
LCLARK
PORT57
77
Final
-
PRESBY
17UCLA65
80
Final
-
ARIZST
15MISSST72
67
Final
-
3GONZAG
ILL84
78
Final